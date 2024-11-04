Love Is Blind Season 7’s Taylor and Garrett’s Relationship Timeline

Love Is Blind season 7 stars Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans are proof that the experiment works — and that the “wifey impact” is actual.

Taylor and Garrett shaped an instantaneous bond within the Netflix pods, the place they determined to get engaged sight unseen. Their chemistry solely grew stronger when the 2 scientists met in individual.

Taylor and Garrett each stated “I do” in the course of the season 7 finale, which aired in October 2024.

“Taylor, you’ve stated it many occasions, the attractive factor about us is that we didn’t come into this anticipating to seek out our individual,” Garrett started his vows. “It was simply coming in right here and studying extra about ourselves and simply with a really small glimmer of hope that we would discover somebody that we wished to spend the remainder of our lives with.”

He added, “To search out the connection that we had within the pods and to seek out that feeling that I hadn’t felt earlier than and … then to have that simply buoyed by seeing you. I didn’t suppose it was doable to really feel this manner, discovering an individual that I feel is so completely matched for me and I really feel simply completely matched for you. That’s precisely what I really feel like that is. This can be a partnership.”

Maintain scrolling for the pair’s full relationship timeline:

A Pod Bond Like No Different

Taylor and Garrett rapidly related in the course of the experiment over their scientific backgrounds and tattoos impressed by the weather. One factor that Taylor declined to share, nonetheless, was her ethnicity, protecting in thoughts the aim of Love Is Blind.

“When it got here to speaking about how I regarded within the pods, I actually wished to maintain that as secret as doable,” Taylor completely advised Us Weekly in October 2024. “I didn’t actually suppose actually lengthy and arduous about if I used to be going to convey up my ethnicity.”

She added, “I used to be simply form of making an attempt to observe myself and like, ‘Would I slip or not?’ And my mother’s title is Fong and, I feel, provides away fairly clearly I’m Asian. I simply wished to take ethnicity out of the equation.”

Garrett thought that Taylor’s hesitance to share her mom’s title was calculated.

“The pods have been really fairly arduous,” Taylor advised Us. “Being on digital camera that entire time and getting used to it and having these actually deep conversations and, like, I began to actually just like the man. To be referred to as calculated after I’m simply making an attempt to be considerate, it was the primary time that I felt that punch within the intestine in the course of the expertise. I didn’t maintain it towards him ’trigger I knew the place it was coming from.”

On One Knee

Garrett overcame his doubts about Taylor’s reluctance to share her mom’s title, they usually continued to attach within the pods. He proposed after she despatched him the handwritten love letters from her now-deceased grandparents.

“I really like the whole lot about you. I feel you’re an unbelievable individual. I feel you’re clever, you’re very caring, type, you’re genuine, you’re passionate,” Garrett stated throughout his proposal. “In right here, I’ve fallen in love with the individual that you’re. I’ve fallen in love with all of your little quirks. I’m wanting ahead to seeing extra of them. I really like discovering out issues about you that you just’re not even telling me, selecting up on them.”

In Actual Life

When Garrett and Taylor met in individual, he bought down on one knee once more — this time with an engagement ring. They quickly jetted off on a whirlwind trip to Mexico, the place their bond grew even additional.

As soon as they returned house to Washington, D.C., Taylor expressed her hopes for Garrett to get a haircut, admitting that she merely didn’t like his quick and spiky ‘do.

Roadblocks Forward

Forward of the forged’s Nice Gatsby-inspired celebration, Taylor realized that Garrett had been in contact with a former girlfriend. In keeping with Garrett, his former flame just lately texted him.

“It clearly didn’t imply something,” he harassed. “Like, I don’t really feel any kind of method. I noticed it this morning, I didn’t know how one can react so I simply ‘favored’ it and I actually didn’t give it some thought the remainder of the day.”

Taylor, in the meantime, made it clear that Garrett mustn’t have responded in any respect.

“I simply wish to make it extremely clear that if different girls out of your previous are speaking to you, you’re simply shutting it down,” she stated. “‘I’m engaged.’ That’s it. Shut it down, don’t simply go away them unread and even worse, ‘like’ one thing.”

Throughout the bash, nonetheless, Taylor overheard Garrett confess to the opposite {couples} that he did extra than simply “like” the textual content message.

He defined, “I texted her again, and I simply stated, ‘Hey, I didn’t inform you this, however I met somebody [and] I’m engaged,’ and mainly, ‘I don’t suppose we must always proceed sending messages and I hope you have got an excellent life. Goodbye.’”

Whereas Taylor was initially upset about Garrett’s omission, they have been capable of get their relationship again on monitor. Garrett later traveled with Taylor to California to fulfill her household.

Wedded Bliss

The pair coincidentally tied the knot on the identical anniversary date as each Taylor and Garrett’s mother and father.

“Properly, G, it’s uncommon to see somebody with a soul like yours. It truly is. You actually are an individual who sees individuals and I do know that you just actually see me,” Taylor gushed in her vows. “I additionally love your humorousness and wit. You actually are an unbelievable glassblower, however extra importantly, you’re going to be the person who helps make the actually heavy issues in life thrown our method really feel lighter. You lovingly problem me and make me wanna be higher daily.

October 2024

When Love Is Blind season 7 began airing, viewers observed that Garrett had a post-show “glow-up” together with his hair and wardrobe. Due to the “wifey impact,” an internet idea that girls enhance their partner’s look after getting married, It was theorized that the brand new styling was Taylor’s doing. Each Taylor and Garrett trolled the hypothesis with out giving a lot away.

“I actually admire all of the assist from present viewers and never making an attempt to wreck something for anybody,” she wrote in a TikTok remark. “Simply making an attempt to make some humorous movies! You possibly can most likely see some {couples} that you already know already break up, share images collectively on IG from their time on the present collectively.”

Taylor added, “I can completely perceive the assumptions being made concerning the finish of the present from a put up, however I hope y’all suppose I’m mature sufficient that even when we didn’t find yourself collectively, I might poke enjoyable on social media afterward.”

The season 7 reunion, which aired on October 30, revealed that the pair are nonetheless fortunately married and dwelling in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

November 2024

After the reunion aired, Taylor and Garrett each wrote candy social media tributes to 1 one other.

“On Nov 13, 2023, nearly a 12 months in the past now, I married my individual, and we’ve been inseparable ever since,” Garrett wrote by way of Instagram. “I had little or no hope that I’d meet somebody that I’d join with not to mention somebody that I’m appropriate with in each method. Somebody for whom I really feel such a deep and unconditional love. Somebody that I wish to spend the remainder of my life with. I fell in love with Taylor within the pods for her humor and mind, then I rapidly discovered myself enamored by her seems to be, playfulness, and our partnership in the actual world. Day-after-day with Taylor is the perfect day of my life.”

He added, “Right here’s to a match made in heaven, sealed within the pods, and celebrated daily. Taylor actually is the perfect catch of all of them.”

Taylor additionally honored the pair’s connection in her personal Instagram tribute, writing, partly, “Typically the universe simply calls and you’ll say sure to one thing individuals name an unfortunate quantity or an illogical method to decide on a life companion however I’m so comfortable we stated sure and persevering with to defy the percentages.”