‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Star Leo Braudy Responds to Why He & Brittany Wisniewski Didn’t Go to Mexico After Engagement | Entertainment

Not each Love Is Blind Season 7 couple obtained the prospect to go to Mexico. In Episode 5, Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski obtained engaged, however they didn’t head right down to Cabo for a romantic getaway like the opposite six {couples}. They briefly mentioned the journey after their engagement, however agreed to go to Miami in the event that they didn’t wind up going to Mexico.

After assembly in particular person, a title card flashed on the display: “Brittany and Leo weren’t one of many six {couples} chosen by producers to proceed their journey in Mexico. They took their very own journey to Miami and broke off their engagement weeks later.”

TV Insider spoke with Leo about this mysterious flip of occasions. When requested why he and Brittany didn’t go to Mexico, he replied, “You’ll must ask manufacturing about that.” We adopted up with him and requested after they came upon they weren’t going. “After the reveal, we have been advised,” he mentioned.

Main as much as their engagement, Leo and Brittany’s relationship within the pods was a serious focus, so it’ll most likely come as a shock to most followers that they didn’t go to Mexico. TV Insider adopted up once more with Leo about whether or not or not he had any intel about not getting an invitation. “It’s an important query. Once more, you’ll must ask manufacturing. I don’t know,” he replied.

Despite the fact that Leo and Brittany’s relationship didn’t final, there’s no dangerous blood between them. They broke off their engagement however stay mates in the present day.

“We nonetheless actually look after one another, and it’s one of many causes that we obtained so shut is as a result of we actually are snug round one another, and we will simply speak perpetually,” Leo advised TV Insider. “I imply, we simply spend two hours on the cellphone prefer it’s nothing. I imply, simply final night time, we spoke for an hour on the cellphone. So plenty of it’s simply very nice to have a great pal to speak to and somebody who went by this expertise collectively.”

Love Is Blind, Season 7, Episodes 7-9, October 9, Netflix

Love Is Blind, Season 7, Episodes 10-11, October 16, Netflix

Love Is Blind, Season 7, Episodes 12, October 23, Netflix

Extra Headlines: