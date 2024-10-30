‘Love is Blind’ Season 7 reunion episode: Date, time, cast, trailer

Editor’s be aware: Season 7 spoilers forward!

Like all different seasons of “Love is Blind,” the lately concluded Season 7 additionally had its justifiable share of drama. Whereas a lot of it was caught on digital camera, there have been a handful of dramatic moments that didn’t make the reduce, leaving audiences stuffed with questions.

The upcoming reunion episode on Wednesday is anticipated to handle all viewers queries and the forged of Season 7 will open up on what went down between them behind the scenes, and since filming wrapped.

“Brace for mess, because the Washington, DC-based pod squad reunite for the primary time for the reason that weddings to unpack the twists, turns, and love triangles of Season 7 with co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, says Netflix concerning the upcoming episode.

Here is what to know concerning the reunion episode of “Love Is Blind” Season 7, together with the right way to watch.

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Every day Crossword Puzzle.

Be part of our Watch Celebration! Signal as much as obtain USA TODAY’s film and TV suggestions proper in your inbox

When is ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 reunion episode?

The reunion episode will likely be obtainable to look at on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET. Brittany and Leo, who had been the primary to interrupt up through the season, introduced the date for the reunion episode in a enjoyable video wherein they poked enjoyable at one another.

All 12 episodes of “Love is Blind” Season 7 could be watched on Netflix, together with the earlier seasons.

‘Love is Blind’ breakups:Which {couples} parted methods and why?

‘Love is Blind’ Season 7 {couples}

Of the seven {couples} who bought engaged within the pods, solely two remained dedicated and made it to the altar – Taylor and Garrett and Ashley and Tyler – whereas the remainder went their separate methods.

Of the opposite engaged {couples}, Marissa and Ramses, Alexandra and Tim, and Hannah and Nick broke up after they realized they weren’t appropriate whereas Monica and Stephen broke up after Stephen cheated on Monica and exchanged incriminating texts of “sexual” nature with one other girl. Brittany and Leo, in the meantime, broke up earlier within the season, deciding they’d no chemistry and had been higher off as mates.

The place did ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 happen?

Season 7 of “Love is Blind” was set in D.C.

Beforehand, Season 6 of the present was set in Charlotte, North Carolina, Season 5 in Houston, Season 4 in Seattle and Season 3 in Dallas.

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Every day Crossword Puzzle.

Who’re the hosts of ‘Love Is Blind’?

The present is hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey. The couple been internet hosting the present since its debut in 2020.

‘Love is Blind’ Season 7 reunion forged

Netflix has not revealed which forged members from this season will likely be becoming a member of the reunion episode and didn’t instantly reply to USA TODAY’s request for extra particulars. Nonetheless, here is an inventory of the forged members, who appeared within the reunion trailer:

Marissa George

Taylor Krause

Ashley Adionser

Brittany Wisniewski

Garrett Josemans

Leo Braudy

Stephen Richardson

Hannah Jiles

Nick Dorka

Monica Davis

Ramses Prashad

Alexandra Brown

Tyler Francis

Timothee Godbee

‘Love is Blind’ alum

The reunion episode will even characteristic appearances from earlier “Love is Blind” forged members, in line with Netflix, together with:

Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski and Zack Goytowski

AD Smith

Benjamin McGrath and Jessica Batten McGrath

Nancy Rodriguez

Marshall Glaze

‘Love is Blind’ Season 7 reunion episode trailer

<img alt="" class="gnt_em_vp_img gnt_em_vp_img__yn" data-g-r="lazy" src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/rIf5wdwZylI/maxresdefault.jpg" onload="if(this.naturalWidth

Saman Shafiq is a trending information reporter for USA TODAY. Attain her at [email protected] and observe her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.