‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Season 3 of Love Is Blind resulted in three success tales — sort of! After solely two {couples} mentioned “I do” on the altar, a 3rd pairing confirmed they’re giving issues one other shot in the course of the November 2022 reunion.

“In some methods, I used to be positively shocked [when SK turned me down]. Him and I didn’t speak about, like, a definitive reply earlier than we acquired up on the altar, however I knew in my coronary heart … that we had this unimaginable journey,” Raven Ross completely informed Us Weekly in October 2022 about former fiancé Sikiru “SK” Alagbada. “And we’ve labored by way of so many different issues that even when it’s not our time right now, like, fairly quickly we are able to attempt to work on it and get higher and simply continue to grow.”

SK finally reached out to Raven post-finale and informed Us that the twosome have been taking issues “at some point at a time.” By November 2022, nevertheless, they’d referred to as it quits.

Season 3 additionally created lasting marriages for Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton.

Scroll by way of for extra on the season 3 stars: