Love Is Blind Fans Think Garrett’s Glow-Up Confirms Taylor Marriage

After Love Is Blind star Garrett Josemans confirmed off his fashion at New York Trend Week, eagle-eyed followers imagine that he had a serious “glow-up” due to his fiancée, Taylor Krause.

Garrett, 33, revealed by way of Instagram on September 12 that he had the chance to mannequin throughout Stan Clothes’s NYFW present whereas debuting a brand new, longer coiffure. One month later, he confirmed off his lengthy locks in a Saturday, October 5, Instagram carousel captioned, “Life not too long ago.”

In a mirror selfie taken at a hat store, Garrett wore a collared, black striped shirt tucked right into a pair of coordinating straight-leg denims and Chelsea-style boots.

Between the brand new coiffure and smooth wardrobe — Garrett notably wore a number of T-shirts and khakis on Love Is Blind and stored his locks brief — followers theorized it was an indication of Taylor’s affect. (After season 1 and three, followers additionally seen related social media and magnificence “glow-ups” in Cameron Hamilton and Brennon Lemieux, who married Lauren Velocity-Hamilton and Alexa Lemieux of their respective finales.)

Associated: ‘Love Is Blind’ {Couples} Standing Examine: Who Is Nonetheless Collectively?

For the reason that premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, followers have puzzled how efficient the idea of speed-dating with out seeing the opposite individual truly is. The present, which has aired seven seasons and spawned a number of worldwide iterations, follows singles courting in pods over the course of 10 days. The kicker, after all, is that they […]

“Taylor crushed it!!!! As I did with my husband 😉,” one social media person wrote by way of Instagram remark. “She had a method sooner turnaround time, spectacular! Should you’re nonetheless not married, it is best to thank what she did for you 😂.”

One other added, “Yeah you and Taylor obtained married for positive. Insane glow up.”

Garrett and Taylor, 29, sparked an instantaneous connection within the Love Is Blind pods when the experiment got here to Washington, D.C. in October 2023. They obtained engaged sight unseen, solely assembly for the primary time after Taylor stated “sure.” It isn’t recognized whether or not Garrett and Taylor truly made it down the aisle, as Love Is Blind season 7 continues to be at the moment airing new episodes.

Till then, followers have been utilizing social media clues from their respective Instagram pages to aim to determine it out upfront.

“That is the work of a girl from SoCal,” one other Instagram person commented, referring to Taylor’s San Diego hometown.

A fourth merely wrote, “Garrett (Taylor’s Model).”

Garrett has even seen the hypothesis. “Brb, Googling ‘Glow Up,’” he captioned a Thursday, October 10, Instagram gallery of present pics with Taylor to commemorate the most recent episode drop.

Costar Nick Dorka, in the meantime, had one other principle about Garrett’s fashion enhancements.

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

“Have you ever advised folks I’m your stylist but?” Nick, 29, joked by way of Instagram remark.

Followers must wait till later this month to search out out whether or not Taylor and Garrett did tie the knot.

Love Is Blind season 7 is at the moment streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop Wednesdays. The reunion airs Wednesday, October 30, at 9 p.m. ET.