‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Who Are Still Together

Everyone loves a very good meet-cute. And what’s cuter than speaking to a stranger by means of a wall? The seventh season of Love Is Blind premieres Wednesday on Netflix. The hit actuality courting present has led to many marriages, however many, many extra heartbreaks since its premiere in 2020.

This season, primarily based in Washington, D.C., options 29 singles who, just like the present’s earlier contestants, have all entered the pods in search of a reference to somebody they can’t see. On the finish, they have to select in the event that they wish to marry the particular person they received engaged to sight unseen. The present is an “experiment,” as hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey usually say, centered across the age-old query—is love really blind?

However does the experiment work? Listed here are the present’s {couples} who mentioned sure on the altar and are nonetheless collectively.

Season 1, Atlanta

Lauren Pace-Hamilton, 36, and Cameron Hamilton, 34, an interracial couple, stole the general public’s coronary heart after they grew to become the primary couple to get engaged on the present, which aired in February 2020. The 2 are nonetheless in bliss at this time, and renewed their vows throughout their five-year anniversary in November 2023.

“I’m a believer on this experiment that’s eradicating the confounding variables of ethnicity, race, background, and the large one being bodily look,” Cameron mentioned on the present. “None of that issues.”

However the pair weren’t the one couple to tie the knot throughout season one.

Amber Pike, 32, and Matt Barnett, 33, additionally mentioned “I do,” and are nonetheless collectively. “Half a decade in the past, I someway satisfied @atypicalamber to marry me. Little did she know she’d should put up with all of my antics. 5 years of affection, laughter, and horrible dad jokes,” mentioned Barnett in an anniversary Instagram publish. Thanks for being my accomplice in crime, being my rock, and laughing at my poor makes an attempt at attempting to be humorous.”

Season 2, Chicago

Sadly, not one of the {couples} that met on season 2 of the fact present, which aired in February 2022, are nonetheless collectively. The 34-year-old Jarrette Jones and 30-year-old Iyanna McNeely opted to get married on the finale episode, however finalized their divorce in November 2022. Danielle Ruhl, 31, and Nick Thompson, 39 additionally tied the knot on the present, however have since gone their separate methods.

“The previous few weeks have been particularly difficult for me. Like many people going by means of a loss or life-altering occasion, we expertise cycles of grief as we navigate our feelings,” wrote Thompson in an Instagram publish concerning the couple’s separation in September 2022. “I’m grateful for this expertise, the learnings that got here, and people but to come back. I’m heartbroken my marriage ended. I do know in my coronary heart that I did the very best I may and gave it every part I had.”

Season 3, Dallas

The third season of Love is Blind, which premiered in October 2022, noticed two {couples} get married. Alexa Lemieux, 30, and Brennon Lemieux, 34, grew to become a fan-favorite as their love blossomed on-screen. Not solely are they nonetheless married, they’ve additionally develop into mother and father since they wed on the present. The couple introduced their bundle of pleasure in an unique interview with PEOPLE, and confirmed the arrival of their baby this previous August in an Instagram publish.

Twenty-eight-year-old Colleen Reed and 30-year-old Matt Bolton additionally mentioned sure on the altar within the Season 3 finale, and are nonetheless married. Bolton was criticized in the course of the season for his therapy of Reed, and the couple raised eyebrows after they opted to reside aside after the present ended. Nonetheless, they’ve since taken that step, asserting on the season 6 reunion that they moved in collectively in Dallas.

“God despatched me this angel in a really unorthodox approach. Allowed us to be taught and develop by dealing with us with challenges, but additionally allow us to utterly open up to one another and we fell in love,” wrote Bolton in an Instagram publish in November 2022. “Love is rarely simple and it takes work, however I would not need it with anybody else.”

Season 4, Seattle

For some {couples} on season 4 of Love is Blind, which aired in March 2023, love didn’t occur with out disarray. After Zack Goytowski, 34, ended his preliminary engagement with Irina Solomonova, he married Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski, 35, on the present. He’d dated each of the ladies within the pods. The 2 have additionally expanded their household, welcoming a daughter earlier this 12 months.

“Two years in the past at this time, as we sat on the cellphone, about to make the craziest resolution of our lives in entrance of all our family and friends, I by no means would have guessed the place we might be at this time,” mentioned Goytowski in a Might Instagram publish. “The one certainty I had was the love I felt in my coronary heart for you, that I had discovered what I had been searching for my whole life. Thats all I wanted.”

Kwame Appiah, 34, and Chelsea Griffin Appiah, 32, additionally stay married. The couple opened as much as Tudum about their struggles integrating one another’s lives, life, and households with each other—Appiah’s mom had displayed disapproval of their relationship on Love is Blind, and didn’t attend their wedding ceremony. However the pair has been engaged on constructing that relationship, and fortunately celebrated their two-year wedding ceremony anniversary this Might.

The couple shared a touching publish on June 12, the anniversary of the 1967 Supreme Courtroom resolution Loving v. Virginia, that allowed for interracial marriages within the U.S. “It’s loopy to assume how far we’ve needed to come as a society. That not all that way back totally different races couldn’t marry or cohabitate,” the pair captioned the joint publish. “We wished to take a second to have a good time. Appreciating the progress we’ve already made, and hoping to contribute to progress from right here on. Love all the time wins.”

Lastly, Brett Brown, 37, and Tiffany Pennywell Brown, 38, one other fan favourite, are additionally nonetheless collectively. After getting married on the present, the Portland-based couple has taken on many adventures collectively, together with holidays to Japan and Jamaica. “We met in essentially the most sudden approach possible however we wouldn’t have had it every other approach,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram publish in April 2023. “That is us, that is our story. Meet the Browns!”

Season 5, Houston

Regardless of the age hole and a few drama throughout their on-screen romance in October 2023 as a result of 33-year-old Lydia Velez Gonzalez’s earlier relationship with one other contestant, Velez Gonzalez and 26-year-old James ‘Milton’ Johnson IV have stayed collectively since tying the knot on Love is Blind.

“It has been nearly two years since we uttered ‘I do’ on that magical journey. Each day with you looks like a brand new chapter in the very best love story ever instructed,” Jonson wrote in an anniversary publish. “You are extra than simply my love; you are my coronary heart, my energy, my every part. I’m so proud and eternally grateful to name you my spouse. I like you, all the time and endlessly.”

Season 6, Charlotte

Within the most-recent season of Love is Blind, which premiered this Valentine’s Day in 2024, just one fortunate couple mentioned sure on the altar: Johnny McIntyre, 28, and Amy Cortés, additionally 28. The North Carolina-based pair continues to be fortunately married.

“Final 12 months once I married you, I assumed you had been good, however seeing you deal with every part that life threw your approach this 12 months – the discharge of LIB, medical scares, stepping away out of your job, beginning a brand new profession in a very totally different discipline, and to not point out all of the touring – was nothing in need of wonderful,” McIntyre captioned a publish celebrating his spouse’s birthday.