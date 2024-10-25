Love Is Blind 7 Wedding Photos: Garrett and Taylor, Tyler and Ashley

The Love Is Blind experiment proved to work as soon as once more as two of the season 7 {couples} tied the knot, and Us Weekly can solely reveal their respective wedding ceremony portraits.

Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans have been one of many two pairs to make it down the aisle in season 7, which hit Netflix on Wednesday, October 23. Their wedding ceremony, coincidentally, passed off on the identical date as each of their dad and mom’ anniversaries.

As they celebrated saying “I do,” Taylor, 30, and Garrett, 33, have been all smiles on a balcony overlooking the venue. The bride surprised in an off-the-shoulder, high-low gown, as she held fingers with Garrett, who appeared dapper in a black tux and matching bow tie.

“Effectively, G, it’s uncommon to see somebody with a soul like yours. It truly is. You actually are an individual who sees folks and I do know that you simply actually see me,” Taylor gushed in her vows. “I additionally love your humorousness and wit. You actually are an unimaginable glassblower, however extra importantly, you’re going to be the one who helps make the actually heavy issues in life thrown our means really feel lighter. You lovingly problem me and make me wanna be higher on daily basis.”

Love Is Blind additionally proved to be successful for Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser. Of their official wedding ceremony images, Ashley, 32, rested her hand on Tyler’s chest as they grinned for the cameras. She appeared radiant in a long-sleeved, lace robe with a cathedral-length veil. Tyler, 34, matched his now-wife in a white go well with jacket that was paired with black trousers.

Forward of their season airing on Netflix, Tyler solely advised Us how he realized Ashley was The One.

“She made me really feel secure. Lots of males search for security and at that time after I first met her, she made me really feel extraordinarily secure,” Tyler gushed to Us earlier this month. “It was like a heat soul coming via the wall, and I simply knew that that was my particular person.”

Whereas Tyler and Ashley had a simple pod connection — the present, set in Washington, D.C., was filmed in October 2023 — that translated after they met, their romance faltered upon his paternity reveal. After the pods, Tyler advised Ashley that he had three “sperm donor infants.” In response to Tyler, he donated his sperm to assist mates who couldn’t have organic children.

Whereas Ashley was initially cautious about Tyler’s omission and what that meant for his or her future household, she wasn’t prepared to stroll away and stated “I do.”

Additional updates on their respective marriages can be revealed in the course of the season 7 reunion, which airs on Netflix Wednesday, October 30, at 9 p.m. ET.