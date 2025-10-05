Louisville vs Virginia predictions, picks, odds for ACC football game

During the last two matchups, Virginia’s football team was in position to beat Louisville.

But the Cardinals rallied in both contests to earn victories as part of a three-game winning streak over the Cavaliers. U of L will try to win outright against Virginia at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at L&N Stadium.

Louisville already has shown the ability to come back and win. The Cardinals trailed Pitt by 17 points during the first quarter of last Saturday’s ACC contest before outscoring the Panthers, 17-0, in the second half to remain unbeaten on the season.

“This team is playing very sharp and very crisp,” Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said of the Cavaliers, who upset No. 19 Florida State in double overtime during Week 5. “We’ll have our work cut out for us. We’ve got to definitely improve in some key areas and work hard to get better this week. … But I do think our guys did a great job of working hard, playing tough, playing until the end, showing grit and toughness in the last game. As we say behind closed doors, we’re going to do that every game, especially in conference games, if you want to find a way to win.”

Can Louisville beat Virginia for the fourth consecutive time? Here’s what The Courier Journal’s U of L reporters and columnist think.

Stream Louisville vs. Virginia

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, as of Wednesday, Oct. 1

Moneyline: Louisville -275, Virginia +220

Louisville -275, Virginia +220 Spread: Louisville by 7

Louisville by 7 Over/under: 62 ½

Alexis Cubit

Louisville 45, Virginia 42. Both teams have high-powered offenses with the ability to put up points. But the Cardinals have a wider array of playmakers on both sides of the ball. They’ve demonstrated an ability to get timely defensive stops — with the offense turning those stops and turnovers into points on the road. That bodes well for doing the same at home against a quality opponent.

Brooks Holton

Louisville 31, Virginia 24. I’m banking on the Cards not being in a 17-point hole at the end of the first quarter like they were last weekend at Pittsburgh. A stronger start and some timely defense down the stretch gets them to 5-0.

Payton Titus

Louisville 35, Virginia 28. The Cards outlast the Cavaliers to secure ranked win No. 1 before marching into Miami in two weeks for one of the biggest games of the season.

C.L. Brown

Louisville 42, Virginia 31. The Cards cool ACC’s hottest team outside of Miami to enter showdown with the Canes unbeaten.

