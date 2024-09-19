Louisiana’s Sen. John Kennedy layers xenophobic bullying on top of his typical buffoonery • Louisiana Illuminator

Final week, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy performed the position of involved politician with consummate aptitude when he made his approach round southeast Louisiana, assuring Hurricane Francine victims he was there for them of their time of want.

This week, he’s again in Washington and bringing the improper sort of consideration to our state.

If Kennedy was simply marching out his fake corn pone character but once more, his wearisome schtick can be simple sufficient to disregard. However our Republican junior senator went past the pale Tuesday along with his unacceptable questioning of Maya Berry, director of the Arab American Institute, whom Kennedy stated “ought to cover her head in a bag.”

The event was a Senate Judiciary Committee listening to on antisemitism and anti-Arab hate. The subject has been on the forefront since final October when the terrorist group Hamas attacked a music pageant in kibbutz Re’im, killing greater than 700 individuals and taking up 100 extra hostage.

Since then, the Israeli demise toll has surpassed 1,000 in subsequent Hamas assaults, whereas the Jewish state’s navy response in Gaza has killed greater than 41,000 Palestinians.

The continuing struggle has led to tense showdowns on U.S. school campuses, with politicians wandering into the fray. So you’d assume lawmakers would watch out to not add extra gasoline to what’s already an incendiary scenario, particularly members of such an esteemed physique because the U.S. Senate.

However not Kennedy, who felt compelled to exhibit the necessity for such a listening to when he pressed Berry, an Arab American, to reply whether or not she supported Hamas and Hezbollah, one other terrorist-connected political group.

Unfazed, Berry withstood the onslaught from Kennedy, who continued to ask whether or not she supported both group even after she made it clear she backed neither.

“Oddly sufficient, I’m going to say thanks for that query as a result of it demonstrates the aim of our listening to at the moment,” Berry instructed the senator.

Undeterred or maybe unable to listen to over his personal prattle, Kennedy pressed on and completed along with his “head in a bag” remark, drawing groans from different committee members. Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, then allowed Berry to reply.

“This has been regrettably an actual disappointment however very a lot a sign of the hazard to our democratic establishments that we’re in now,” she stated in conclusion.

Kennedy’s boorish show will seemingly go over huge along with his extra ardent constituents in addition to people on the far proper who encourage such intolerance. This follows the senator’s sample of Donald Trump-style demagoguery and enjoying as much as the MAGA crowd, whose problem to their leaders appears to be not “how far can you are taking us?” however “how low are you able to go?” within the contest to be essentially the most hateful, insensitive and divisive.

Throughout his political ascension, Kennedy really held promise as a constitutional scholar and voice of motive and customary sense. He delivered on the promise you’d count on from a graduate of Vanderbilt College, Virginia Faculty of Regulation and Oxford College. That held true even after he switched from the Democratic to the Republican Occasion in 2007.

However upon successful a seat within the U.S. Senate in 2017, Kennedy assumed a persona that’s equal components Foghorn Leghorn, Huckleberry Hound and Jar-Jar Binks — a chimera unwittingly spawned from the Sid and Morty Krofft laboratory.

Louisiana deserves higher than a mean-spirited caricature within the U.S. Senate. On the very least, Kennedy must be despatched a message that the extent of rudeness he displayed Tuesday towards Berry doesn’t sit properly with the house crowd.

Extra importantly, Louisiana must have a zero-tolerance coverage for the individuals we elected to signify us: No racism, no bigotry, no misogyny, no dogmatism, no extra refusal to budge from intransigent views.

Till we do, brace yourselves for extra embarrassment.