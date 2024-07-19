Lou Dobbs, veteran cable news anchor and Trump booster, dies at 78





CNN

—



Lou Dobbs, the longtime enterprise information anchor who grew to become considered one of Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters in media, died on Thursday. He was 78.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that we announce the passing of ‘the nice Lou Dobbs,’” an announcement posted on his official social media account stated, calling him a “fighter until the very finish.”

Dobbs had a prolonged profession in broadcast journalism, spending greater than twenty years at CNN, which he joined at its inception in 1980 and anchoring this system “Moneyline.” Dobbs left CNN in 2009 to assist media mogul Rupert Murdoch launch the Fox Enterprise Community.

“Lou was one of many CNN originals, who helped launch and form the community. We’re saddened to listen to about his passing and prolong our sincerest condolences to his spouse Debi, youngsters and his household,” a CNN spokesperson stated.

As Donald Trump ascended in Republican Get together politics, Dobbs grew to become considered one of his most ardent supporters, utilizing his program to advertise anti-immigrant rhetoric and lash out on the so-called “deep state.”

As considered one of Trump’s greatest boosters on tv, the veteran anchor spent the latter a part of his profession selling streams of misinformation and conspiracy theories on behalf of the then-president.

Trump recurrently praised Dobbs in return, usually posting clips of his present on his social media channels. Trump on Thursday praised Dobbs as a buddy and “actually unimaginable journalist, reporter, and expertise.”

“He understood the World, and what was ‘occurring,’ higher than others,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “Lou was distinctive in so some ways, and liked our Nation. Our warmest condolences to his fantastic spouse, Debi, and household. He can be significantly missed!”

After the 2020 election, Dobbs used his Fox Enterprise program to repeatedly promote false conspiracy theories that the vote had been rigged by shadowy corporations that flipped thousands and thousands of votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

These on-air feedback helped spur voting know-how corporations Dominion Voting Methods and Smartmatic to sue Fox Information for defamation. Fox Information settled with Dominion final 12 months for greater than $787 million. However Smartmatic’s lawsuit — which additionally personally named Dobbs as a defendant — remains to be ongoing.

After the lawsuits have been filed, Fox Enterprise canceled Dobbs’ present, taking him off the air in an abrupt transfer introduced on a Friday in February 2021.

Attorneys representing Dobbs beforehand stated within the Smartmatic case that he “denies the allegation of a disinformation marketing campaign” and that he “engages in opinion commentary on problems with public curiosity, which is his proper underneath the U.S. Structure.”

Fox Information on Thursday praised the veteran anchor and supplied condolences to his household.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs. An unimaginable enterprise thoughts with a present for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable information right into a profitable and influential trade,” a Fox Information Media spokesperson stated. “We’re immensely grateful for his many contributions and ship our heartfelt condolences to his household.”

Marshall Cohen contributed to this story.