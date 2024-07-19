Lou Dobbs, controversial Fox News host, dies : NPR

toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP

The controversial, conservative tv host Lou Dobbs died on Thursday. He was 78 years outdated.

In a submit on X, previously Twitter, Dobbs’ official account wrote: “It is with a heavy coronary heart that we announce the passing of ‘the good Lou Dobbs.'”

“Lou was a fighter until the very finish — preventing for what mattered to him essentially the most. God, his household and the nation. Lou’s legacy will perpetually reside on as a patriot and an awesome American.”

Dobbs – a former CNN enterprise correspondent – was most identified for his time below the Fox Information umbrella, the place he carved out a distinct segment as a voice of conservatism, being notably vocal in his criticism of former President Obama and in his reward of former President Trump.

He stayed on the Murdoch-family enterprise till 2021, when he was let go for his repeated, misguided declare that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged, resulting in Trump’s defeat.

Throughout that interval, Dobbs went as far as to recommend that Trump’s political opponents had dedicated “treason” to squash his election desires, and that any Republican who upheld Biden’s clear and truthful victory over the businessman could also be a “felony.”

The Texas-born commentator is survived by his spouse, Debi Lee Roth-Segur, and 4 kids from their decades-long union.

Dobbs first got here to prominence in 1980, when he joined the newly fashioned CNN because the chief economics correspondent and host of a enterprise information program on the community.

He spent practically twenty years at CNN – leaving for a number of years and in the end returning in 2001, when his far-right political opinions started taking middle stage, in line with the Washington Put up.

Following the 2008 election of President Obama, the nation’s first Black president, Dobbs once more left CNN because of his continued pushing of the racist, unfaithful “birther” idea, that proposed that Obama was not born in the USA, and due to this fact, was not an eligible candidate for the U.S. presidency.

Dobbs died on the ultimate day of the Republican Nationwide Conference, the place Trump – Dobbs’ longtime candidate of selection – is slated to talk.