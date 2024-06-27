Lou Al-Chamaa Appointed EVP Of A&R At Spirit Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Spirit Music Group (Spirit) has introduced the appointment of Lou Al-Chamaa as Government Vice President (EVP) of A&R. He’ll convey his in depth trade expertise to the corporate’s Los Angeles workplace and report on to Frank Rogers, Spirit’s Chief Artistic Officer (CCO). Al-Chamaa will play a pivotal position in signing and growing new expertise, together with artists, songwriters, and producers.

Rogers was enthusiastic concerning the new addition, stating, “We’re excited to welcome Lou Al-Chamaa to Spirit Music Group. Lou’s drive, ardour, and expertise constructing profitable author rosters make him the proper match for Spirit. We’re trying ahead to increasing our footprint in Los Angeles and past with Lou’s steerage.”

Al-Chamaa’s spectacular profession contains his most up-to-date place as Senior Vice President (SVP) and head of A&R and publishing at AVEX USA. He was instrumental in restructuring the corporate’s A&R and inventive divisions throughout his tenure there. He facilitated important signings equivalent to afrobeat star Victony and hit songwriters/producers Jasper Harris (identified for Tate McRae’s “Grasping”) and GENT! (producer of Doja Cat’s chart-topping hit “Agora Hills”). Al-Chamaa additionally established a notable partnership with Ryan Tedder’s Runner Music Publishing.

Reflecting on his new position, Al-Chamaa mentioned, “I’m really honored to affix Spirit Music Group at such an thrilling time within the trade. The chance to collaborate with such a forward-thinking staff and contribute to the evolution of music creation is extremely inspiring.”

Earlier than his profitable stint at AVEX USA, Al-Chamaa spent six years at Sony Music Publishing as Vice President of A&R. He signed and collaborated with notable artists and songwriters, together with Mike Posner, Fortunate Daye, Daniel Caesar, Khalid, Louis Bell, Tori Kelly, and Lindgren (identified for his work with BTS). He was additionally the A&R drive behind Noah Cyrus throughout her July / Finish Of Every part EP, which accrued over 1.2 billion streams below the RECORDS/Columbia labels.

Expressing his dedication to fostering creativity, Al-Chamaa added, “I’m deeply dedicated to fostering an setting the place artists, songwriters, and producers can thrive creatively. I sit up for harnessing the collective creativity and keenness inside Spirit Music Group to nurture and elevate the following era of music expertise.”

Spirit Music Group, established in 1995, boasts an unlimited catalog of over 100,000 songs throughout genres and 9 a long time. Their repertoire contains hits from artists equivalent to The Who, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, and Taylor Swift, amongst many others. With over 800 charted hits and greater than 200 number-one songs, the corporate stays a formidable drive within the music trade.

In January, Spirit Music Group strengthened its capabilities by getting into an administrative companies settlement with Downtown Music Publishing. This partnership pairs Spirit’s experience in A&R, advertising, branding, digital, and synchronization with Downtown’s sturdy administration, expertise, and registration companies, offering an unparalleled infrastructure for his or her songwriters and companions.