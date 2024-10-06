Los Blancos Extend La Liga Unbeaten Streak to 41 Games

Actual Madrid prolonged its La Liga unbeaten streak to 41 video games with a snug 2–0 victory over Villarreal.
Carlo Ancelotti’s aspect got here into Saturday’s fixture in determined want of three factors. After solely managing a 1–1 draw with Atlético Madrid in La Liga after which dropping to Lille within the Champions League, Actual Madrid wanted to deal with enterprise on the Santiago Bernabéu earlier than the October worldwide break.
After a robust begin from Villarreal, the defending Spanish champions scored a aim within the 14th minute to cool down the workforce. Luka Modrić and Federico Valverde executed a set piece straight from the coaching grounds, utterly catching the Yellow Submarine unexpectedly within the 14th minute. Modrić performed a low ball from the nook flag to an unmarked Valverde, who despatched a robust right-footed strike previous Diego Conde from 25 yards out.
Kylian Mbappé had an honest probability on the counter-attack to double Actual Madrid’s lead within the thirty eighth minute, however Conde obtained simply sufficient on the ball to disclaim the Frenchman. Los Blancos went into the locker room with a lead for simply the third time this season throughout all competitions.
The second half unfolded with out many notable moments for both aspect till Vinícius Júnior curled in an unstoppable strike from distance to double Actual Madrid’s lead. Simply two minutes after Mbappé got here off the pitch, the Brazilian delivered his finest second of the season up to now.
Actual Madrid collected all three factors to maintain the stress on Barcelona atop the desk.
Starters
GK: Andriy Lunin–6/10–The backup recorded his first clear sheet of the season as he continues to start out over the injured Thibaut Courtois.
RB: Dani Carvajal–6/10–Carvajal overcame a number of early wobbles towards Pape Gueye to ship his regular strong, bodily efficiency on the best flank. With out Rodrygo on the pitch for many of the match, the right-back lacked a real affect on the assault. The defender was stretchered off the pitch within the dying moments of the match.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni–5/10–The Frenchman was saved by the offside flag for a poor problem on Thierno Barry that just about gifted Villarreal a penalty. Valverde additionally bailed him out on a number of events when Tchouaméni was caught out.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger–7/10–The defender locked down Nicolas Pépé to make sure Lunin’s clear sheet. He had all to do towards Villarreal with Éder Militão on the bench and a pure midfielder as his center-back pairing.
LB: Ferland Mendy–6/10–After a poor mid-week efficiency, Mendy bounced again and did his job on protection.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga–6/10–Camavinga seemed way more comfy towards Villarreal than in his first match again from damage on Wednesday, particularly with out the ball. The midfielder labored nicely with Valverde and dealt with his defensive duties with out fanfare.
DM: Federico Valverde–8/10–The midfielder scored his second aim of the season to offer Los Blancos the early lead. His defensive efforts and total work-rate have been off the charts.
CAM: Jude Bellingham–5/10–Bellingham has nonetheless but to get off the mark for Actual Madrid this season. He confirmed nice particular person talent on the ball, however in any other case had a quiet efficiency.
CAM: Luka Modrić–7/10–The 39-year-old bagged his first help of the season on Valverde’s opener. Modrić supplied the creativity and precision that Actual Madrid lacked towards Lille.
ST: Kylian Mbappé–5/10–Mbappé’s tempo beat Villarreal’s backline time and time once more, but he couldn’t discover the again of the online, even when Vinícius Júnior performed him in on the counter-attack within the thirty eighth minute. He made manner for Rodrygo within the 71st minute.
ST: Vinícius Júnior–7/10–The Brazilian did nicely to carve out house on the left-wing and doubled Actual Madrid’s lead with an excellent strike within the 73rd minute.
Substitutes
SUB: Éder Militão–5/10–Militão slotted in alongside Rüdiger to guard Los Blancos’ lead.
SUB: Rodrygo–5/10–Rodrygo logged his first minutes for the reason that Madrid derby and seemed proper at house up prime with Vinícius Jr.
SUB: Arda Güler–N/A
SUB: Lucas Vázquez–N/A
Supervisor
Carlo Ancelotti–7/10–Actual Madrid wanted a victory towards Villarreal after two disappointing performances and Ancelotti’s aspect delivered. Regardless of a number of accidents to key gamers, the supervisor put out the most effective XI to gather all three factors in a powerful trend. Ancelotti’s harsh feedback after Los Blancos’ defeat to Lille appeared to ignite his squad and are available out in La Liga with a degree to show.