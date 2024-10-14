Los Angeles wins in NLCS Game 1 rout

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers, who privately frightened about an emotional letdown within the Nationwide League Championship Collection, spent Sunday night time ensuring they don’t get too assured the remainder of the sequence.

The Dodgers completely manhandled the Mets, 9-0, in Sport 1 of the NLCS, with New York turning into the most recent sufferer within the Dodgers pitching employees’s path of destruction.

The one drama for the sellout crowd of 53,503 at Dodger Stadium was seeing simply how lengthy the Dodgers might proceed their consecutive postseason scoreless shutout streak.

Trace: It’s nonetheless going.

The Dodgers tied the major-league document with 33 consecutive shutout innings, completed solely by the Baltimore Orioles within the 1966 World Collection.

