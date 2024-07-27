Los Angeles Map Shows 2028 Olympics Venue Locations

The 2028 Summer season Olympics, formally often known as the Video games of the XXXIV Olympiad, are set to happen in Los Angeles, marking the town’s third time internet hosting the occasion after earlier stints in 1932 and 1984.

The venues for the Video games are unfold throughout Southern California, with key occasions held at iconic areas such because the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, SoFi Stadium, and the LA Conference Heart. The LA Memorial Coliseum, which has hosted the Olympics twice earlier than, will probably be a central venue for athletics. SoFi Stadium, primarily a soccer stadium, will host the swimming occasions, showcasing a novel adaptation for the Video games​​ .

Under is a listing and interactive map of confirmed venues for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, per the official LA28 web site.

Downtown

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

BMO Stadium

Galen Heart

LA84 Basis/John C. Argue Swim Stadium

Crypto.com Area

Los Angeles Conference Heart

Fencing

Taekwondo

Desk Tennis

Judo

Wrestling

Peacock Theater

BMO Stadium (prime left), Intuit Dome (prime proper), Devon Park (backside left), Lengthy Seaside Area (backside proper).

Ronald Martinez/Michael Owens/Brian Bahr/Kevork Djansezian/Getty Photographs



San Fernando Valley

Sepulveda Basin Recreation Space

Carson

Dignity Well being Sports activities Park

VELO Sports activities Heart

LA Galaxy Coaching Fields

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (prime left), Crypto.com Area, (prime proper), Riviera Nation Membership (backside left), Peacock Theatre (backside proper).

David McNew/AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Harry How/Getty Photographs



Lengthy Seaside

Lengthy Seaside Waterfront

Marathon Swimming

Triathlon

Lengthy Seaside Conference Heart

Creative Swimming

Water Polo

Lengthy Seaside Marine Stadium

Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier

Lengthy Seaside Area

Inglewood

SoFi Stadium

Intuit Dome

Pacific Palisades

Riviera Nation Membership

Temecula

Galway Downs

LA84 Basis/John C. Argue Swim Stadium (prime left), SoFi Stadium (prime proper), Lengthy Seaside Marine Stadium (backside left), Lengthy Seaside Conference Heart (backside proper).

Raymond Boyd/Ronald Martinez/Jeff Gross/Barry King/Wireimage/Getty Photographs



Los Angeles was awarded the 2028 Video games after an uncommon twin awarding course of by the Worldwide Olympic Committee (IOC), which concurrently granted Paris the 2024 Video games. This resolution adopted the withdrawal of different candidate cities, leaving solely Los Angeles and Paris within the working.

The organizers have pledged to make this the primary “Vitality Constructive Video games,” that means they plan to generate extra power than the occasion consumes. This will probably be achieved by way of using renewable power sources and power effectivity measures

The 2028 Olympics are projected to value round $6.88 billion, with funding primarily from the personal sector, and is scheduled to run from July 14 to July 30, 2028.

