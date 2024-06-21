Los Angeles Lakers hire JJ Redick as next coach, reports say

JJ Redick has agreed to a four-year deal to change into the Los Angeles Lakers’ subsequent head coach, in keeping with ESPN. The Lakers, one of many NBA’s most historic franchises with 17 championships, parted methods with coach Darvin Ham after simply two seasons in Might following a first-round playoff exit.

Redick has no earlier teaching expertise however spent 15 seasons within the league as a participant from 2006-2021. The primary seven years have been spent with Orlando — who chosen him at No. 11 total out of Duke — earlier than time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks. Redick was often known as one of many league’s prime 3-point shooters, hitting 41.5% of his profession makes an attempt.

He joined ESPN as a basketball commentator after his retirement from the league in September 2021.

Redick, 39, can be acknowledged as among the best faculty basketball gamers in historical past. The Blue Devils’ all-time main scorer (2,769 factors), he averaged 19.9 factors per sport over 4 seasons. Redick was named the nationwide faculty participant of the 12 months in 2006 and was a two-time All-American, a two-time ACC Participant of the 12 months and a two-time ACC match MVP.

The Lakers, regardless of having stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have failed to succeed in expectations in latest seasons. They’ve solely made it out of the primary spherical of the playoffs one time since profitable the NBA Finals in 2020.

Los Angeles reportedly provided UConn coach Dan Hurley a six-year, $70 million deal final week, in keeping with ESPN, however he declined to remain in faculty basketball.