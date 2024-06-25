Los Angeles Lakers Announce JJ Redick as Head Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers as we speak introduced JJ Redick as head coach. Redick turns into the twenty ninth head coach in franchise historical past and the twenty fifth of the Los Angeles period. A press convention to introduce Coach Redick is scheduled for Monday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. PT in Los Angeles. Lakers followers can watch the occasion dwell on Spectrum SportsNet or on Lakers YouTube.

“We’re thrilled to introduce JJ Redick as the following head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers,” mentioned Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and Common Supervisor Rob Pelinka. “After a considerate and thorough search course of, I couldn’t be extra proud to welcome JJ, his spouse Chelsea, and their two sons to the Lakers household. JJ is a fierce competitor and has a rare basketball IQ and understanding of the trendy sport that can energize gamers and excite followers. His rigorous evaluation will instantly unlock new alternatives for our roster whereas setting a basis for participant improvement over the long run. He brings an intense dedication to innovation, advancing the sport and staying on the forefront of an ever-evolving league. Past his basketball acumen, JJ has a take care of individuals and real empathy which can be important for connecting with gamers as we speak. That is an thrilling time for Lakers basketball.”

Redick, 40, loved a 15-year NBA enjoying profession (2006-21) suiting up for Dallas, New Orleans, Philadelphia, LA Clippers, Milwaukee and Orlando. Of these 15 seasons, the previous guard was a part of 14 groups that superior to the NBA Playoffs. The famend shooter excelled in his position, averaging 12.8 factors in 940 common season video games. Redick was a profession 41.5-percent shooter from distance and his 1,950 made triples nonetheless stand twentieth all-time in NBA historical past.

“I’m extremely humbled to hitch the Los Angeles Lakers, some of the iconic and profitable sports activities franchises on this planet,” Redick mentioned. “This chance for me is all about service to the gamers, staff and group. I wish to specific my utmost appreciation to Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka and your complete Lakers entrance workplace. My objective will deal with delivering championship-caliber basketball for Lakers followers in every single place, constructing on the super historical past and legacy of the Lakers. I’m excited to encompass myself with a veteran, modern employees as we work relentlessly to develop particular person gamers and maximize the staff’s potential. My household and I couldn’t be extra ecstatic for this new chapter in our lives and look ahead to immersing ourselves within the vibrant Los Angeles group.”

Shortly after saying his retirement on Sept. 21, 2021, Redick joined ESPN as an analyst and was just lately promoted to the community’s lead broadcast staff. Redick is a co-founder of ThreeFourTwo Productions the place he at present co-hosts two well-liked podcasts, together with “Thoughts the Sport,” alongside Laker LeBron James in addition to “The Outdated Man and the Three.”

Chosen No. 11 total within the 2006 NBA Draft by the Magic, Redick performed 4 collegiate seasons (2002-06) for Duke College. As a Blue Satan, Redick was two-time consensus first-team All-American and was named the 2006 Naismith Males’s School Participant of the 12 months. Redick, who stays the college’s all-time main scorer, had his No. 4 jersey retired on Feb. 4, 2007. The college additionally introduced that Redick will probably be inducted into the Duke Athletics Corridor of Fame in 2024. The Tennessee native selected Duke after a standout profession at Cave Spring Excessive College in Roanoke, Va., the place he was a McDonald’s All-American as a senior.