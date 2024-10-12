Los Angeles Dodgers blank San Diego Padres to reach NLCS for first time since 2021





The Los Angeles Dodgers sealed their spot within the Nationwide League Championship Sequence (NLCS) for the primary time since 2021 as they clinched a 2-0 victory in opposition to the San Diego Padres to finish their sequence win.

Regardless of having a star-studded roster, the Dodgers’ postseason cost has been hindered by a succession of accidents they usually stared down the prospect of elimination in Sport 4, earlier than regrouping to maneuver onto the NLCS the place they are going to now face the New York Mets for a spot within the World Sequence.

They acquired there on the again of a formidable efficiency from Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who went 5 innings and gave up up simply two hits. He grew to become solely the third rookie to throw 5 or extra innings with out permitting a run in a winner-take-all posteason sport, per the Elias Sports activities Bureau.

“Properly, it’s the most effective we’ve seen him,” Padres supervisor Mike Shildt mentioned, per MLB.com. “I favored his fastball out and in. Threw the secondary [pitches] when he wanted to, and we simply couldn’t string something collectively. I believed he rose to the event.”

It marked a exceptional turnaround for Yamamoto, who reportedly signed a 12-year, $325 million deal in December, after he allowed 5 runs in three innings in Sport 1.

He then didn’t pitch in Sport 4 because the Dodgers’ bullpen dominated. They performed a serious function within the Dodgers’ Sport 5 victory too, combining within the final 4 innings to finish the shutout.

Enrique Hernández and Teoscar Hernández each hit residence runs to seal the Dodgers’ victory.

“The final outing, I didn’t do my job effectively,” Yamamoto mentioned by interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda, in response to MLB.com. “I used to be simply attempting to concentrate on getting myself prepared, [preparing] extra meticulously. After which by way of velo as we speak, I feel my mechanics had been locked in.”

The NLCS Sport 1 is scheduled for Sunday at Dodger Stadium.