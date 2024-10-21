Los Angeles Dodgers advance to World Series for fourth time in seven years

The Los Angeles Dodgers superior to the World Collection, defeating the New York Mets within the Nationwide League Championship collection in six video games.

The Dodgers received 10-5 in Sport 6 to maneuver to the ultimate spherical of the postseason.

Los Angeles will now seem in its fourth World Collection since 2017. The Dodgers are 1-2 of their three most up-to-date appearances. They misplaced in 2017 and 2018 and received in 2020 throughout the pandemic-shortened season.

The Dodgers’ first three wins within the NLCS had been dominant each on the mound and within the batter’s field. Los Angeles received Video games 1, 3 and 4 by a mixed rating of 27-2.

The offense was particularly nice in Sport 6.

The Dodgers fell behind 1-0 after the primary inning earlier than they scored the sport’s subsequent six runs. Los Angeles hit two two-run dwelling runs within the backside of the third, courtesy of Tommy Edman and Will Smith.

Edman additionally had a two-run double within the first.

Insurance coverage runs got here within the later innings. Shohei Ohtani hit an RBI single within the sixth, with three extra runs coming within the eighth inning through a Teoscar Hernández sacrifice fly, a Mookie Betts double and an Enrique Hernández single.

The Dodgers’ 46 runs towards the Mets are the fourth most ever in a single playoff collection, per MLB’s Sarah Langs.

After it misplaced within the NLCS in 2021, Los Angeles had struggled within the postseason earlier than this fall. The Dodgers misplaced within the Divisional Collection two years in a row — profitable just one recreation throughout two postseasons — earlier than this month.

Los Angeles additionally bought some revenge throughout this journey to the World Collection, knocking out its NL West rival the San Diego Padres within the NLDS, who did the identical to the Dodgers in 2022.

Will probably be the primary World Collection look for the Ohtani, 30, who made historical past this season as the primary particular person ever to hit 50 dwelling runs and steal 50 bases. Ohtani received two American League MVP awards whereas enjoying for the Los Angeles Angels from 2018 to 2023 however by no means performed for a workforce that completed above .500 till he joined the Dodgers.

The Mets, who’ve the best payroll in MLB at greater than $305 million, haven’t made the World Collection since 2015.

The Dodgers will face their cross-country rival the New York Yankees within the World Collection, their MLB report twelfth matchup within the Fall Traditional. The Yankees have received eight of the earlier 11 conferences.

The World Collection begins Friday.