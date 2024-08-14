Los Angeles area hit by 4.4 magnitude earthquake

A strong earthquake struck close to Los Angeles, California on Monday afternoon, shaking properties and startling residents for miles.

The 4.4 magnitude quake’s epicentre hit close to Highland Park, a neighbourhood in Los Angeles County not removed from the well-known Hollywood signal and the Griffith Observatory, at round 12:20 PDT (20:20 BST), in accordance with the US Geological Survey.

It was felt in close by cities Pasadena and Glendale, and all the best way to the shoreline in areas like Manhattan Seaside and El Segundo.

There was no tsunami warning from the quake, the USGS mentioned.

Officers throughout the state had been monitoring for injury or accidents however nothing main was reported.

The Los Angeles Hearth Division mentioned crews from the town’s 106 hearth stations had been doing an entire survey of the Larger Los Angeles space for structural injury or different points.

The company mentioned later that no injury was discovered and accidents had been reported.

Native media reported a water principal broke within the close by metropolis of South Pasadena and officers mentioned the earthquake could have been responsible.

The quake hit throughout dwell broadcasts on tv and radio that showcased the jarring floor motion. ESPN’s Malika Andrews was interviewing basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo dwell on-air when the quake struck.

“We now have a little bit of an earthquake right here in Los Angeles,” Ms Andrews mentioned because the digital camera swerved forwards and backwards with the rattling.

She made positive everybody was OK and advised viewers they had been going to make sure the studio’s gear and lights had been secured so the crew remained protected. “Every little thing is shaking,” she remarked.

One other livestream, on ESPN’s podcast Travis and Sliwa Present, confirmed one member of the workforce ducking underneath a desk because the earthquake hit. “Woah, woah. That may be a actual one,” host Travis Rodgers amid the shaking.

The earthquake was first estimated as a 4.7 magnitude, however was later downgraded to a 4.4 magnitude by the US Geological Survey.

The world has seen a number of magnitude 4 and 5 earthquakes in current weeks, together with in Grapevine and Bakersfield, California final week.