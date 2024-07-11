Lorenzo Musetti into 1st Grand Slam semi, sets Djokovic clash

WIMBLEDON, England — Lorenzo Musetti threw his head again and unfold his arms huge to have fun reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon then coated his face with each arms.

His 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Taylor Fritz on Wednesday was a giant deal, to make certain. In spite of everything, the Twenty fifth-seeded Musetti, a 22-year-old from Italy, by no means had made it previous the third spherical on the All England Membership — or previous the fourth spherical at any main match — till this fortnight.

Now, although, comes a far harder take a look at: taking over Novak Djokovic.

“He most likely is aware of, higher than me, the floor and the stadium, for positive,” Musetti mentioned with a chuckle, conscious he can be making his Centre Courtroom debut Friday. “Jokes aside, he is a legend in all places, however particularly right here in Wimbledon.”

It will likely be Djokovic’s record-tying Thirteenth semifinal at Wimbledon alone, equaling Roger Federer, and forty ninth Slam semifinal total, extending a mark he already held. As Musetti pursues his first main championship, Djokovic seeks a Twenty fifth, together with what could be his eighth on the All England Membership.

Djokovic’s clean journey via this 12 months’s bracket was made even simpler when the person he was speculated to play within the quarterfinals Wednesday, Alex de Minaur, pulled out with a hip harm hours earlier than their match was scheduled to start.

As an alternative of going up in opposition to No. 9 de Minaur on Wednesday, Djokovic will get three full days off earlier than assembly Musetti on Friday. The opposite males’s semifinal can be defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in opposition to Daniil Medvedev; they superior Tuesday.

Musetti was compelled to work for his spot within the last 4: His 3½-hour victory over the Thirteenth-seeded Fritz was the thirty seventh five-setter at Wimbledon this 12 months, essentially the most at any Grand Slam match.

He acknowledged he did not get off to a great begin however added, “I performed my greatest tennis on the finish. I saved the perfect for the tip.”

12 months Gamers (Age) Age Hole 2024 Novak Djokovic (37)-Lorenzo Musetti (22) 14 years, 285 days 2023 Novak Djokovic (36)-Jannik Sinner (21) 14 years, 86 days 1987 Jimmy Connors (34)-Pat Money (22) 12 years, 267 days 1978 Tom Okker (34)-Bjorn Borg (22) 12 yrs, 105 days 1974 Ken Rosewall (39)-Stan Smith (27) 12 yrs, 42 days — ESPN Stats & Data

Taking part in at a sun-swathed No. 1 Courtroom in opposition to Fritz, an American who is among the sport’s greatest servers however fell to 0-4 in main quarterfinals, Musetti managed to build up 13 break factors and convert six. The result-determining break got here on a forehand winner by Musetti that made it 2-0 within the final set; moments later, one other break made it 4-0.

Musetti’s first break got here early within the second set, and that, he mentioned, altered the course of the night.

“Instantly, I modified my thoughts. I modified my perspective,” Musetti mentioned. “And that most likely made the distinction.”

There was not a ton of selection from both participant; they had been primarily content material to commerce groundstrokes from the baseline. However Musetti did handle to accrue factors with efficient drop photographs, sometimes following them with profitable passing makes an attempt or lobs.

Queen Camilla, the spouse of King Charles III, was within the stands and joined followers in doing the wave.

Djokovic and Musetti have performed one another six occasions beforehand. Djokovic has gained 5 of these, together with a five-setter at this 12 months’s French Open that concluded after 3 a.m. It was in Djokovic’s subsequent match in Paris that he tore the meniscus in his proper knee.

“We all know one another fairly properly. They’ve all the time been an enormous combat, so I count on a giant, huge combat. It should be one of many hardest challenges on tour,” Musetti mentioned, “however I’m an bold man and I prefer to be challenged.”