Lonzo Ball has 5 points for Bulls in first game since 2022

NEW ORLEANS — When Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball checked in in the course of the first quarter Wednesday, his first regular-season sport in additional than two years, he did so with out fanfare.

He had been by an emotional return within the preseason — when he performed in an NBA sport for the primary time following a cartilage transplant in his left knee in March 2023 — and his teammates gifted him the sport ball and celebrated him within the locker room.

However towards the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, he performed in his first regular-season sport since Jan. 14, 2022, recording 5 factors, 4 assists and a couple of rebounds in 14 minutes in a 123-111 Chicago loss.

Afterward, Ball downplayed the importance of this newest milestone.

“It felt fairly much like the preseason video games, to be sincere,” Ball mentioned. “Identical photographs was there. Identical minutes was there. Nearly capitalizing on the time I am on the market.”

The Bulls plan to deliver Ball off the bench and restrict his minutes to 14-16 per sport for a minimum of the foreseeable future, in accordance with coach Billy Donovan. Wednesday marked the primary time Ball got here off the bench since Dec. 20, 2019.

“For him, he is been capable of wrap his head round the truth that that is my new norm,” Donovan mentioned earlier than the sport. “That is my actuality.”

Nevertheless, Ball mentioned his most necessary contribution was simply being out there.

He appeared in three brief stints towards the Pelicans, which included pulling down his first shot of the sport, a 3-pointer within the first quarter. He checked in for a extra prolonged stretch in the course of the second quarter, enjoying seven minutes. His closing look got here within the third, when he was restricted to about three minutes earlier than he hit his restriction for the night time.

Donovan mentioned he saved a couple of minutes for Ball in case the sport obtained shut within the fourth, however the scenario by no means arose for him to verify again in.

“I all the time need to be on the market,” Ball mentioned. “However I’ve obtained to take heed to the workers, my workforce and attempt to go together with the most effective path ahead.”

Ball referred to as his two preseason appearances a “trial run” main as much as the common season, however he has been trying ahead to placing the discuss his left knee behind him and specializing in basketball. He has undergone three arthroscopic knee surgical procedures since enjoying in his final sport greater than 1,000 days in the past.

Ball acknowledged enjoying on a brief minutes restrict has been an adjustment, however he tried to search out methods to stay productive.

“I am simply pleased to be on the court docket,” he mentioned. “Coach calls my title, I am simply making an attempt to offer good minutes.”

Ball can also be not anticipated to play back-to-backs because the Bulls handle his well being. Chicago has a sport in Milwaukee on Friday earlier than its dwelling opener Saturday, however Donovan mentioned the workforce will monitor how Ball comes out of Wednesday’s sport earlier than figuring out his availability for this weekend.

“I really feel good,” Ball mentioned. “In all probability would really feel a bit higher if we received, but it surely’s all good. Onto the subsequent one.”

Chicago gave up 30 factors off turnovers Wednesday night time, tied for essentially the most allowed because the begin of final season.

“We obtained a bit sped up,” mentioned Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who completed with 27 factors but additionally seven turnovers, his most in a sport since December 2022. “Clearly we’re making an attempt to play the precise manner, however we had too many turnovers and simply did not get sufficient stops.”