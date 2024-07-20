Longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas has died at age 74 : NPR

toggle caption Patrick Semansky/AP Pool

Longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, who helped lead federal efforts to guard girls from home violence and acknowledge Juneteenth as a nationwide vacation, has died. She was 74.

Lillie Conley, her chief of workers, confirmed that Jackson Lee, who had pancreatic most cancers, died in Houston Friday night time together with her household round her.

The Democrat had represented her Houston-based district and the nation’s fourth-largest metropolis since 1995. She had beforehand had breast most cancers and introduced the pancreatic most cancers analysis on June 2.

“The street forward is not going to be straightforward, however I stand in religion that God will strengthen me,” Jackson Lee stated in a press release then.

Bishop James Dixon, a longtime pal in Houston who visited Jackson Lee earlier this week, stated he’ll bear in mind her as a fighter.

“She was only a uncommon, uncommon jewel of an individual who relentlessly gave all the things she had to verify others had what they wanted. That was Sheila,” he stated.

Jackson Lee had simply been elected to the Houston district as soon as represented by Barbara Jordan, the primary Black girl elected to Congress from a Southern state since Reconstruction, when she was instantly positioned on the high-profile Home Judiciary Committee in 1995.

“They only noticed me, I suppose via my profile, via Barbara Jordan’s work,” Jackson Lee instructed the Houston Chronicle in 2022. “I assumed it was an honor as a result of they assumed I used to be going to be the particular person they wanted.”

Jackson Lee rapidly established herself as fierce advocate for girls and minorities, and a pacesetter for Home Democrats on many social justice points, from policing reform to reparations for descendants of enslaved individuals. She led the primary rewrite of the Violence In opposition to Ladies Act in practically a decade, which included protections for Native American, transgender and immigrant girls.

Jackson Lee was additionally among the many lead lawmakers behind the hassle in 2021 to have Juneteenth acknowledged as the primary new federal vacation since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was established in 1986. The vacation marks the day in 1865 that the final enslaved African Individuals in Galveston, Texas, lastly realized of their freedom.

A local of Queens, New York, Jackson Lee graduated from Yale and earned her legislation diploma on the College of Virginia. She was a decide in Houston earlier than she was elected to Houston Metropolis Council in 1989, then ran for Congress in 1994. She was an advocate for homosexual rights and an early opponent of the Iraq Battle in 2003.

High congressional Democrats reacted rapidly to the information Friday night time, praising her dedication and work ethic.

Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina referred to as her “a tenacious advocate for civil rights and a tireless fighter, enhancing the lives of her constituents.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland stated he had by no means identified a harder-working lawmaker than Jackson Lee, saying she “studied each invoice and each modification with exactitude after which instructed Texas and America precisely the place she stood.”

Former Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California cited Jackson Lee’s “relentless dedication” in getting Juneteenth declared a nationwide vacation.

“As a strong voice within the Congress for our Structure and human rights, she fought tirelessly to advance equity, fairness and justice for all,” Pelosi stated.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated he and his spouse Cecilia will all the time bear in mind Jackson Lee, calling her a “tireless advocate for the individuals of Houston.”

“Her legacy of public service and dedication to Texas will reside on,” he stated.

Jackson Lee routinely received reelection to Congress with ease. The few instances she confronted a challenger, she by no means carried lower than two-thirds of the vote. Jackson Lee thought of leaving Congress in 2023 in a bid to grow to be Houston’s first feminine Black mayor however was defeated in a runoff. She then simply received the Democratic nomination for the 2024 basic election.

Through the mayoral marketing campaign, Jackson Lee expressed remorse and stated “everybody deserves to be handled with dignity and respect” following the discharge of an unverified audio recording presupposed to be of the lawmaker berating workers members.

In 2019, Jackson Lee stepped down from two management positions on the Home Judiciary Committee and Congressional Black Caucus Basis, the fundraising of the Congressional Black Caucus, following a lawsuit from a former worker who stated her sexual assault grievance was mishandled.

In a press release, Jackson Lee’s household stated she had been a beloved spouse, sister, mom and grandmother often called Bebe.

“She might be dearly missed, however her legacy will proceed to encourage all who imagine in freedom, justice, and democracy,” the assertion stated. “God bless you Congresswoman and God bless america of America.”