Longtime Oak Ridge Boys member Joe Bonsall dies at 76

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Longtime member of the Oak Ridge Boys Joe Bonsall died Tuesday. He was 76.

The band made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying Bonsall died from problems of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also referred to as ALS.

Bonsall was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and had been inducted into the Philadelphia Music Corridor of Fame, the Gospel Music Corridor of Fame, the Vocal Group Corridor of Fame and the Nation Music Corridor of Fame.

He was additionally the writer of 11 books, together with an upcoming memoir I See Myself.

The Bonsall household has requested that individuals donate to The ALS Affiliation or to the Vanderbilt Medical Middle ALS and Neuroscience Analysis Middle in his honor. There shall be no funeral, per his needs.

