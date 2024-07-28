Long road leads to Olympic silver for U.S. divers Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook: ‘Surreal’

Can you are taking me by way of your morning right this moment, the way you slept final night time, all the pieces you probably did to organize for this morning?

Bacon: So surprisingly we, Kassidy and I, each slept extraordinarily effectively final night time. Even with the Opening Ceremony happening final night time that we did not get to attend as a result of we knew that relaxation at this level was going to be extra vital for us main into our competitors right this moment. So we bought dressed up, took some Opening Ceremony photos across the Village with the athletes, however did not truly attend the ceremony. We had been in our dorms round 8 o’clock resting our legs after which went to mattress, lights out round 9. Our roommates had been superb and got here residence very quiet, didn’t wake both of us up, so we bought an excellent night time of sleep. Awakened round 6:30ish, 6ish, did some restoration stuff for the primary half-hour once we bought up after which ate breakfast, then headed to the pool, warmed up, heated.

They stored exhibiting your households and cheering part on the TV broadcast. Had been you guys in a position to hear them in any respect whenever you had been on the market?

Cook dinner: Oh yeah, we heard these USA chants and the “Go Kass,” “Go Sarah,” “Cook dinner’N Bacon.” I believe that simply brings a smile to my face on the board and helps me really feel just a little bit, like, OK, it doesn’t matter what occurs my household’s nonetheless going to like me, after which that makes me really feel extra snug.

Bacon: Yeah, it is like just a little piece of residence. We’re standing up there on that board. The one title that I might hear cheering for us was Kassidy’s dad. I do not know why he caught out, however her dad I might hear, for positive.

Having that household assist, not simply right this moment however throughout coaching main as much as the Olympics, what does that imply to you all?

Cook dinner: They all the time say it takes a village and it is a cliché, nevertheless it’s very true. I’ve made quite a lot of private sacrifices, however my household has as effectively, so this medal is each little bit of theirs as it’s mine. I grew up with 5 brothers and sisters, and so they’re all simply so supportive of me irrespective of the place they’re at in life. They made the journey out right here. Most of my sisters are married and have children underneath three years previous and so they nonetheless made this journey out right here, so their assist really means all the pieces. Like I mentioned, it takes a village and that is their celebration as effectively.

Bacon: I additionally grew up with three brothers, in order that they had been all in a position to come out right here. My little nephew was in a position to come, all my brother’s wives, my mother, my dad, my boyfriend. So simply having them right here having the ability to share this second with me, I couldn’t be happier that they had been in a position to make the journey out right here, come out right here and cheer for me.