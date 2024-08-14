Long Named to TopDrawerSoccer Freshman All-America List

DURHAM, N.C. – Because the 2024 ladies’s soccer season will get set to start Thursday, Duke rookie Mary Lengthy was named to the preseason TopDrawerSoccer Freshman All-America squad.



Lengthy was one among three forwards listed on the primary group.



A local of Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, Lengthy reclassified within the fall of 2023 to graduate highschool early and is without doubt one of the high midfielders/forwards within the class of 2024. She not too long ago represented america U-17 Youth Nationwide Crew in a pair of matches towards Brazil. Lengthy scored two objectives within the second contest to shut motion. She additionally educated with the Kansas Metropolis Present of the NWSL over the summer season.



Lengthy is a 2023 ECNL Nationwide Finalist and 2021 ECNL Nationwide Champion. She was a 2023 ECNL All-American and three-time choice to the ECNL Midwest Convention First Crew. Over the summer season, Lengthy was named to the U-17 Greatest 11 by TopDrawerSoccer in the course of the 2024 ECNL playoffs.



Duke opens the season on the highway at Ohio State on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. The competition shall be aired dwell on B1G+.



