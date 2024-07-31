Lollapalooza Set To Be The First US Festival To Power Main Stage On A Hybrid Battery System

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – Lollapalooza is happy to announce that this 12 months’s Foremost Stage, sponsored by T-Cellular, shall be powered wholly and solely on a hybrid battery system, together with all audio, lighting, video and stage manufacturing. In partnership with Stay Nation’s sustainability initiative Inexperienced Nation, T-Cellular and CES Energy, Lollapalooza will make historical past as the primary main U.S. competition to realize this, furthering its dedication to its ever-expanding sustainability efforts. The hybrid-powered stage will deploy over 1.5 MWh of battery storage capability, minimizing the run time of biodiesel turbines and offering vital gas and emissions financial savings.

“We’ve got set a aim to construct a extra sustainable future for music festivals, which requires taking daring steps to search out options that may reinvent how we function and, in flip, construct trade belief in new expertise in order that main reside occasions can see a path in the direction of changing into extra power environment friendly,” stated Jake Perry, Director of Operations and Sustainability at C3 Presents. “Lollapalooza is a pacesetter in sustainable options, and we’re proud to have aligned ourselves with companions with the identical ardour and expertise to execute this mission.”

“Options like those Lollapalooza are pioneering not solely contribute towards our international Inexperienced Nation aim of slicing our emissions in half by 2030, however they supply native advantages as properly by way of lowered noise and air air pollution, which creates a greater expertise general for the artists, followers and crew,” stated Lucy August-Perna, Head of International Sustainability at Stay Nation. “We stay up for sharing the outcomes and learnings from Lollapalooza with our community of over 200+ festivals worldwide who’re dedicated to elevating the bar for extra sustainable reside occasions.”

Lollapalooza 2024 will even function an activation from conservation group Re:wild, which grew to become an official international Lollapalooza companion earlier this 12 months. The group, based by a gaggle of famend conservation scientists and Leonardo DiCaprio, will communicate straight with music followers to teach them on methods to rewild their day by day lives and communities. Re:wild encourages plant-based diets as animal agriculture is the largest driver of biodiversity loss and ecosystem destruction. Merely put, they imagine selecting extra plant-based meals is the very best factor a person can do for the planet. Whereas Lolla’s meals hub, Chow City, has at all times featured a number of plant-based meals choices, the competition has expanded this providing by growing Plant Base. This stand-alone meals courtroom will function a number of distributors serving solely plant-based meals choices.

As an Illinois Sustainability Award recipient, Lollapalooza is dedicated to sustainable competition practices within the subject, behind the scenes and thru the preservation of the ever-beautiful Grant Park. This dedication is built-in into each space of the park, from recycling and composting to eco-friendly service objects at Chow City, in addition to Hydration Stations that present patrons free, filtered water and the TURN reusable cup system, which collectively assist keep away from thousands and thousands of single-use plastic cups and bottles. Moreover, Lollapalooza makes use of biodiesel for all turbines and tools and funds renewable power initiatives by way of carbon offset purchases.

Lollapalooza 2024 kicks off at Grant Park on Thursday (July 31). It’ll function SZA, Tyler, The Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Children, Melanie Martinez, Skrillex and plenty of extra within the coronary heart of downtown Chicago. Restricted tickets can be found at www.lollapalooza.com.