Lollapalooza Day 1: Kesha came through fire to play again

Hundreds of music followers descended on Grant Park Thursday for the primary day of Chicago’s greatest music pageant, Lollapalooza.

Pageant organizers billed this yr’s iteration of the four-day pageant because the twentieth anniversary, pointing to its Grant Park debut in 2005 — though it opted for a digital model in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

With big-name acts like hip-hop famous person Megan Thee Stallion and Irish rock darling Hozier topping the invoice, maybe essentially the most anticipated set of the day was the Midwest’s personal pop star, Chappell Roan.

Throngs of followers in bedazzled, bubblegum pink cowboy hats anxiously crowded the barricades of the pageant’s fundamental stage, some ready greater than 5 hours for Roan’s set. Elsewhere throughout the pageant grounds, Roan followers may very well be noticed sporting pink, camo caps studying “Midwest Princess” and sporting make-up and elaborate outfits resembling her music video appears to be like.

Chappell Roan followers wait on the barricade Thursday earlier than her set on the primary day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

One notable distinction on this yr’s pageant was the quantity of sponsored pop-ups all through the pageant space. Followers might curler skate close to Buckingham Fountain as a part of a Coca-Cola promotion, adorn a pair socks on the “GOLDTOE Sock Creation Station” and sing on the “Jack Daniel’s Music & Karaoke Expertise.”

Promos apart, the music was nonetheless the primary focus, with noon units from artists like Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug and Tyla drawing crowds of energized followers.

All of it happened below a cloudy sky early on that threatened to rain on festivalgoers. However after a number of drizzles, the clouds lastly parted and sunshine emerged on a day that was scorching and humid, as loads of pageant goers specified by the shade and populated fixed strains at hydration stations. — Matt Moore

Matt Hansen performs Thursday, the primary day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Matt Hansen requested the query on everybody’s thoughts Thursday on the kickoff of Lollapalooza: “Is anybody psyched to see Chappell Roan right now?”

If it wasn’t clear by the rhinestone pink cowboy hats, “stan” t-shirts and different summer season brat put on, the applause made the reply unanimous. Like the remainder of the group, Hansen got here off like a giddy fan, not only for the girl of the day, but additionally only for being at Grant Park.

“I by no means anticipated this many individuals to prove. … That is so loopy,” the 22-year-old shared relating to the group for his early-bird 1 p.m. set time.

It ought to’ve come as no shock, although. The TikTok era has been nicely conscious of his unbelievable songwriting chops and emotional supply (spanning an octave or two) behind a variety of covers and unique songs like “Let Em Go” and his gate crasher “One thing To Bear in mind” which have shortly gone viral. Hansen has 2.5 million followers on TikTok alone.

Matt Hansen performs Thursday, the primary day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

It might sound apparent to attract comparisons to Ed Sheeran (one other man with a mop of pink hair, generally taking part in acoustic and provide commanding ballads), however Hansen suits the invoice in additional methods than one, with a little bit of Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and even the evening’s headliner Hozier thrown within the combine.

There’s an extremely intimate sense of urgency to Hansen’s music and an emotional maturity to songs like “Lifejacket” and “Variations of Ceaselessly,” both of which might might match within the subsequent Nicholas Sparks movie. Taking part in “Higher Off With out Me,” Hansen shared it was his first track to “make me understand my music might imply one thing to individuals.” And it was evidenced by the video screens that continuously reduce to photographs of followers, eyes closed, singing alongside to each phrase.

The songwriter, joined by a drummer and guitarist/keyboardist, was brief on the covers that first catapulted him, solely selecting a deeply heartfelt cowl of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” to an enormous response. He prefaced it, sharing with any musicians within the crowd, “Publish covers, that’s how individuals discover you, after which give them your originals. It’d lead you to play a stage like this, it’s fairly surreal.” — Selena Fragassi

BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Accommodations and Resorts stage Thursday, Day 1 of Lollapalooza. Anthony Vazquez/Solar-Occasions

“I’m right here to point out you why all the pieces is larger in Texas,” BigXthaPlug shared with the tremendous hyped crowd that had gathered to let unfastened at his mid-afternoon set.

The Dallas rapper’s nom de plume is becoming for his stature (he as soon as had desires of taking part in within the NFL), but additionally his larger-than-life presence as a talented rapper and emcee. Born Xavier Landum, the 26-year-old has solely been on the scene since 2020, when he self-released his first assortment of tracks, “Bacc from the Lifeless.”

However he’s already gained a status as fairly the draw, as seen at his Lollapalooza debut in addition to latest collaborations together with Shaboozey’s “Drink Don’t Want No Combine.” BigX hints at his fortuitous rise in songs just like the uber hit “Mmhmm” through which he talks about beginning to rap and “six months later, I’m wealthy.”

BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Accommodations and Resorts stage Thursday, Day 1 of Lollapalooza. Anthony Vazquez/Solar-Occasions

A number of instances over the course of the hour, he and his four-man posse applauded the Chicago crowd on bringing the vitality and opening up a number of pits. BigX additionally requested followers to “cease throwing s- – – on stage” early on, his deep drawl coming by, as a number of the boxed water that safety had handed out to assist followers battling the day’s warmth was tossed round as an alternative.

Initially beginning the set sporting a Deion Sanders No. 21 shirt, the rapper shortly doffed it because the solar lastly got here by the day’s cloudy overhang, exposing his chest filled with tattoos and the gold chains round his neck like he has been amassing them for this very second.

Even with the vitality his set introduced, finally it was arduous to compete with Chappell Roan’s set time looming and swaths of individuals departing midway in to stake their spot on the adjoining T-Cellular Stage. Maybe seeing the migration, the rapper acquired in a plug for a tour that can carry him again to Chicago at Avondale Corridor on Nov. 16. “I wanna see all of your faces there,” he warned, although his efficiency offered it sufficient. — Selena Fragassi

Tyla

Tyla performs on the primary day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

Though she’s a worldwide pop sensation in her personal proper, it appeared at first that Tyla might have had her work reduce out for her earlier than she started her set Thursday — successful over an enormous sea of sweaty Chappell Roan followers ready for his or her star’s 5 p.m. set, wilting below vivid pink cowboy hats.

The South African artist quickly went to work, delivering her mix of R&B, pop and amapiano whereas a crew of six dancers joined her with air-tight choreography.

A big blow-up tiger sat middle stage, a nod to the singer’s dwelling nation and her followers, whom she refers to as “Tygas.” At varied factors all through her set, Tyla would sing whereas perching on a platform simply behind the tiger, showing to experience it.

Songs like “Safer,” “No. 1” and “Fact or Dare” saved the group transferring as she glided by nearly each observe off her self-titled debut album from early spring, a breezy document that marries meditative deep home beats and sunny afrobeats manufacturing with catchy pop and R&B hooks.

One other spotlight got here when she advised the group, “I acquired one thing particular for you,” as the start bars of Aaliyah’s basic hit, “Rock the Boat” performed and Tyla carried out a rework of her track “On and On.”

It was nearly as if Tyla introduced the solar together with her, because the clouds that hung over Lollapalooza all day started to half the additional she moved by her set, heating up the group.

Dancing ceaselessly and singing alongside to every track, the various Tyla followers current made themselves recognized among the many “Pink Pony Membership” contingent.

Tyla performs on the primary day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

At one level, she requested “Anybody from South Africa?” prompting modest whoops total, however passionate yells from a number of clusters of followers waving South African flags fervently.

It’s been a whirlwind yr for Tyla. For the reason that launch of her breakthrough single, “Water” in July 2023, the 22-year-old has been catapulted into fame, topping charts in a number of international locations and netting a Grammy Award.

A world tour had been on the books for this yr, however the singer stated in March that she had been “silently struggling with an damage” and needed to cancel the vast majority of her dates, making Thursday’s Lollapalooza set one among her first fundamental stage performances this yr.

If there have been any cobwebs throughout her set Thursday, it was arduous to inform, as she gave a robust, albeit mellow, efficiency accented by enjoyable dance breaks.

The set neared its crescendo towards the tip, when she kicked into the album stand-out “Bounce,” with many within the crowd rolling their hips as Tyla and her dancers did the identical.

By the point the start bars of her hit, “Water,” poured out of the primary stage’s audio system, the group broke out in screams as 1000’s held up their telephones to movie.

“I’m wondering what track that is?” she requested with a mischievous smile, earlier than main followers in a singalong of the track’s hooky refrain. As soon as the beat dropped, festivalgoers grooved alongside as she moved into the verses. At one level, she handed her mic to safety, who held it up for a fan to do their greatest try on the refrain. Tyla took out her in-ear monitor to listen to the 1000’s of voices singing her track again to her.

She then capped the track with one remaining dance break, as one dancer grabbed the mic to emcee whereas Tyla broke it down on the stage earlier than leaving the roaring crowd. — Matt Moore

Kesha

Kesha performs on the IHG Accommodations and Resorts stage on day one among Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Solar-Occasions

Kesha’s set on Thursday began with a phrase showing in giant textual content on the IHG Accommodations & Resorts Stage display: “Freedom.”

For the subsequent hour, the pop star gleefully confirmed a packed crowd what freedom means to her — and it includes singing in a nun’s behavior, backup dancers in cat mascot masks, a four-piece marching band and full autonomy to do no matter she needs.

It was a heartfelt, campy, joyous, fever-dream of a spectacle that was each a celebration of the zaniness we’ve come to count on from this seasoned performer — and a reintroduction to an artist now 15 years into her profession.

The group went wild from the second she began her 2010 hit “Tik Tok,” which featured her a revised opening line — “Get up within the morning yelling, f- – – P-Diddy” — because the phrases appeared on the display behind her.

Along with her dancers, Kesha was joined onstage by a drummer and a multiinstrumentalist hopping from guitar, bass and synths. The 2-piece anchored a career-spanning setlist and added electrical energy to an already high-energy efficiency.

A barely unsettling second occurred early, when she carried out “Cannibal,” clutching a reproduction of a coronary heart whereas her dancers lined themselves in pretend blood, which stayed on them for a majority of the set. However the religious followers singing and dancing alongside ate it up.

Kesha performs on the IHG Accommodations and Resorts stage on day one among Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1. Anthony Vazquez/Solar-Occasions

And when she commanded her viewers to “give me all of your garments!” throughout “Take It Off,” many obeyed, throwing articles of clothes onstage.

One other crowd pleaser was “Timber,” her 2012 collaboration with Pitbull, which she carried out after one among a number of costume modifications. Her dancers took off their shirts and donned cowboy hats.

Her early hit “Your Love is My Drug” was given a recent rework into a quick, rock-leaning energy pop anthem, which noticed her strumming a hollow-body guitar on the refrain whereas phalic drawings cycled on the display behind her.

The set additionally noticed the reside debut of “JOYRIDE,” a clubby, high-octane observe she dropped final month — her first launch as an unbiased artist on her personal label, Kesha Data. Kesha carried out the track with an exuberance and lightness.

Kesha made her Lollapalooza debut again in 2009, and shortly rose to ubiquity with a slurred, talk-sing, life-of-the-party persona that skyrocketed her to the highest of the charts. Within the years since, the 37-year-old has been open about intense struggles with psychological well being, abuse and document label battles.

On Thursday, she mirrored on her profession and that inaugural Lollapalooza look.

“It was the primary time greater than 5 individuals got here to see me play — I bear in mind I used to be so f – – – ing terrified that I might be judged,” she stated, explaining that all through her profession she has confronted a merciless and fixed quantity of criticism.

“However now, standing right here as the girl I’m proper now, I can see that each one of that hate has made me into one highly effective f – – – ing mom f- – – – -,” she proclaimed to loud cheers.

One other acknowledgment of her previous hardships got here throughout her 2017 single “Pray.” Individuals within the crowd belted alongside together with her, some showing emotional, making for one of many set’s greatest moments.

“That track has an entire totally different which means to me now,” she stated. “Thanks for standing by by the toughest f – – – ing time in my life.”

Fueled by the hearth expressed in her track “Girl,” off her 2017 album “Rainbow,” Kesha requested: “Did y’all hear that this nation being run by childless cat women? Can somebody inform that motherf – – – – – J.D. Vance that he’s appropriate and that it feels so f – – -ing good!

“I’m so blissful proper now — the one factor I miss is my kitties,” Kesha stated. “Can somebody carry out my pussies?” Cue her dancers crawling on stage sporting stuffed cat heads, clawing and cleansing themselves like an off-off-off Broadway burlesque model of “Cats.” The group was virtually feral.

This was adopted up by a clip of Kamala Harris’ now viral second, “You suppose you simply fell out of a coconut tree?” that gave solution to one other basic Kesha observe, “Blow.” A four-piece drum line walked out for this one, including a circus-like really feel.

Kesha performs on the IHG Accommodations and Resorts stage on day one among Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Solar-Occasions

Thursday’s efficiency got here simply as Chappell Roan wrapped her extremely anticipated set on the primary stage, the place Kesha was initially presupposed to carry out. Initially reserving Roan for a smaller stage, Lollapalooza organizers reportedly took be aware of her quick rise this yr and requested a swap from Kesha, and he or she graciously agreed.

However make no mistake, having Kesha’s larger-than-life persona on a smaller stage — and forcing followers to squeeze in entrance of it — felt like a little bit of a misstep. It was a strong efficiency match for the primary stage.

The set ended with one other early-career single 2010’s “We R Who We R.”

On Thursday, Kesha imbued the track with a brand new sense of urgency, as her dancers waved Satisfaction flags and 4 drag performers joined her onstage.

“Assist native drag!” she yelled earlier than thanking everybody and strolling off the stage. —Matt Moore

Adan Diaz performs on the primary day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

For anybody rising from sea of those that was the Chappelle Roan set (together with this reviewer), attending to the opposite aspect of Grant Park to catch adan diaz on the BMI Stage was a problem. However the final half of the singer-songwriter-guitarist’s set was nicely well worth the trek.

The Chicago space native and DePaul scholar headlined the rising-star stage for Day 1 of the pageant like a well-oiled musician, even when the reserving got here as a shock to him. The 19-year-old advised WBEZ he was solely in attendance on the occasion as soon as earlier than, and only for a number of hours, to catch friends The Linda Lindas final yr.

However clearly Diaz took cues from the younger punk rockers, bringing an identical degree of youthful ardour and bodily bounce to his efficiency. Even when one among his guitar strings broke, Diaz took it in stride, strumming away his pop-rock love odes with further intention.

Later, he took a danger by performing an unreleased, unfinished track, “Run It All Again,” in direction of the tip of his 40-minute set, although admitting he was hesitant to take action. Fortunately, his band (that includes an additional guitarist, bassist and drummer) inspired him to make use of the platform to try it out. With much more polish, it’ll be one other standout for the troubadour, who’s made a modest ruckus since his “Legroom” EP was launched in 2021, when Diaz was barely sufficiently old to drive, and in addition across the time he debuted on stage at Lincoln Corridor.

One of many standout choices from the EP got here when the Mexican American expertise supplied up “Dificil,” a track with bilingual lyrics. A number of within the crowd piped up for the quantity, cheering on the Spanish elements and digging out their telephones to take video. It’s edification of how a lot illustration issues, and fortunately Lolla retains heeding the decision. —Selena Fragassi

Labrinth performs on the T-Cellular stage on day one among Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Solar-Occasions

Notices of doubtless extreme climate had been arriving from Lollapalooza’s social media accounts Thursday evening as English singer, rapper and producer Labrinth ready to take to the T-Cellular fundamental stage.

However finally, the clouds seemed extra menacing than they acted, with solely drizzle falling momentarily as Labrinth took to the stage for a formidable, uninterrupted set.

“What the f- – – is that this, y’all? Oh my …” mused the rapper, clearly moved by the substantial crowd gathered for the efficiency on Grant Park’s south finish. “I believed individuals didn’t know me within the States. I wanna say this and mark it down for yourselves: Thanks for making this one of the best day ever!”

Fortunately, the thunder sound results interspersed between songs all through the set acted solely in an ironic style as Labrinth acquired going with “Components.”

Labrinth’s was a rap set the place delicate moments that includes typically nuanced and layered harmonies might cease on a dime, veering off in wild however thrilling instructions ranging anyplace from strings to crushing bass drops all through a efficiency which noticed Labrinth backed by reside drums and backing vocalists on a multi-tiered stage.

“We acquired some singers on the market! Yeah, come and sing with me!” stated Labrinth excitedly, establishing “Nonetheless Don’t Know my Title,” a observe which appeared within the HBO drama “Euphoria,” for which Labrinth has scored each seasons. “This was my second hit and it introduced me to the U.S. I at all times prefer to play it and remind myself the place I come from,” he stated, strapping on a guitar for a scorching reside solo.

Labrinth performs on the T-Cellular stage on day one among Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Solar-Occasions

Lush harmonies drove the early moments of “I’m Drained,” a collaboration with “Euphoria” star Zendaya. In the course of the efficiency, Labrinth acted greater than he danced, taking a theatrical method which lent a cinematic really feel to the efficiency and track, inserting his left hand over his coronary heart whereas crouching down on stage, piano glowing all through.

“I reside for all the pieces I do,” stated Labrinth on stage at Lollapalooza. “I reside for what I write. If in case you have a ardour for what I do, thanks.” —Jim Ryan

