Lollapalooza 2024: Lolla kicks off in Grant Park with full schedule, including Megan Thee Stallion, Hozier as headliners

CHICAGO (WLS) — Lollapalooza is again!

The four-day music pageant kicked off in Grant Park Thursday.

Headliners embody SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Blink 182, and the Killers.

“In 2022, I began coming right here due to J-hope and TXT, and from there I simply stored coming,” Lollapalooza-goer Nadeja Knox stated. “So I am very excited for this 12 months to see Stray Youngsters.”

The pageant is predicted to attract greater than an estimated 100,000 followers to Grant Park every day.

Lollapalooza-goers had been seen sprinting for the levels Thursday, because the gates opened on the primary day.

Okay-pop artists are among the many greater than 170 different acts booked on the occasion’s eight levels.

“I really like music,” Lollapalooza fan Max Cantu stated. “Music is my ardour. It is my life, and I am right here to see Chappell Roan. I wish to be right here as she’s blowing up. I wish to be there to say, ‘I used to be there.’ I need the expertise.”

Chappell Roan drew large crowds Thursday night, decked out in a number of pink.

Kesha was additionally on the schedule.

Thursday was Ashton Sullivan’s first time on the music pageant.

“I am excited, but in addition actually nervous. However my predominant cause for coming is for Okay-pop Stray Youngsters; they’re my favourite group,” Sullivan stated.

Excited pageant goers like Leila Shaffey arrived earlier than daybreak to verify she and her associates had been first in line to get an excellent place in entrance of middle stage.

“Trigger truthfully for a Okay-pop stand, everyone will get right here like 1,000,000 years early. So, we’re like, we do not understand how it is going to be, however we’d as properly get right here early,” Shaffey stated.

The present runs by means of Sunday night time.

For greater than 30 years, Lollapalooza has known as Chicago dwelling.

Since then, the distinctive lakefront music expertise has not solely change into the nation’s longest operating music pageant, but in addition one among its largest and most iconic.

“I am excited to see what it is all about and what individuals like a lot about it,” Ella Haas stated.

Malcolm Fletcher stated he got here all the way in which from Fayetteville, North Carolina, after his sister attended final 12 months.

“I am right here for all of it: rain, shine, no matter,” he stated.

And, for those who’re heading downtown for Lollapalooza, metropolis officers are urging individuals to make use of public transportation.

Metra is including trains to accommodate live performance goers.

The CTA stated prospects can depend on the Purple and Blue Strains. Yellow Line service may also be prolonged till 1 a.m. every night time.

Numerous bus routes will join Metra trains at Union Station and Ogilvie with Grant Park.