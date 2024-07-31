Locarno Pro First Look Unveils Spanish Work-in-Progress Projects

First Look, the work-in-progress part of the Locarno Movie Pageant’s Locarno Professional trade strand, unveiled the six initiatives on the verge of completion that may take middle stage throughout its 13th version this yr.

The promising characteristic movie initiatives are from this yr’s focus nation, Spain. The occasion will happen Aug. 11th of September throughout Locarno Professional in partnership with ICAA, the Spanish Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts, and ICEX Spain Commerce & Funding.

“The chosen initiatives, none of which presently have gross sales illustration, have been chosen out of over 40 submissions with a primary pre-selection made by a committee composed of Xavier Garcia Puerto (Tallinn Again Nights Pageant/REC – Worldwide Pageant of Cinema in Tarragona), Susana Santos Rodriguez (IndieLisboa/IFFR), and Cecilia Barrionuevo (ECAM – Escuela de Cinematografía y Audiovisual de Madrid),” organizers mentioned. The initiatives will likely be introduced to accredited trade professionals by the producer or producers.

The worldwide jury that may award a number of prizes is comprised of Beatrice Fiorentino, creative director of Venice’s Worldwide Movie Critics’ Week, Istanbul Movie Pageant director Kerem Ayan, and Mercedes Martínez-Abarca, programmer for the Worldwide Movie Pageant Rotterdam.

They embrace the Antaviana Movies First Look Award masking post-production companies as much as €50,000 ($54,076); an award by post-production firm Laserfilm cine y vídeo price €5,000 ($5,407), which might be spent on the likes of subtitles, audio descriptions, and transcriptions; the Music Library &SFX/Acorde Award price €45,000 ($48,669) in music supervision companies; an award by trade journal Le Movie Français Award price €5,600 ($6,056) in promoting house; and the Jannuzzi Smith Award, consisting of the design of a world poster price €10,000 ($10,815).

The winners will likely be unveiled through the Locarno Professional Award Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Beneath is a have a look at this yr’s six First Look initiatives.

L’Aguait

Fiction

Directed by: Marc Ortiz

Produced by: Paloma Mora (TV ON Producciones, ADMIRABLE FILMS), Marc Muñoz (lamalanga Produccions Audiovisuals)

Description: Teresa Pla, an intersex little one assigned feminine at beginning, struggles to be acknowledged as a person throughout the archaic Spanish society of the start and center of the twentieth century whereas he’s persecuted by guerrillas, bandits and the Guardia Civil (Civil Guard).

Bodegón con fantasmas

Fiction

Directed by: Enrique Buleo

Produced by: Alejandra Mora (Quatre Movies Audiovisuales SL), Alicia Yubero (Cuidado con el perro), Snezana van Houwelingen (This and that), Roberto Butragueño (Sideral)

Description: Distressed by the troubles and difficulties of life and loss of life, ghosts and people of the small city of La Mancha will do the unattainable to place an finish to their issues and won’t hesitate to hold out excessive and determined plans to attain it.

Dream of One other Summer time

Experimental

Directed by: Irene Bartolomé

Produced by: Pere Marzo (Colibrí Studio), Irene Bartolomé (I.B. Movies) and Elie Kamal (The Attic Productions)

Description: Dream of One other Summer time tells the story of the encounter between a girl collapsing and a metropolis in ruins to be able to discover how the areas we inhabit relate to us, and to replicate on the mortality and survival of a metropolis.

Mares (Mums)

Documentary

Directed by: Ariadna Seuba​

Produced by: Carles Brugeras, Marieke van der Bersselaar (Polar Star Movies), María Nova López (Intactes Movies)

Description: Mares takes the viewers on an intimate and emotionally charged journey with director Ari (32), and her accomplice Anna (41), who wish to have a toddler collectively. Anna is the primary to start assisted copy, while Ariadna captures each step together with her digicam.

Prefiro condenarme

Documentary

Directed by: Margarita Ledo-Andión

Produced by: Olaia Ledo, Carmen Ciller (Nós Produtora Cinematográfica Galega.)

Description: 1972: The Ecclesiastical Court docket of Santiago de Compostela convicted Sagrario Fra, a shellfish harvester in Ferrol, for committing adultery. On the time, many ladies have been being imprisoned or locked up in a psychological hospital for what is taken into account a female-specific felony act. However Sagrario Fra experiences love as insubordination. Just like the birds, flying between heaven and earth, Antigone is latent in Sagrario.

Río abajo, un tigre

Fiction

Directed by: Víctor Diago

Produced by: Montse Pujol Solà (Boogaloo Movies)

Description: Júlia fled to Glasgow to start out anew, however years later, she’s caught. By day, she pursues pictures; by evening, she washes dishes. One afternoon, whereas photographing pedestrians, her eyes start to fail. As sickness spreads, Júlia delves into her previous and that of the town, recalling a mysterious group that retrieved objects from the river, and Shubham, an Indian boy who, like her, got here right here for a brand new starting.