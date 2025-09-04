Lizzo Proves She’s ‘Hot AF’ In Latest Slim-Down Instagram Reveal

Lizzo is flaunting her latest look, and fans can’t get enough. The four-time Grammy winner lit up Instagram with a series of photos showing off her hourglass figure in a sparkly light-gray halter top paired with a matching waterfall-style mini skirt. With her red waves cascading over her shoulders and gold heels completing the ensemble, Lizzo struck confident poses in a hallway that highlighted her curves and new silhouette.

Lizzo’s Fans Celebrate Her Stunning Transformation

The post quickly drew an outpouring of love in the comments section, with fans praising Lizzo’s glow-up and confidence. Many left fiery emojis and words of encouragement, with one follower writing, “Girl you are looking fabulous… You have come a long way, and you are my inspiration. Keep going up.” Another added simply, “YOU’RE GLOWING.”

Some fans couldn’t resist highlighting her transformation with playful compliments like “looking like a snack” and “Bawdyyyy.” Others declared her “so fineeee” and “Hot AF,” while one user said what many were thinking, “Daayuuummm Lizzo!”

Even the skeptics chimed in, with one follower suggesting her brief Ozempic use played a role in hitting her goal weight. But overall, the response was overwhelmingly positive, with fans celebrating Lizzo’s dedication and showering her with love.

Her Two-Piece Shows Off Results Of Her Weight Loss Journey

The new post comes on the heels of Lizzo’s ongoing weight loss journey, which she has been documenting for fans in recent months. Just weeks ago, she shared side-by-side photos of her dramatic transformation while modeling paper undergarments ahead of a lymphatic massage.

Now, her glittering two-piece look puts the results on full display, showing off the hard work she’s poured into her health and lifestyle overhaul.

Lizzo Credits Hard Work And Lifestyle Changes Over Ozempic For Slim-Down

Lizzo hasn’t shied away from revealing the details behind her transformation. She previously admitted to briefly trying Ozempic but clarified that her long-term results came down to dedication and lifestyle changes.

The singer shared that she works out three times a week, pairs her training with daily cardio and sauna sessions, and revamped her diet by adding animal protein back into her meals. She also brought a chef on board to help meal prep and keep her on track with a calorie deficit. Sugary Starbucks drinks, full-fat sodas, and salty snacks like potato chips were cut from her routine, replaced with cleaner, more nourishing options.

A New Lifestyle Balance

Beyond the gym and meal prep, Lizzo has opened up about how she’s found balance in her daily routine, including that she “quit drinking for the longest” time, but decided to reincorporate it into her life, saying she felt she had earned the freedom to enjoy it in moderation.

Her active lifestyle now includes more than just structured workouts. Lizzo makes time for pickleball, hiking, beach walks, dancing, and plenty of hydration to keep her body moving and feeling good. She also revealed that once a month she does a full detox, pairing it with holistic treatments like wood therapy and lymphatic massages to support her overall wellness.

The “About Damn Time” hitmaker recently expanded on her health journey in an interview with Women’s Health, where she detailed her shift to a high-protein, low-carb diet. Her daily meals are carefully crafted, with breakfast often including two scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, and a cauliflower hash brown, while lunch is typically a shredded Thai chicken salad or lettuce wraps filled with tuna or chicken. Dinner features comforting yet clean choices like turkey meatloaf with cauliflower mash and green beans.

Lizzo Opens Up About Coping With Backlash

Lizzo has been open about facing criticism throughout her career, often tied to her size and race, but admitted that the recent controversy surrounding her former dancers’ lawsuit hit differently. The situation, she said, left her questioning relationships and experiences she once trusted, creating a deep sense of paranoia and isolation.

“You look around and think about every person you’ve ever known and every experience, and you wonder, Was that real?” she told Women’s Health. “I got very paranoid and isolated. I used to walk into glam and be like, ‘Oh, let me tell you about this crazy shit that happened last night!’ I couldn’t do that anymore. I pushed everyone away. I wasn’t even talking to my therapist. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t open. I wasn’t myself anymore.”