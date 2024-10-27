Liz Cheney Cancels Washington Post Amid Backlash Over No Endorsement

Liz Cheney says she has canceled her subscription to the Washington Publish after the publication introduced that it’ll now not endorse presidential candidates.

The previous Republican Rep. from Wyoming spoke to The New Yorker editor David Remnick on the twenty fifth annual New Yorker Pageant on Saturday. She mentioned her experiences campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris forward of subsequent month’s election that pits Harris towards former President Donald Trump. Cheney additionally addressed the Publish, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, saying in a press release Friday that the outlet is “returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates,” marking the primary time since 1988 that it has not endorsed one.

Cheney stated onstage, “On the problem of the Washington Publish, look, to start with, it’s concern.” She continued, “When you could have Jeff Bezos apparently afraid to concern an endorsement for the one candidate within the race who’s a secure accountable grownup as a result of he fears Donald Trump, that tells you why now we have to work so onerous to guarantee that Donald Trump isn’t elected.”

She added, “And I believe additionally, why we should not overlook what has occurred, overlook who’s taken courageous and brave stands. And I canceled my subscription to the Washington Publish, simply saying.”

Cheney, who has been vocal for years in her criticism of Trump, is the newest notable determine to weigh in on the controversy surrounding the Publish’s lack of endorsement. Former Publish workers Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein criticized the choice on X (previously Twitter) on Saturday, whereas creator Stephen King famous Friday that he had canceled his Publish subscription after 5 years.

The Publish’s announcement adopted debate earlier within the week surrounding the Los Angeles Occasions deciding to not endorse a presidential candidate within the 2024 race.