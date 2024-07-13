Livvy Dunne Admits the Toughest Part of Relationship With Paul Skenes

Livvy Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes are each younger athletes with their stars on the rise — which doesn’t at all times make their relationship simple to navigate.

Dunne, the celebrated Louisiana State College gymnast, and Skenes, the rookie pitching sensation for the Pittsburgh Pirates, began courting final summer season. With their careers blossoming parallel to 1 one other, Dunne, 21, completely informed Us Weekly concerning the particular challenges they face.

“We’re at all times in several states,” Dunne stated Thursday, July 11 on the 2024 ESPYS purple carpet on the Dolby Theatre in L.A.. “We attempt to see one another as a lot as doable, particularly whereas it’s my offseason through the summer season. When it’s his offseason, he’ll come to LSU and go to me.”

Dunne additionally admitted that she and Skenes, 22, have been compelled to deal with the rising quantity of consideration surrounding them.

“Simply being within the public eye, attempting to maintain issues non-public. That’s positively somewhat bit tough,” Dunne stated.

Nonetheless, Dunne stated she and Skenes have turn into artistic in making their lengthy distance relationship work — even when it’s not at all times essentially the most glamorous choice.

“We simply FaceTime,” Dunne stated. “Simply on the sofa. We don’t even must be speaking. We identical to to be in one another’s digital presence. It’s great.”

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months for Skenes, the previous No. 1 total draft decide who has taken Main League Baseball by storm since making his professional debut in Might.

Dunne gushed about Skenes’ accomplishments, saying, “I understand how laborious he works for every little thing he has now. Simply to see all of it repay, there’s no one extra deserving.”

In truth, Dunne talked to Us whereas Skenes had simply flirted with a no-hitter throughout his begin in opposition to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Associated: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of MLB Gamers

Hannah Jeter and JoAnna Garcia Swisher are just some A-listers who’ve been wooed by Main League Baseball athletes through the years. Garcia Swisher was appearing for greater than a decade earlier than her now-husband, Nick Swisher, was drafted in 2002 by the Oakland Athletics. Two years later, Swisher made his MLB debut with the Oakland […]

Skenes was pulled after pitching seven no-hit innings, which didn’t sit nicely with some baseball followers and pundits. “You’re six outs away, what are we doing?” Wealthy Eisen stated on the Friday, July 12 episode of The Wealthy Eisen Present.

Thank You! You might have efficiently subscribed.

Dunne, nonetheless, appeared to take the controversial determination in stride, celebrating Skenes’ efficiency on Instagram.

“Slay,” she wrote on her Tales alongside a picture of Skenes’ stats.

Skenes, in the meantime, just lately posted a batch of pictures from a current journey Dunne made to Pittsburgh. In a carousel of images posted through Instagram July 2, the pair could possibly be seen cruising collectively on a ship journey proper exterior PNC Park, the place the Pirates name residence.