Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez in clash with fans after Uruguay match

Liverpool footballer Darwin Núñez was concerned in an altercation with spectators after his nationwide crew Uruguay had been crushed on Wednesday night. The striker was seen bodily confronting Colombia followers within the stands after the ultimate whistle within the Copa America semi-final. In keeping with Uruguayan outlet El País , dysfunction broke out near the place family and friends members of the Uruguay crew had been positioned. Núñez is but to remark publicly on the incident.

TV cameras and followers captured photos of Núñez climbing up railings and making his means into the crowded stands of the Financial institution of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. He may then be seen confronting Colombia followers as others tried to restrain him.

Different Uruguay gamers had been reportedly concerned within the incident. Uruguay captain José María Giménez mentioned the gamers had been attempting to defend their households, describing the state of affairs within the crowd as a “catastrophe”, Reuters reported. He continued: “There was no police and we needed to defend our households. That is the fault of two or three individuals who had a number of too many drinks and do not know drink.” Núñez was seen hugging his son on the pitch after the altercation. South American soccer’s governing physique Conmebol “strongly condemned” the incident and mentioned it will launch an investigation. “There isn’t a place for intolerance and violence on and off the sector,” it added. The brawl occurred after Uruguay slumped to a 1-0 defeat in opposition to Colombia within the final 4 match, denying them a spot in Monday’s Copa America remaining. Shortly earlier than the group dysfunction started, gamers and training workers had clashed on the pitch after the match ended. Núñez began the sport up entrance for Uruguay however couldn’t convert one in all his 4 makes an attempt on objective. Liverpool signed the ahead for an preliminary £64m from Portuguese aspect Benfica in June 2022. He has scored 20 objectives in 65 appearances for the membership. BBC Information has contacted Núñez’s consultant for remark. Colombia will play Argentina in Monday’s remaining.