Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates from Anfield today

Luis Diaz provides a second for Liverpool, two minutes after his first (REUTERS)

Liverpool tackle Bournemouth hoping to construct some momentum within the Premier League following a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest of their earlier league recreation.

Through the week Arne Slot took cost of this primary European match as Liverpool supervisor and defeated AC Milan on the San Siro in a confidence-building comeback victory. The Reds will now be hoping to take that type into at present’s encounter with the Cherries and transfer themselves up the Premier League desk.

For his or her half, Bournemouth have been enjoying effectively. 5 factors from their opening 4 video games places them eleventh within the desk, simply behind Manchester United. Though they misplaced 1-0 to Chelsea of their final match they carried out strongly and Andoni Iraola will probably be hoping for one thing comparable at Anfield.

Observe all the most recent motion with our stay weblog beneath:

37’ GOAL! – Darwin Nunez is again within the beginning crew and backon the scoresheet (LIV 3-0 BOU)

28’ GOAL! – Diaz provides a quickfire second (LIV 2-0 BOU)

26’ GOAL! – Luis Diaz slots within the opener for Liverpool (LIV 1-0 BOU)

Liverpool FC 3 – 0 AFC Bournemouth

17:22

Manchester United make a single alteration from the aspect that beat Southampton 3-0 on September 14, with Garnacho taking Rashford’s spot on the wing.

17:20

Crystal Palace make a pair of modifications from the XI that got here from behind to attract 2-2 towards Leicester Metropolis final outing. Richards is chosen forward of Clyne in defence, whereas Kamada is available in for the injured Cheick Doucoure in midfield.

16:55

A medical 11-minute spell within the first half is sufficient for Liverpool to take all three factors, with Slot’s aspect beating Bournemouth at Anfield 3-0. Semenyo’s disallowed aim after simply 4 minutes can be pretty much as good as it might get for Iraiola’s crew, who did not proceed and benefit from their early momentum. Each Diaz and Salah had early probabilities to interrupt the impasse nevertheless it was the Colombia worldwide who displayed his medical ending and located the again of the online twice in 120 seconds to show the sport on its head. Nunez would add a 3rd 11 minutes later – successfully ending the match as a contest. Semenyo seemed shiny on solo makes an attempt at aim however he struggled to hyperlink up with Evanilson – who solely had 12 whole touches of the ball. Liverpool took their foot off the fuel significantly within the second interval, however nonetheless managed to create an xG of 0.85 following the restart (with a complete output of 1.86), whereas Iraiola’s aspect largely struggled to create probabilities in entrance of aim, hitting a mark of 1.01 for your complete recreation. The win places Liverpool quickly prime of the desk forward of a match with West Ham within the League Cup on Wednesday and a gathering with Wolves within the league subsequent Saturday, whereas Bournemouth go to thirteenth and host Southampton on September 30. That concludes our commentary of the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Bournemouth – we hope you’ve loved it!

16:54

FULL-TIME: LIVERPOOL 3-0 BOURNEMOUTH.

16:53

Salah has scored 9 targets in 9 Premier League video games towards Bournemouth. The Cherries could possibly be the fourth crew he’s reached double figures towards within the competitors (after Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham), making him the sixth participant to attain 10 or extra targets towards 4 or extra completely different opponents after Alan Shearer (12), Wayne Rooney (seven), Harry Kane (six), Andrew Cole (six) and Thierry Henry (4).

16:50

The fourth official signifies 4 minutes will probably be added to the tip of the match for stoppages.

16:49

Kerkez drives to the byline down the left and performs an ingenious chipped cross into the penalty space for Sinisterra, who lashes a wild and inaccurate volley that fails to return near Kelleher’s goal.

16:46

Yellow Card Lewis John Cook dinner

16:46

Robertson’s whipped, outswinging nook is met and cleared by Ouattara, with Van Dijk seeking to redirect it in the direction of aim with a leaping header.

16:44

OFF THE WOODWORK! Cook dinner’s newest inswinging nook is met by the unsuspecting Sinisterra, who sends his awkward flick-on in the direction of aim. Kelleher sees it late due to the gang of our bodies and leaps throughout his line along with his palm outstretched, however the crossbar steps in to save lots of the goalkeeper, repelling the ball to maintain it 3-0!

16:44

Sinisterra hits a robust, acute-angle shot after breaking into the penalty space however he fails to beat Kelleher at his close to submit, with the goalkeeper pushing the right-footed shot behind for a nook.

16:43

Cook dinner once more fails to search out success from his inswinging corner-kick supply, with Konate simply in a position to get his head to the ball beneath no stress from the attacking Bournemouth gamers.

16:39

OFF THE POST BUT IT WOULDN’T HAVE COUNTED! Chiesa barely mistimes his run between the 2 Bournemouth centre-backs, receiving Gravenberch’s cross earlier than interchanging with Salah and hitting a low strike that cannons off the bottom of the submit – however an offside within the build-up would’ve denied a aim anyway.

16:38

Tavernier’s inswinging nook to the close to submit is met by Mac Allister, with the midfielder in a position to win his aerial duel and clear his traces.

16:37

One striker replaces one other as Unal is trusted to go in for Evanilson.

16:37

Liverpool are simply holding possession in Bournemouth’s half, not seeking to get ahead with any haste as they knock the ball from left to proper and again once more. It seems to be to be job full for Liverpool, who’ve confronted just one shot on the right track within the second half at present, with the Cherries unable to check Kelleher on a extra frequent foundation.

16:32

TWO BLOCKS ON THE LINE! Mac Allister and Jones mix to separate the Bournemouth midfield, earlier than the Argentina worldwide performs an incisive cross out to the correct for Salah. The winger has a shot that’s blocked from shut vary by Kepa earlier than taking a deflection off Huijsen on the road, and Nunez’s follow-up try can also be denied by the chest of the Bournemouth centre-back!

16:32

Substitution Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda Cody Mathès Gakpo

16:31

Substitution Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro Federico Chiesa

16:29

Booked simply 30 seconds into the sport, Christie makes method with 21 minutes to go, as Scott is launched in his place.

16:29

Substitution Antoine Serlom Semenyo Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumí

16:29

Substitution Julián Vicente Araujo Zúñiga Adam James Smith

16:29

A well-timed Mac Allister deal with in midfield permits Diaz to drive with the ball in the direction of the penalty space, with the winger seeking to shift it over to Nunez, who performs a first-time cross out to the correct for Salah. With no one wanting prepared to hit the shot, Kerkez slides in and manages to win again possession inside his 18-yard field, permitting Kepa to clear it away.

16:28

Liverpool are unbeaten of their final 140 Premier League matches when main at half-time (127 wins) relationship again to a 4-3 loss to Bournemoth on December 4, 2016.

16:25

Cook dinner’s inswinging nook is left on the close to submit by Kerkez, with Van Dijk in a position to type his ft out and clear it away to foil one other Bournemouth set-piece.

16:23

Salah is a bit too unselfish on the key second, studying the bounce of Gravenberch’s cross completely to get to the ball forward of Kerkez, earlier than enjoying it throughout the face of aim for the marked Nunez. Zabarnyi manages to step throughout and clear it away on the final potential second, with the Egypt worldwide maybe pondering he might have hit it himself.

16:21

Substitution Dominik Szoboszlai Curtis Julian Jones

16:21

Mac Allister in some way manages to chip an inch-perfect cross into the penalty space for Salah, who brings it down with class earlier than having his close-range shot denied by Kepa. The Egypt worldwide manages to regather possession and dance across the goalkeeper earlier than passing his effort into an empty internet, however Kerkez manages to take up a superb place on the road to disclaim Liverpool a fourth.

16:20

Yellow Card Ibrahima Konaté

16:18

Ouattara manages to win simply sufficient house forward of Alexander-Arnold to dig out a cross close to the byline, however Kelleher takes a step to his close to submit earlier than making a routine catch.

16:16

Gravenberch hits a speculative strike from 30 yards out, seeking to check the goalkeeper, however Kepa is the same as it, palming the ball down with two arms to take the sting out earlier than making the seize on the second try.

16:15

Semenyo manages to chop inside from the correct 18 yards from aim, in some way dribbling previous Diaz, Nunez and Mac Allister earlier than hitting a low, left-footed shot that gives a straightforward save for Kelleher.

16:13

Bournemouth have misplaced 9 of their 10 away video games towards Liverpool in all competitions, with the exception being a 2-2 draw within the Premier League in April 2017.

16:12

Araujo’s low cross to the close to submit is left by Evanilson for Tavanier, who’s unable to redirect the ball in the direction of aim. It will definitely skips out to Semenyo 20 yards from aim, however his skipping, half-volley is pushed off the again of Gravenberch and behind for a nook.

16:09

A collision contained in the penalty space leaves each Nunez and Kepa on the bottom, with the 2 gamers seeking to win the race to a unfastened ball. The goalkeeper manages to get there first earlier than taking a little bit of an uncoordinated barge of the shoulder – giving Bournemouth a free-kick.

16:08

Alexander-Arnold chooses to cross a free-kick to the correct for Salah as a substitute of counting on his trademark supply, which places Gravenberch able to ship a cross from a distinct angle. The Netherlands worldwide manages to select Nunez out on the far submit nevertheless it’s a poor cross throughout the face of aim for Mac Allister, with Zabarnyi in a position to clear it away.

16:05

Liverpool get the match restarted from the kick-off!

16:05

Substitution Justin Dean Kluivert Dango Aboubacar Faissal Ouattara

15:56

Iraiola will firstly want to ensure this doesn’t get any worse for his aspect, down three targets and with three gamers already on a reserving. Senesi might present a little bit of expertise on the again instead of the carded Huijsen, whereas the creativity and ability of Brooks and Scott could possibly be helpful in serving to Evanilson develop into the sport. Slot will probably be searching for a routine second-half efficiency, however he might additionally take the chance to provide a few of his much less ceaselessly used gamers an opportunity; together with Quansah on the again and Chiesa on the wing.

15:53

Liverpool ran completely rampant within the first half, heeding the early warning indicators after Bournemouth’s disallowed aim 4 minutes in, earlier than discovering the again of the online thrice inside an 11-minute spell to take a seemingly unassailable 3-0 lead into the half-time interval. Semenyo seemed to get the Cherries off on the correct foot, however a decent offside determination would depart the match degree and spoil Iraiola’s early smile. Slot’s crew hit again virtually instantly, with Salah and Diaz forcing Kepa right into a pair of incredible saves to maintain the rating degree, earlier than the aforementioned Diaz discovered his rhythm- scoring a pair of beautiful targets in 120 seconds to utterly change the sport. Nunez would add a 3rd lower than 10 minutes from the interval – leaving Iraiola’s aspect considerably shocked. Regardless of an xG of simply 1.01, Liverpool hit the again of the online thrice, whereas Bournemouth are nonetheless trying to find their first – with an output of 0.7 xG.

15:51

HALF-TIME: LIVERPOOL 3-0 BOURNEMOUTH.

15:51

Huijsen drags Salah to the bottom simply outdoors the penalty space on the correct wing following a poor clearance, with the centre-back proven a yellow card.

15:51

Mac Allister seems to be to scoop a cross ahead for Nunez from contained in the centre-circle, however he’s taken down by a pissed off Evanilson – who manages to flee with no reserving.

15:51

The fourth official signifies three minutes will probably be added to the half for stoppages.

15:46

Liverpool have scored 5 first-half targets in 5 video games, solely Manchester Metropolis (eight) have scored extra within the Premier League this season.

15:43

Mac Allister performs a give-and-go with Gravenberch 20 yards from aim, seeking to work sufficient house for a shot, however the Argentina worldwide is ultimately dispossessed by a determined Semenyo.

15:41

Liverpool once more come ahead searching for extra, with Gravenberch getting the higher of Huijsen in midfield, however Salah’s hurried shot from shut vary is shipped into the grateful arms of Kepa.

15:39

Help Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly

15:38

Objective Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro

15:38

Bournemouth proceed to try to play out from the again, inviting the press from each Salah and Szoboszlai. It’s a dangerous technique, with Slot’s aspect eager to shut down the house and win the ball again excessive up the pitch, although it might assist in breaking down the organised Liverpool midfield.

15:36

Cook dinner’s free-kick from the correct wing causes a little bit of panic within the six-yard field, with Nunez’s unconvincing flick carrying the ball to the again submit for Kerkez. The Liverpool defence ultimately handle to whack it clear however play is pulled again in any case for a Semenyo foul on Van Dijk.

15:34

Semenyo isn’t in a position to hit the online both, along with his off-balance effort from simply outdoors the 18-yard field dragged effectively vast of the far submit.

15:34

Evanilson has a speculative shot from 24 yards out, seeking to discover the highest nook, however the striker’s intention lets him down as the hassle sails excessive and vast of the goal.

15:30

Help Trent John Alexander-Arnold

15:29

Help Ibrahima Konaté

15:28

The referee takes his time forward of a Liverpool free-kick in midfield, with Tony Harrington strolling over to the touchline to point out Iraiola a yellow card for dissent following the awarding of a set-piece to the hosts.

15:27

Objective Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda

15:25

Bournemouth are gifted a corner-kick after Konate’s poor cross again fails to provide Kelleher an opportunity to maintain it in play, however the guests fail to benefit from their alternative, with Cook dinner’s supply simply overwhelmed away by the pinnacle of Van Dijk.

15:25

Diaz is proving a handful for the Bournemouth defence, with the tough winger in a position to skip previous each Araujo and Semenyo down the flank, earlier than chopping inside forward of Zabarnyi and hitting a low strike that’s as soon as once more parried by Kepa.

15:22

Kelleher takes a bit too lengthy clearing his traces from inside his penalty space, permitting Evanilson to shut him down. The striker manages to get a contact to the ball to deflect the kick earlier than holding it play and slipping it to Semenyo – who’s denied by a fast response from the Liverpool goalkeeper.

15:20

Trying to halt Gravenberch’s progress in midfield, Kluivert is a little bit too aggressive as he drags his man right down to the bottom. It’s a yellow for the Bournemouth ahead – the second reserving of the sport for the guests.

15:19

At all times a risk from set-pieces, Alexander-Arnold swings a free-kick in the direction of the penalty spot from a deep place on the correct wing, however Zabarnyi will get the higher of Van Dijk within the air and clears his traces on the first time of asking.

15:18

Salah sweeps a first-time cross into the 18-yard field for Nunez, who settles the ball forward of Zabarnyi and manages to show, earlier than firing a tame shot that’s simply collected by Kepa.

15:15

ANOTHER GREAT SAVE! Szoboszlai performs a sensational cross on the half-volley for Salah, splitting Huijsen and Zabarnyi within the course of, however Salah isn’t in a position to beat Kepa from shut vary, with the goalkeeper as soon as once more irritating a Liverpool ahead.

15:13

Kerkez launches a cross down the pitch searching for the run of Evanilson, however Van Dijk marks his man to perfection and nods the hazard away coolly.

15:10

Alexander-Arnold seems to be to catch the goalkeeper napping at his close to submit throughout a Liverpool corner-kick try, however Kepa and Araujo do exactly sufficient to repel the supply.

15:10

FANTASTIC SAVE! Trying to drag his aspect up the pitch, Diaz latches onto Mac Allister’s cross down the left flank and cuts inside forward of Araujo earlier than firing a robust effort that Kepa in some way manages to get fingertips to!

15:09

GOAL DISALLOWED! IT REMAINS 0-0! The referee engages in a prolonged VAR test following the early aim, nevertheless it received’t stand because the video assistant confirms Semenyo was in an offside place throughout his redirected try! Liverpool can breathe a sigh of aid!

15:09

SEMENYO PUTS THE BALL IN THE NET! 1-0 BOURNEMOUTH! Kluivert dribbles the ball into the penalty space earlier than dragging a low shot seeking to beat Kelleher on the far nook. The trouble seems to be to be off-target however Semenyo slides in and manages to redirect the ball into the online!

15:05

Help Justin Dean Kluivert

15:02

30 seconds into the sport and we have already got our first yellow card, with Christie proven a reserving for catching Diaz with a excessive, raised boot.

15:02

Bournemouth get the match underway from the kick-off!

14:43

Bournemouth make three modifications to the aspect that misplaced 1-0 to Chelsea seven days in the past. Kepa will get the nod in aim forward of Travers, whereas Huijsen and Araujo are drafted into defence, changing Smith and Senesi respectively.

14:43

Liverpool make two alterations to the XI that misplaced 1-0 to Nottingham Forest final outing. Kelleher offers Alisson a break between the posts whereas in assault, Nunez is most popular to Jota.

14:43

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Marcos Senesi, David Brooks, Alex Scott, Dango Ouattara, Adam Smith, Luis Sinisterra, James Hill, Enes Unal, Mark Travers.

14:43

BOURNEMOUTH XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, Julian Araujo; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook dinner; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Evanilson.

14:43

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Joe Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Vitezslav Jaros, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley.

14:43

LIVERPOOL XI (4-2-3-1): Caoimhin Kelleher; Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah; Darwin Nunez.

14:43

With quarter-hour to go earlier than kick-off, let’s check out how the 2 sides are lining up – beginning with our hosts!

14:30

Bournemouth’s unimaginable come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Everton on August 31 stays their solely win of the season, because the Cherries did not capitalise on their momentum, dropping 1-0 to Chelsea final outing. At the moment eleventh with 5 factors, Andoni Iraiola’s crew might end the day as excessive as seventh – although they’ll want all three factors towards a Liverpool aspect they did not beat in three makes an attempt final season.

14:30

Arne Slot’s first Premier League defeat got here final weekend as Liverpool misplaced 1-0 to Nottingham Forest – ending a run of three-consecutive clear sheet victories. Regardless of the disappointing end result, the Reds acquired again to profitable methods on Tuesday with a 3-1 hammering of Milan within the new-look Champions League, getting back from 1-0 down after 120 seconds to begin their European marketing campaign off on the correct foot.

14:30

Good day and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Bournemouth!

Liverpool vs Bournemouth line-ups

14:13 , Mike Jones

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga; Araujo, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Cook dinner, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

13:00

Observe all of the targets and newest motion from the Premier League right here with The Impartial. Group information and line-ups developing shortly…