Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE: Champions League result and reaction after Mac Allister and Salah on target

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s second in opposition to Bologna (Motion Pictures by way of Reuters)

Liverpool secured a cushty 2-0 win over Bologna at Anfield, to proceed their flawless begin to the 2024/25 Champions League season.

Alexis Mac Allister struck after simply 11 minutes, with Mohamed Salah including one other within the second half to place the sport past Bologna.

The Reds started their European marketing campaign in a powerful method, simply beating AC Milan 3-1 on the San Siro in what will likely be one among their most troublesome fixtures of the competitors’s new league part.

Nevertheless, with groups together with Actual Madrid and German champions Bayer Leverkusen to come back, Arne Slot has already secured an important three factors in his first European evening at Anfield.

Bologna have misplaced each a supervisor and a few key gamers since qualifying for the competitors final season, they usually at present languishing in thirteenth place in Serie A with simply seven factors, having drawn their opening Champions League match 0-0 with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Comply with all the most recent build-up, staff information and updates beneath, in addition to the response to the night’s different Champions League matches:

Liverpool face Bologna of their second match of the Champions League league part, with kick-off at 8pm BST | Reside on TNT

The Reds host the Italian aspect having received the primary recreation of their marketing campaign 3-1 in opposition to AC Milan on the San Siro

Bologna drew their first recreation within the competitors 0-0 with Shakhtar Donetsk

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Robertson, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold

GOAL! Alexis Mac Allister scores – LIV 1-0 BOL [11’]

Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Bologna

GOAL! Mohamed Salah scores second – LIV 2-0 BOL [75’]

Full time: Liverpool 2-0 Bologna

Mac Allister speaks after the match

Mac Allister stated to TNT Sports activities: “I’m actually joyful personally however for the staff. He [Alisson] made some good saves. Generally I believe we have to defend higher, a minimum of Ali confirmed how good he’s. I’m joyful for him and for the staff.”

On his aim: “Yeah to be honest it’s fairly exhausting [to miss] you would. A aim is a aim, on this staff after we make a run Mo [Salah] can see all the things. Actually joyful for him, I believe it was an excellent evening for everybody.

On nonetheless transitioning to life underneath Arne Slot: “It’s clear we’re in transition, we’re pleased with the concepts, we are attempting to get there. There may be room for enchancment, that’s why we work very exhausting daily.”

Full time: Illing-Junior has an excellent likelihood with a volley on the fringe of the field however can not direct it goalwards, and that would be the closing second of motion.

In the end Liverpool had been the higher aspect and deserved the three factors, though Bologna had a aim disallowed for offside and their depth did trigger issues.

Job carried out for Liverpool, and their flawless begin to the Champions League continues.

90 minutes: There are three minutes of added time and Bologna have a free-kick simply exterior the Liverpool field.

Orsolini takes it and it deflects from the wall behind for a nook.

87 minutes: The Bologna supervisor is simply letting frustrations get the higher of him as he punches the dugout chair whereas his aspect fail to beat the primary man from a free kick.

82 minutes: The depth has simply gone barely after Liverpool’s second aim, however Bologna are conserving their excessive press they usually have proven on this match that they are often harmful.

79 minutes: Bologna make two modifications after their defence was stretched once more, giving Liverpool one other likelihood earlier than the flag went up.

75 minutes: GOAL! What an unbelievable strike from Mohamed Salah!

He curls the ball into the nook to double Liverpool’s benefit.

73 minutes: Szoboszlai makes an attempt an unorthodox scorpion kick to attempt to play Salah in and it virtually works, however the ball was simply barely too far forward of the Egyptian winger.

69 minutes: Gakpo and Tsimikas seemingly on the point of come on as Arne Slot prepares to make one other spherical of substitutions.

66 minutes: One other ball from Szoboszlai throughout the field is simply out of attain of Diaz.

Liverpool nonetheless have their slender lead.

64 minutes: Salah curls an opportunity narrowly extensive of the goal, and Liverpool have come shut, however nonetheless not added a second within the recreation to this point.

62 minutes: Diogo Jota comes on for Darwin Nunez, that appears pre-planned at bang on the hour mark, however can the brand new Liverpool ahead discover the second that has alluded them to this point.

60 minutes: Liverpool have a nook and an opportunity so as to add to their lead however it fails to beat the primary man, and Salah’s second supply can also be intercepted.

57 minutes: Bologna have an opportunity to counter-attack they usually handle to carve out a shot with Urbanski firing effectively extensive of the shot, which was at all times rising, however it was an excellent likelihood.

53 minutes: Liverpool have had a lot of the ball for the reason that restart, and there’s one other likelihood to construct, however Diaz’s ball is intercepted earlier than it finds Robertson and the assault is thwarted.

50 minutes: Liverpool commit ahead and move it round however Bologna have numerous gamers again and the reds are struggling to discover a manner by.

Mac Allister tries to search out Alexander-Arnold however he takes a heavy contact and the goalkeeper smothers the ball.

47 minutes: Nunez has an opportunity! The cross from Salah was floated and simply too far behind the striker and he can not get sufficient energy on it.

46 minutes: Liverpool get the second half underway

Listed here are some images from the primary half:

(REUTERS)

(Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Half time: Liverpool go into the break with the lead, however there have been sufficient probabilities for Bologna that the reds and Arne Slot will need to handle as they go into the second half.

42 minutes: Salah goes down within the field however the referee just isn’t drawn into giving something.

Each units of gamers might be wanting ahead to half time with how energetic this match has been.

39 minutes: Konate and Beukema have each been proven yellow playing cards for a little bit of pushing and shoving for a Liverpool nook which is punched away by the goalkeeper.

37 minutes: Because the Bologna onslaught, the sport has calmed down a bit barely as Liverpool have the prospect to construct once more, however Diaz’s contact lets him down and the guests are capable of clear.

33 minutes: Save! Alisson needs to be alert to push the shot from Urbanski extensive!

Liverpool are weathering the storm a bit after their early possession.

32 minutes: Publish! Bologna have simply grown into this recreation, and Liverpool don’t look fully snug taking part in out from the again.

The shot rebounds off the submit and Liverpool have been handed a let off.

The most recent from Karl Matchett:

3 times in making an attempt to play quick from aim kicks, Liverpool have misplaced possession – Alisson is complaining that he isn’t being given the proper choices, although Slot has already spoken that at occasions he should be able to go extra direct if that is the case. A lucky escape from the second event, as Konate deflected the trouble onto the bar, however the dwelling aspect’s defensive considerations to this point have been largely of their very own making.

29 minutes: Probability! Nunez tries his luck on the different finish of the pitch, driving forwards after which capturing quite than passing, however the shot was at all times rising and sails over the bar.

28 minutes: Woodwork! A unfastened ball from Liverpool has been capitalised on by Bologna who take the shot, it deflects onto the crossbar and goes out of play.

That was a little bit of a let off for Liverpool.

26 minutes: Virgil Van Dijk has been proven a yellow card for an arm within the neck of a Bologna participant.

It is likely to be a bit harsh.

23 minutes: Nunez has a shot, it drops completely for him, however the angle was too tight and he didn’t get the contact with the ball he would have needed and fires straight on the goalkeeper.

19 minutes: Probability! Liverpool most likely ought to have scored, it was virtually excellent for Szoboszlai on the far submit however that was a giant likelihood missed for Liverpool.

Bologna are struggling to include the specter of Salah down the proper.

16 minutes: Offside aim! Darwin Nunez has the ball at the back of the web however it has been flagged for offside, he simply didn’t maintain again sufficient when beginning his run, that may have been the perfect alternative to go 2-0 up.

Right here’s the take so removed from our reporter Karl Matchett at Anfield:

It hasn’t fairly been one-way site visitors, however Liverpool have regarded snug and assured from the get-go and their midfield is effectively on prime – it is no shock that two key parts from that space of the pitch mixed for the opening aim. Among the switches of play from defence to wing have been glorious, stopping Bologna from squeezing play or staying compact, and Mac Allister’s run from deep has made probably the most of that area.

11 minutes: GOAL! Liverpool have taken the lead!

The cross from Mohamed Salah was inch-perfect and Mac Allister was solely a few yards out when the ball simply glides off his foot and into the web.

10 minutes: Objective disallowed! Dallinga has the ball at the back of the web, and thought he had put the guests forward at Anfield, however the flag goes up for offside and the aim is not going to stand.

That’s an early warning for Liverpool although.

8 minutes: Liverpool are undoubtedly taking part in a excessive press, and Nunez is working exhausting to chase down the goalkeeper and defenders once they get the ball.

Whether or not this an early tactic, or in the event that they planning on taking part in the entire match at this tempo stays to be seen

6 minutes: Liverpool have saved up the tempo from their early begin, and it’s a large evening for Darwin Nunez, who has an opportunity to impress his new supervisor Arne Slot.

2 minutes: It’s a shocking ball throughout the field and Diaz is simply unable to succeed in it, Bologna practically turned the ball into their very own internet, however it has been a excessive tempo begin from Liverpool.

1 minute: Bologna kick the sport underway

Liverpool followers boo Champions League anthem

The groups are out, the Champions League anthem has been performed, and the match is about to get underway.

Some sections of the Liverpool crowd booed the Champions League anthem.

You’ll By no means Stroll Alone is being performed and sung across the floor and the gamers are about to emerge from the tunnel.

The match will get underway in simply 10 minutes’ time so listed below are some images from across the floor because the environment heats up:

(REUTERS)

(EPA)

(Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

What Slot has stated

Talking in his pre-match press convention, Arne Slot stated that he sees “issues we’ve got to enhance if we need to keep the place we’re”.

“Each fixture is troublesome within the Premier League and we’ve got to do issues higher. However one of many causes we will keep up there’s we’ve got numerous high quality.

He went on so as to add that Liverpool “can not settle for mediocrity” and wish to indicate “the very best requirements daily”.

On Bologna, he stated: “We all know how troublesome it’s to play in opposition to a staff that man mark.

“We don’t underestimate them in any respect as a result of that isn’t what they deserve after their end final season.”

He completed by including that he’s hoping for “a particular evening for everybody concerned”.

Liverpool match stats

Bologna will likely be Liverpool’s tenth totally different Italian opponent in European competitors, after Inter Milan, Juventus, Roma, Genoa, Milan, Fiorentina, Napoli, Udinese, and Atalanta.

The Reds have misplaced three of their final 5 at dwelling to Italian sides (W2).

Liverpool have received every of their final 10 group or league stage video games at Anfield in main European competitions.

They’ve scored two or extra targets of their final 9 in a row. Their final defeat was to an Italian aspect – they misplaced 0-2 to Atalanta in November 2020.

The Reds additionally misplaced 3-0 to Atalanta within the quarter-finals of the Europa League final season.

Mohamed Salah might develop into the primary Liverpool participant to attain in 5 consecutive dwelling video games within the European Cup/UEFA Champions League. He has scored in all 4 of his appearances at Anfield in his earlier season on this competitors (4 targets in 2022/23).

Arne Slot’s perfectionism will likely be defining issue of Liverpool’s Champions League marketing campaign

19:20 , Chris Wilson

As Arne Slot regarded ahead to his first European evening at Anfield, Alexis Mac Allister harked again to his Champions League bow. Which was all of two weeks in the past. Because the Liverpool midfielder famous, it’s outstanding he had received the World Cup earlier than even taking part in within the premier membership competitors. “For some folks it was a shock I received a World Cup however I made my debut in opposition to [AC] Milan within the Champions League so it’s fairly loopy,” the Argentina worldwide stated.

However, swift as Mac Allister’s rise was, it was nonetheless an indication of Liverpool’s enduring attraction that they may recruit him when within the Europa League. Slot was within the Champions League final season however, whereas Jurgen Klopp is a Champions League winner and four-time finalist, his predecessor was not.

The Dutchman nonetheless has specific causes to relish Bologna’s go to to Anfield. “I’m privileged sufficient to work at Feyenoord the place Champions League nights final season had been additionally actually particular. Individuals inform me it is going to be much more particular right here tomorrow,” he stated.

Slot’s perfectionism will likely be defining issue of Liverpool’s Champions League marketing campaign

Liverpool v Bologna head-to-head

These two sides have by no means beforehand met in a aggressive fixture.

The Reds at present sit twelfth within the Champions League’s new league part desk, although they’ve performed a recreation lower than many groups. Within the Premier League, Slot’s aspect sit prime of the league with 15 factors, one above each Arsenal and Manchester Metropolis.

Bologna are seven-time winners of Serie A and completed fourth final season, although they’re struggling in thirteenth this season, with simply seven factors. They’ve misplaced a number of key personnel since final season, together with supervisor Thiago Motta (who moved to Juventus) and Manchester United signing Joshua Zirkzee.

The unintended impact of the brand new Champions League – and why Liverpool can profit

Heading into the primary few weeks of the brand new Premier League season, one of the crucial frequent questions aimed Arne Slot’s manner was that of rotation. At Feyenoord, he candidly defined, there was little cause to change up his first staff an excessive amount of; fewer league video games, one fewer home cup to navigate and extra problem in reaching the latter phases of Europe. His closing marketing campaign on the Eredivisie aspect noticed Slot’s staff play solely 48 matches – and that included the Johan Cruyff Defend, the Dutch season-opener, and going the gap to win the KNVB Cup.

A couple of weeks later and the brand new Liverpool boss has proven a deft hand at altering his lineup with out, to this point, dramatically decreasing the standard on present; whereas the efficiency in opposition to West Ham was considerably stutteringafter 9 modifications, so too was the win over Wolves with a daily first XI in place.

League Cup apart, Slot has proven an early choice for making a few switches, conserving the majority of his starters in situ and letting others discover kind and push for locations two or three at a time. Cody Gakpowas maybe the first to stake his declare; extra lately, Curtis Jones has carried out likewise.

The unintended impact of the brand new Champions League – and why Liverpool can profit

Liverpool staff information

Liverpool made one change, with Darwin Nunez beginning in opposition to Bologna and Diogo Jota on the bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Robertson, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold

Subs: Jaros, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton, Bradley, Nyoni

Group information

The road-ups will likely be introduced in just below 10 minutes, however right here’s a reminder of the early staff information.

The Reds have Alisson again and have three potential absentees consequently. Harvey Elliott is unquestionably out, whereas Federico Chiesa has suffered a muscular damage that would rule him out till the worldwide break. Darwin Nunez, who missed the weekend recreation by sickness, is the opposite doubt.

Lewis Ferguson, Oussama El Azzouzi and Tommaso Pobega are the three possible absentees for Bologna.

Liverpool endure Federico Chiesa damage blow – however one other ahead set to return

Liverpool ahead Federico Chiesa has suffered an damage blow that denies him a primary Champions League evening at Anfield and will rule him out till the worldwide break.

The Italy worldwide has a muscular downside meaning he’ll sit out Wednesday’s recreation in opposition to Bologna and makes him a doubt for Saturday’s journey to Crystal Palace.

Supervisor Arne Slot believes it is going to be a selected blow for Chiesa, a £10m summer season signing from Juventus, to overlook a match in opposition to in opposition to a staff from his dwelling nation.

Liverpool endure Chiesa damage blow – however one other ahead set to return

Arsenal’s spectacular win over PSG exhibits the Champions League has surrendered its aggressive edge

A “large Champions League evening” that ended up being fairly a pleasant run-out for Arsenal. Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain regarded much less a sportswashing mission and extra a youth mission. The extent of superiority on this 2-0 win is once more to Arsenal’s credit score, however must also be a fear for Uefa.

This was one of many big-name fixtures that the brand new Champions League was offered on – extra video games between one of the best, extra fixtures, extra, extra, extra – and but it didn’t actually really feel like both aspect handled it as a match of a lot consequence. It was a world away, say, from 2000-01 when Lyon got here to North London and Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal completely knew they needed to do one thing.

Whether it is by now changing into tedious to examine these points, it’s value remembering that such themes solely come up as a result of little or no of consequence occurs on the pitch. Right here, in simply the second of eight video games, Arsenal obtained the win that already places them greater than midway to the highest 24.

How the Champions League surrendered its aggressive edge

Prediction & odds

Odds

Liverpool 1/6

Draw 6/1

Bologna 14/1

Prediction

The Reds to document one other dwelling victory in opposition to a aspect struggling to match their very own exploits of final time period.

Liverpool 2-0 Bologna.

Predicted line-ups

LIV – Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota

BOL – Skorupski, Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis, Freuler, Aebischer, Urbanski, Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye

Group information

The Reds have Alisson again and have solely two potential absentees consequently – Harvey Elliott, who is unquestionably out, and Darwin Nunez, who missed the weekend recreation by sickness.

Lewis Ferguson, Oussama El Azzouzi and Tommaso Pobega are the three possible absentees for Bologna.

Is Liverpool vs Bologna on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and find out how to watch Champions League fixture

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 2 October at Anfield.

The place can I watch it?

All Champions League video games are proven on TNT Sports activities within the UK. This recreation is on TNT Sports activities 2 and might be streamed for subscribers on the invention+ app.

You should buy a TNT Sports activities subscription by way of discovery+ right here , for less than £30.99 per 30 days.

Liverpool will try to make it two wins from two within the new-look Champions League, with their first dwelling encounter of the European marketing campaign coming in opposition to Serie A aspect Bologna.

The Reds received in relative consolation on the weekend regardless of a poor total efficiency in opposition to Wolves, however have usually been spectacular this time period and sit prime of the Premier League desk. In addition they noticed off one other Italian outfit in AC Milan within the first gameweek in Europe.

Bologna haven’t confronted Milan but of their home league, however they sit 4 factors behind them and 9 locations decrease within the desk after managing simply two wins from six to-date, twelfth following a house draw with Atalanta on the weekend.

Arne Slot might decide to alter one or two from his beginning lineup following a low-key weekend outing, significantly given the dearth of actual concern over development from this stage of the Champions League.

Good night and welcome to The Unbiased’s stay protection of tonight’s Champions League match between Liverpool and Bologna.

Arne Slot’s aspect face one other Italian aspect of their second match within the competitors this season, having put in a powerful efficiency of their opener as they beat AC Milan 3-1 on the San Siro.

Bologna have had a blended begin to the season and drew their opener 0-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk, although a visit to Anfield is for certain to provide them one other gear in tonight’s match.