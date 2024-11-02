Liverpool v Brighton LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Gakpo and Salah goals secure comeback

(Liverpool FC by way of Getty Photographs)

Liverpool moved again to the highest of the Premier League with a 2-1 comeback win over Brighton, due to Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah targets inside two minutes of one another.

The Reds have been dismal within the first half because the Seagulls’ power and urgent proved far an excessive amount of to deal with, with Ferdi Kadioglu rattling in his first purpose for the south coast crew, blasting in a first-time effort off the put up early on. Brighton had possibilities so as to add to their lead however Caoimhin Kelleher made an excellent save from Danny Welbeck and after the restart the house crew seemed fully completely different.

Gakpo’s cross ultimately sailed in after everyone missed it and barely 100 seconds later the Reds led, Curtis Jones liberating Salah who minimize in and despatched a rocket into the far nook for the three factors and prime spot. Observe all of the Premier League response with our reside weblog under:

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Igor, Veltman, Estupinan, Kadioglu, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck

A tremendous second-half fightback earns Liverpool victory over a daring Brighton aspect that led for a lot of the match earlier than succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at Anfield. After a lucky equaliser from Gakpo drew the Reds degree following Kadioglu’s early opener, it was a traditional Salah strike that in the end secured the three factors that take them again to the Premier League summit. Losses for Arsenal and Manchester Metropolis imply that Slot’s aspect prepared the ground, making their win even sweeter. Brighton will replicate on a superb first-half displaying, however Verbruggen’s saves may solely preserve them forward for therefore lengthy – in addition they ended up behind on xG, with 1.0 to their hosts’ 1.59. Slot has now accrued probably the most victories by a Liverpool supervisor of their first 10 top-flight video games, persevering with his promising begin, and his crew should subsequent pit their wits towards Bayer Leverkusen within the Champions League; in the meantime, Brighton are one week away from assembly Manchester Metropolis. That is all from at the moment’s reside protection, so thanks for becoming a member of us and goodbye!

FULL-TIME: LIVERPOOL 2-1 BRIGHTON

Confronted by a deep-lying Liverpool defence, Brighton are pouring ahead in hope of manufacturing a last-gasp equaliser. They’re getting nowhere quick, although, because the wall of pink in entrance of them stands robust.

Liverpool could have no less than 4 extra minutes to carry onto their slender 2-1 lead, because the officers point out the quantity of second-half stoppage time.

Substitution Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly Conor Bradley

Substitution Jack Luca Hinshelwood Evan Joe Ferguson

Substitution Ferdi Erenay Kadıoğlu Jakub Piotr Moder

Substitution Kaoru Mitoma Simon Kofi Adingra

Gomez will get his head on one other Tsimikas cross – this time from an inswinging right-sided nook – however he crops the ball straight within the chest of Verbruggen, who handles it safely.

Making an attempt to supply a late equaliser for Brighton, Mitoma hyperlinks up with Wieffer on the sting of Liverpool’s space, then slams a shot straight at Van Dijk.

Yellow Card Ferdi Erenay Kadıoğlu

Salah is in prime gear now, as he picks out Jones with a stunning throughball into the field. The latter delays, although, and his shot is subsequently blocked. Yet another purpose would end this contest, however Brighton cannot be solely dominated out.

Together with his seventh purpose within the Premier League this season, Salah has now been straight concerned in 16 targets from 15 appearances towards Brighton, scoring 10 occasions. Solely towards Manchester United (18) has he had a hand in additional.

Having led for therefore lengthy, Brighton are stirred into motion by conceding twice in fast succession: Mitoma’s shot is deflected behind for a corner-kick. Liverpool see it to security, although.

Substitution Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro Wataru Endō

Substitution Yasin Abbas Ayari Mats Wieffer

Substitution Joël Ivo Veltman Brajan Gruda

Help Curtis Julian Jones

Purpose Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly

When the ball isn’t cleared by Brighton’s again 4, it drops to Liverpool substitute Jones. He strains up a shot from the sting of the field, but it surely strikes Nunez and rolls behind for a goal-kick.

Purpose Cody Mathès Gakpo

After Salah drives inside to a central place, he lays a low cross off to Gakpo on the left aspect of the world. Having taken a contact, the latter fires his agency shot extensive of the right-hand put up by a few yards.

Substitution Dominik Szoboszlai Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda

Substitution Alexis Mac Allister Curtis Julian Jones

Staying cool, deep inside their defensive third, Brighton play the ball out underneath strain from Liverpool’s forwards. The hosts have stepped up a number of notches when it comes to depth since half-time, however they’ve carved out only a few clear-cut possibilities.

Ayari returns to the fray, as Liverpool choose up the place they left off. Brighton are struggling to get out of their very own half now, so Hurzeler could also be contemplating some adjustments.

The frantic motion is paused momentarily, as Ayari hits the deck. Brighton’s medical workers dash on, amid whistles from the impatient house followers – they do not need Liverpool to lose momentum.

Liverpool have strung collectively a four-game successful sequence at Anfield since their shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, scoring a number of targets towards Chelsea, Bologna, West Ham United and Bournemouth. Nonetheless, they’re simply over half an hour from one other loss, and Slot’s choices on the bench are comparatively restricted.

SAVE! Salah reacts first to fulfill a Nunez flick-on outdoors Brighton’s field, however his tried end is smothered by an on-rushing Verbruggen, who’s having a superb sport. Liverpool’s pursuit of an equaliser is gathering extra momentum now, and the Anfield crowd are responding.

GREAT SAVE! An unbelievable response cease by Verbruggen denies Mac Allister at shut vary! Assembly Gakpo’s cross, the ex-Brighton midfielder dives down to show a header in direction of the bottom-left nook, however the goalkeeper ideas it extensive with a tremendous save!

For the primary time, Liverpool are controlling the sport, probing across the fringe of Brighton’s field seeking a gap. They earn a corner-kick when Estupinan practically nods a cross into his personal purpose, clearing the right-hand put up by no various toes.

Brighton have nonetheless had a higher share of the ball up to now, main the possession stats with 51%. They’re coming underneath some sustained strain now, although, so that will change.

SAVE! Gomez drifts away from the Brighton defence, assembly a exact free-kick from Tsimikas into the field. Nonetheless, he guides a tame header straight at Verbruggen. What a let-off for Brighton!

Liverpool kick off, and we’re again underneath manner at Anfield!

Substitution Ibrahima Konaté Joseph Dave Gomez

With Manchester Metropolis trailing towards Bournemouth, following Arsenal’s defeat earlier at the moment, maybe a Liverpool defeat would not be solely calamitous. Losses all spherical would preserve the established order, however Metropolis are certain to chew again. It could show to be a day for the Premier League underdogs, however 45 minutes is a very long time in soccer.

Absolutely deserving their half-time lead at Anfield, an lively Brighton aspect are 1-0 up towards listless Liverpool. It was a usually affected person crew transfer that created Kadioglu’s opening purpose after 14 minutes, and the winger’s unerring end gave the Seagulls a bonus to defend. Quite than dropping again, they set about that activity by piling ahead, and Kelleher needed to make an important save from Rutter, along with Welbeck twice coming shut. Nunez was denied by Verbruggen, however the hosts have hardly threatened since. The half-time xG stands at 0.78 to 0,71 in Brighton’s favour, suggesting they’re good worth for his or her lead.

HALF-TIME: LIVERPOOL 0-1 BRIGHTON

Within the first of two minutes added for stoppages, Welbeck takes a 20-yard free-kick. He strikes it cleanly, however too straight. Kelleher reaches out and takes the ball cleanly.

Yellow Card Alexis Mac Allister

After Tsimikas curls in a nook from the appropriate, Verbruggen leaps as much as punch it partly away from hazard. Ultimately, Brighton get the ball to security, as they shut in on securing a merited half-time lead.

JUST WIDE! Though Estupinan seems to line up a free-kick from simply over 20 yards out, Welbeck as a substitute steps ahead and whips it in direction of the goal. He clips the skin fringe of the side-netting, drawing gasps from the away followers!

Brighton have taken 5 factors from their final 4 away video games towards Liverpool – greater than they managed of their first 11 visits to Anfield – and any ‘worry issue’ has lengthy since gone. In reality, they give the impression of being equally assured as their hosts at the moment, and a second purpose can’t be dominated out.

On the finish of a fast counter-attack, Kadioglu meets a cross from the left flank and tries his luck with a first-time volley from the sting of the field. Nonetheless, he leans again and sends the ball flying excessive over the crossbar. Brighton stay a serious hazard on the break.

Earlier than at the moment’s video games, solely Arsenal (41 minutes, 48 seconds) had been behind for much less time in Premier League matches this season than Liverpool (75m 28s). It will be fascinating to see how – and if – they work their manner again into this contest.

Though Brighton lead, Opta’s reside win predictor has their possibilities of victory at 36% to Liverpool’s 37%, suggesting a comeback may very well be on the playing cards. If the Reds are to assert most factors, they could must get themselves again on degree phrases earlier than the break.

Tsimikas whips over a corner-kick from the appropriate, which is met first by Konate. The latter’s close-range header is blocked by a defender, then his follow-up can also be charged down. That is higher from Liverpool.

From a free-kick out on the left, Alexander-Arnold swings in a depraved cross. Amid a sea of our bodies in search of to succeed in it first, Rutter steers it behind for a Liverpool nook.

SHARP SAVE! Kelleher retains Liverpool’s deficit down to at least one! Rutter is shipped away by the centre by Ayari’s lengthy cross, holding off the problem of Van Dijk. Nonetheless, his shot is smothered by the hosts’ stand-in goalkeeper, who rushes out to the sting of the field!

Performed by by Alexander-Arnold inside Brighton’s field, Salah nearly manages to prod the ball goalwards, however Verbruggen races out to place himself completely and shepherd the ball behind for a goal-kick.

Konate rises highest within the six-yard field as Ayari sends in a harmful cross from a set-piece, and his clearing header will hand Brighton a 3rd consecutive corner-kick. The guests are pushing onerous to increase their benefit.

Folllowing a intelligent free-kick routine, Welbeck’s shot is blocked behind for a nook by Tsimikas. Nonetheless, Liverpool then clear their strains from Estupinan’s inswinging supply.

Liverpool have did not win any of their final 5 matches when conceding first within the Premier League, since a victory over none apart from Brighton again in March. This might be a giant check of Slot’s new regime – how will the Reds react? To this point, the Seagulls are standing agency.

After Tsimikas is cleared to hold on, having handed all of the medical checks, the motion resumes at Anfield. Can Liverpool now discover their rhythm and search a fast equaliser?

It will get worse for Liverpool, as Tsimkas is completely flattened by his skipper and lays flat on the turf. Van Dijk caught his team-mate with a flying knee, in order that should actually harm! The sport is paused whil he receives remedy.

Help Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck

Alexander-Arnold sparks a fast counter after cleanly tackling Mitoma, but it surely rapidly fizzles out. Already, it is a pretty open contest between two ball-playing groups, so certainly targets will quickly comply with.

Purpose Ferdi Erenay Kadıoğlu

Nunez is simply unable to leap excessive sufficient on the again put up, after Salah sends over a looking cross from the appropriate wing. In the end, the ball drifts out of play for a goal-kick, however that was one other second of concern for Brighton.

SUPER SAVE! Nunez flips a intelligent ball over his marker’s head within the centre circle, then expenses away upfield. When he reaches Brighton’s field, the large striker checks inside and unleashes a strong shot in direction of the far nook, however Verbruggen makes a superb save! That is nice stuff from each males!

Not many groups come to Anfield and begin off by having a 59% share of the ball, however Brighton have performed that up to now. Regardless of the venue, the Seagulls keep on with their model – and it typically pays off.

Ayari makes a superb problem to halt Mac Allister’s surge ahead by the centre, as Liverpool search to open up a primary likelihood. As but, the Reds haven’t been capable of impose themselves within the remaining third.

After an early spell of Brighton strain, Liverpool attempt to play their manner by the press, stroking the ball round deep inside their very own half. The tactical battle between Slot and Hurzeler may very well be fascinating at the moment.

Wednesday’s loss was simply Brighton’s third defeat of their final 10 matches towards Liverpool, so they could anticipate to take factors house at the moment. It has been a vibrant and assured begin from the guests up to now.

Brighton kick off, and we’re underneath manner in Liverpool!

The gamers are out on the pitch at Anfield, and kick-off on this Premier League contest is now simply moments away!

Rutter is offered once more after being cup-tied in midweek, so he reprises his partnership with Welbeck in Brighton’s assault. Fabian Hurzeler makes eight adjustments in whole. Lewis Dunk, Matt O’Riley, Yankuba Minteh and Joao Pedro all function in a crowded remedy room.

Solely Gakpo retains his place for Liverpool, as a lot of the hosts’ typical lineup returns following wholesale adjustments in midweek – Robertson makes manner for Tsimikas, although. Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Alisson Becker are nonetheless out of motion.

SUBS: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Brajan Gruda, Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Mats Wieffer, Evan Ferguson.

BRIGHTON (4-4-2): Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, Igor Julio, Pervis Estupinan; Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood, Yasin Ayari, Kaoru Mitoma; Georginio Rutter, Danny Welbeck.

SUBS: Vítezslav Jaros, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Luis Diaz, Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo.

Simply as of their midweek EFL Cup conflict with Liverpool, a second-half collapse proved expensive for Brighton final week. Of their most up-to-date Premier League outing, Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson put the Seagulls heading in the right direction for a cushty victory over Wolves; nevertheless, the guests fought again strongly, ultimately making it 2-2 with a last-gasp leveller. Right this moment’s match due to this fact guarantees extra leisure, as Brighton’s final seven fixtures have seen a complete of 30 targets, at a mean of greater than 4 per sport.

Reconvening three days on from an eventful five-goal contest within the EFL Cup, Liverpool now meet Brighton once more, with three Premier League factors at stake. The Reds beat the Seagulls 3-2 in Wednesday’s last-16 tie, conserving them heading in the right direction for a record-extending eleventh League Cup trophy. Final weekend, Arne Slot’s aspect twice got here from behind to safe a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, leaving them trailing defending champions Manchester Metropolis by one level within the top-flight desk.

Hi there and welcome to reside protection of at the moment’s Premier League conflict between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield!

And right here’s how the Seagulls will line up this afternoon.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Igor, Veltman, Estupinan, Kadioglu, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck

Right here’s the Liverpool crew to face Brighton this afternoon. After his harm fear, Andy Robertson is simply match sufficient for the bench, so Kostas Tsimikas begins at left-back, whereas Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are the popular ahead trio within the continued absence of Diogo Jota.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

Observe all of the targets and newest motion from the Premier League right here with The Unbiased. Workforce information and line-ups developing shortly…