Liverpool seek Darwin Núñez talks over Copa incident – source

Liverpool will maintain pressing talks with Darwin Núñez and the Uruguayan Soccer Federation (UFF), a supply informed ESPN, to achieve a full image of the occasions that resulted within the ahead getting into the stands and turning into concerned in a bodily confrontation with Colombia supporters following Wednesday’s Copa América semifinal.

Núñez is dealing with the prospect of a suspension issued by organisers CONMEBOL, the South American Confederation, which might lengthen to membership soccer if world governing physique FIFA decides to intervene ought to CONMEBOL apply any sanction.

Colombia secured a gathering with world champions Argentina in Sunday’s ultimate in Miami by defeating Uruguay 1-0 within the Financial institution of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

However the postmatch incident when Núñez entered the stands to confront spectators has led to issues that the 25-year-old might be hit with a prolonged ban for his actions.

Uruguayan newspaper El Pais has reported that the part Núñez entered additionally housed the buddies and households of the Uruguay staff, prompting Núñez to aim to guard his household.

However a supply informed ESPN that Liverpool’s soccer management staff will make contact with Núñez as quickly as time permits, factoring within the time distinction between the U.Ok. and United States, primarily to examine on his welfare and that of his household in addition to trying to establish the details behind the incident.

A supply stated Liverpool additionally plan to talk to the UFF earlier than deciding on any potential motion or assertion in regards to the scenario.

Liverpool are because of journey to the U.S. later this month for a preseason tour underneath new supervisor Arne Slot earlier than beginning their Premier League marketing campaign away to Ipswich City on Aug. 17.

Because of his involvement within the Copa América, Nunez was not anticipated to participate in Liverpool’s tour of the U.S.