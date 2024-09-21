Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth: Reds rampant in first-half flurry

Liverpool put three first-half objectives previous Bournemouth on Saturday, to bounce again from Arne Slot’s first defeat as Reds boss final weekend and (at the very least quickly) go high of the Premier League desk.

Luis Diaz scored two of the three objectives in two minutes (twenty sixth and twenty eighth) to interrupt the sport open and Darwin Nunez added a stunner of his personal within the thirty seventh minute, capping off an electrical 11 minutes that appeared to resemble Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in case you squinted arduous sufficient.

The outcome pushes Liverpool forward of Manchester Metropolis on objective distinction in the meanwhile, because the four-time defending PL champions will host Arsenal in a large title showdown on Sunday (11:30 am ET).

Liverpool experience their luck early, then the objectives come

Generally you simply want a little bit of luck and a second likelihood. Bournemouth began the sport properly and even had the ball in Liverpool’s objective, however Antoine Semenyo was offside by a pair inches when he scored within the third minute. The Reds seemed shellshocked at how rapidly the Cherries had began, however that was their wake-up name, loud and clear. Liverpool struck an excellent stability between managed possession and the short counter-attacking soccer we noticed from them below Klopp. The largest distinction — and an enormous credit score to Slot for reaching this level so rapidly — is how snug they’re to see video games out now. Except for set items, Bournemouth had 0.23 xG within the second half regardless of taking eight photographs from open play. Liverpool gave them nothing, relatively than giving them any hope getting again within the sport.

Participant scores – Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Liverpool vs Bournemouth updates – by Andy Edwards

Liverpool vs Bournemouth remaining rating: 3-0

Goalscorers: Luis Diaz (26′, 28′), Darwin Nunez (37′)

GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth: Darwin Nunez scores a banger for his first of the season

Nunez’s roller places Reds 3-0 up on Bournemouth Darwin Nunez’s gorgeous left-footed strike sneaks into the nook of the objective to offer Liverpool a commanding 3-0 lead over Bournemouth within the first half at Anfield.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth: Luis Diaz does it once more two minutes later

Diaz’s brace makes it 2-0 v. Bournemouth Trent Alexander-Arnold sprints by way of Bournemouth’s protection and units up Luis Diaz for his second objective of the primary half at Anfield.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth: Luis Diaz goes round Kepa to open the scoring

Diaz slots dwelling Liverpool’s opener v. Bournemouth A mistake by Kepa Arrizabalaga opens the door for Luis Diaz to dribble round him and tuck away Liverpool’s first objective towards the Cherries at Anfield.

Liverpool beginning lineup

Kelleher – Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson – Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai – Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Bournemouth beginning lineup

Arrizabalaga – Araujo, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez – Christie, Prepare dinner, Kluivert – Sememyo, Tavernier, Evanilson

Liverpool focus, group information

OUT: Harvey Elliott (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Alisson Becker (muscular)

Bournemouth focus, group information

OUT: Tyler Adams (again), Dango Ouattara (ankle)

Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction

Bournemouth are one of the crucial ready, well-drilled sides within the Premier League, and Iraola may have had them targeted on Liverpool all week whereas the Reds had been busy on the continent. Bournemouth will give Liverpool every part they need and extra, however ultimately… Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth.