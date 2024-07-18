Livelihood Music Company Adds JKash And Michael Pollack As Principals

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Hitmakers JKash and Michael Pollack have turn out to be principals of Livelihood Music Firm, a brand new music publishing enterprise specializing in empowering creativity and cultivating careers. JKash’s over a decade’s accomplishments embody an unlimited catalog of chart-topping songs, 13 No. 1 singles, seventeen ASCAP Awards, and a Grammy Award nomination (2024). Pollack’s accolades embody a couple of hundred main artist releases, three No. 1 singles, Grammy Award for Report of the Yr (2024), BMI Tune of the Yr (2024), and BMI Songwriter of the Yr (2022). Livelihood Music Firm’s core enterprise mannequin is centered on natural progress by signing songwriters, supporting expertise, and making nice music.

Pollack says, “I couldn’t be extra excited to assist construct Livelihood into the following nice unbiased music publishing firm. Our management is uniquely comprised of each seasoned executives and lively songwriter producers, giving our shoppers the chance to each profit from our providers and collaborate with and be taught from skilled hitmakers. After all, JKash has been and continues to be the perfect within the enterprise at making, discovering, and orchestrating hits. I’m grateful to be part of such an unbelievable crew with an already exceptional roster.”

Livelihood has already reached world success underneath the steerage of the proficient artistic crew, with such acknowledged hits as “Lose Management” by Teddy Swims (#1 Sizzling 100, #1 High 40), “Calm Down” by Rema & Selena Gomez (#3 Sizzling 100, #1 High 40) and “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae (#1 High 40). The corporate of songwriters has written songs for such artists as Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Jason Derulo, Marshmello, Charli XCX, Thomas Rhett, The Chainsmokers, Ava Max, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Nick Jonas. Livelihood has received the ASCAP Tune of the Yr (2024) and two BMI Pop Awards (2022 and 2023).

The corporate’s founder and CEO, Liz Newmark, anchors the enterprise as a longstanding advisor and trusted lawyer within the music trade. Nonstop Administration, owned by outstanding supervisor Jamie Zeluck Hindlin, offers A&R assist providers to Livelihood. Newly appointed President Wendy Christiansen rounds out the chief crew as a longtime determine and knowledgeable in music licensing and advertising who will oversee the corporate’s day-to-day operations.

Christiansen added, “Stepping into the position of President at Livelihood was a pure match for me. I used to be drawn to the corporate’s unwavering dedication to hands-on improvement and its dedication to supporting songwriters at each stage of their careers. Becoming a member of forces with hit songwriters like JKash and Michael Pollack additional solidified my perception in LLivelihood’smission to prioritize the songwriters’ journey.”

The corporate is headquartered in Los Angeles and Miami and has a powerful presence in Nashville, New York, London, and Stockholm. For extra info, you’ll be able to go to their official web site right here.