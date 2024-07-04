Live updates: UK election results; Labour Party on track for landslide – exit poll

King Charles III takes half within the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 2. Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Pictures

You’ll have observed King Charles III hasn’t been out and about fairly as a lot over the past six weeks and it’s not for the rationale you assume.

In truth, quickly after Rishi Sunak referred to as for a normal election, Buckingham Palace introduced the household would postpone engagements “which can seem to divert consideration or distract from the election marketing campaign.”

Whereas the palace doesn’t normally spell this out, it’s fairly commonplace follow because the royals should keep impartial and above politics. As that is the primary normal election of Charles III’s reign, there might have been a need from throughout the establishment to emphasise this. So, what’s the 75-year-old King’s function within the election, and might he vote?

First off, the PM knowledgeable King Charles of his choice to name for a normal election. That dialog occurred on Could 22, and it was at that time that the King agreed to Sunak’s request for the dissolution of parliament. Theoretically, Charles might have refused the request however that might be unprecedented in fashionable instances.

The King has spent the previous few days in Scotland for “Holyrood Week,” an annual celebration within the royal calendar recognizing Scottish tradition and group. Nonetheless, he shall be wanted again in London by Friday. That’s as a result of the day after a normal election, the monarch invitations the chief of the social gathering that received probably the most seats within the Home of Commons to Buckingham Palace.

As head of state, the appointment of prime ministers is one among Charles’s core constitutional duties, together with the State Opening of Parliament and signing parliamentary payments into legislation. Throughout the viewers, they turn out to be prime minister and are invited to kind a authorities in His Majesty’s identify.