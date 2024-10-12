Live updates, results, how to watch

On Saturday, the sunshine heavyweight division will crown an undisputed champion for the primary time in 25 years.

The division’s two greatest fighters, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will struggle for all of the belts in a scintillating conflict of kinds that pits one in all boxing’s greatest defensive fighters in Bivol in opposition to one of many sport’s hardest punchers in Beterbiev.

The struggle has lengthy been marinating and followers had been made to attend an extra 4 months after Beterbiev ruptured his meniscus, which delayed the bout from its authentic June date. Bivol fought in June, scoring his first knockout win since 2018, whereas Beterbiev final fought in January, knocking out prime contender Callum Smith.

