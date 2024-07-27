Live Updates on Paris Games

The 2024 Paris Olympics are underway and proceed till the closing ceremony Sunday, August 11.
Whereas there are an amazing variety of sports activities and athletes to observe, a sweeping look on the Video games brings us again to the core of all of it: medals.
For nearly all occasions, gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to the winner, runner-up and the second runner-up, respectively. Two bronze medals are awards in boxing, judo, taekwondo and wrestling. Medals have been awarded since 1896, and the 1904 Video games in St. Louis have been the primary Video games to function the now-colloquial gold, silver, bronze hierarchy.
One be aware: Group sports activities don’t multiply the rely of whole medals. These nonetheless rely as only one medal.
This record will replace periodically all through the video games.
|
Nation
|
Whole
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Australia
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
China
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
United States
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
France*
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
South Korea
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Belgium
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Japan
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Kazakhstan
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Germany
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Hong Kong
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Italy
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Nice Britain
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Canada
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Fiji
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Mongolia
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Tunisia
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Hungary
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
South Africa
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Spain
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Sweden
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1