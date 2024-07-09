Live updates: Hurricane Beryl’s path, forecast, warnings in Houston and other Texas cities

Individuals watch massive swells created by Hurricane Beryl crash over the Packery Channel Jetty on Sunday night, July 7, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Angela Piazza/Caller-Occasions/USA At present

Circumstances proceed to deteriorate throughout the Texas coast as Hurricane Beryl approaches. Right here is an up to date forecast for cities in southern and southeastern Texas, as of 1:40 a.m. ET:

Palacios

Alerts: Hurricane warning, storm surge warning, twister watch and flood watch

Winds: Tropical storm winds of 30-50 mph with gusts of as much as 80 mph. Winds may attain between 74 and 110 mph.

Peak winds: Via 9 a.m. ET

Storm surge: 4-7 ft

Rainfall: 6-10+ inches

Peak rainfall: 3 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

Twister menace: Via 11 a.m. ET

Galveston

Alerts: Hurricane warning, storm surge warning, twister watch and flood watch

Winds: Tropical storm winds of 30-50 mph with gusts of as much as 75 mph

Peak winds: Via 7 p.m. ET

Storm surge: 4-6 ft above regular tide ranges

Rainfall: 6-10+ inches

Peak rainfall: 4 a.m.-4 p.m. ET

Twister menace: Via 11 a.m. ET

Houston

Alerts: Tropical storm warning, flood watch and twister watch

Winds: Tropical storm power winds of 40-50 mph are attainable with gusts of as much as 90 mph

Peak winds: 3 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Rainfall: 4-8+ inches

Peak rainfall: 3 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET

Twister menace: Via 11 a.m. ET

Victoria

Alerts: Hurricane warning and flood watch

Winds: Winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of as much as 50 miles per hour anticipated with remoted winds of as much as 57 miles per hour attainable

Peak winds: Via 9 a.m. ET

Rainfall: 1-3+ inches

Corpus Christi

Alerts: Tropical storm warning

Winds: Widespread winds of as much as 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph anticipated with remoted winds of as much as 57 mph attainable

Peak winds: Via 6 a.m. ET

Storm surge: 1-3 ft above regular tide ranges

Rainfall: 1-2+ inches

South Padre Island

Alerts: None

Winds: Gusts may attain 40 mph

Peak winds: Via 7 a.m. ET

Storm surge: Regionally hazardous

Rainfall: Over one inch