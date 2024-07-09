Live updates: Hurricane Beryl’s path, forecast, warnings in Houston and other Texas cities

Circumstances proceed to deteriorate throughout the Texas coast as Hurricane Beryl approaches. Right here is an up to date forecast for cities in southern and southeastern Texas, as of 1:40 a.m. ET:
Palacios
Alerts: Hurricane warning, storm surge warning, twister watch and flood watch
Winds: Tropical storm winds of 30-50 mph with gusts of as much as 80 mph. Winds may attain between 74 and 110 mph.
Peak winds: Via 9 a.m. ET
Storm surge: 4-7 ft
Rainfall: 6-10+ inches
Peak rainfall: 3 a.m.-7 a.m. ET
Twister menace: Via 11 a.m. ET
Galveston
Alerts: Hurricane warning, storm surge warning, twister watch and flood watch
Winds: Tropical storm winds of 30-50 mph with gusts of as much as 75 mph
Peak winds: Via 7 p.m. ET
Storm surge: 4-6 ft above regular tide ranges
Rainfall: 6-10+ inches
Peak rainfall: 4 a.m.-4 p.m. ET
Twister menace: Via 11 a.m. ET
Houston
Alerts: Tropical storm warning, flood watch and twister watch
Winds: Tropical storm power winds of 40-50 mph are attainable with gusts of as much as 90 mph
Peak winds: 3 a.m.-3 p.m. ET
Rainfall: 4-8+ inches
Peak rainfall: 3 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET
Twister menace: Via 11 a.m. ET
Victoria
Alerts: Hurricane warning and flood watch
Winds: Winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of as much as 50 miles per hour anticipated with remoted winds of as much as 57 miles per hour attainable
Peak winds: Via 9 a.m. ET
Rainfall: 1-3+ inches
Corpus Christi
Alerts: Tropical storm warning
Winds: Widespread winds of as much as 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph anticipated with remoted winds of as much as 57 mph attainable
Peak winds: Via 6 a.m. ET
Storm surge: 1-3 ft above regular tide ranges
Rainfall: 1-2+ inches
South Padre Island
Alerts: None
Winds: Gusts may attain 40 mph
Peak winds: Via 7 a.m. ET
Storm surge: Regionally hazardous
Rainfall: Over one inch