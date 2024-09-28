Live updates, highlights for Buffaloes-Knights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado soccer staff traveled by aircraft to Florida on Wednesday, sooner or later sooner than they’d deliberate, all to keep away from the hurricane that made landfall within the state on Thursday.

Then they tried to prepare for all of this – a heat, moist and humid recreation Saturday towards Central Florida and the No. 1 dashing offense within the nation (375.7 yards per recreation).

Final week, the Buffaloes (3-1) wanted a miracle to outlive a moist homecoming recreation in Boulder towards Baylor. On Saturday, they may want one other one at sold-out FBC Mortgage Stadium, a minimum of in accordance with oddsmakers who favor the Knights (3-0) by 14 factors.

The sport kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox and can mark a distinct type of homecoming for Sanders and plenty of of his gamers from the Sunshine State, together with two-way star Travis Hunter, who’s from West Palm Seashore.

A giant query is whether or not Hunter will likely be sufficient towards the Knights. He is lifted the Buffs to victory at instances this 12 months, together with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However this is likely to be a taller job. UCF hasn’t scored fewer than 35 factors this season underneath coach Guz Malzahn.

Colorado extends lead

ORLANDO, Fla. – Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders simply led the Buffaloes on their sixth scoring drive of their previous seven possessions, serving to them take a 34-14 lead towards Central Florida with 9:11 left within the third quarter.

The Buffs marched 63 yards on 4 performs to attain this time, highlighted by a 32-yard cross to receiver Will Sheppard that introduced the ball to the UCF 1-yard line. Freshman operating again Micah Welch then scored on a 1-yard run up the center.

Welch has 33 yards on 4 carries to assist revive the Colorado operating recreation.

Colorado leads UCF at halftime 27-14

ORLANDO, Fla. – Colorado leads Central Florida at halftime 27-14 after scoring two area targets within the closing 42 seconds of the second quarter.

The primary got here after one other clutch play by two-way starter Travis Hunter, who grabbed a cross from Shedeur Sanders on third down and 6 for a 29-yard acquire, protecting the Buffaloes’ drive alive earlier than they went up 24-14.

Sanders had rolled left to flee strain and threw it into protection, the place Hunter plucked it away close to the UCF 40-yard line. The Buffs’ drive then sputtered with three performs after that, forcing them to accept a 36-yard area purpose with 37 seconds earlier than halftime.

The kick from Alejandro Mata put the Buffs up 24-14.

After a punt from Central Florida, Colorado bought the ball again with just a few seconds left and used it to get in place for a 46-yard area purpose from Mata as time expired.

Hunter has seven catches for 81 yards and one landing on the half. Shedeur Sanders has accomplished 22 of 27 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

UCF retains tempo with Jefferson landing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida has struck again because it tries to maintain up with Colorado. Quarterback KJ Jefferson bowled into the fitting nook of the top zone for a 7-yard landing run with 8:41 left earlier than halftime, serving to reduce Colorado’s result in 21-14.

The play ended an eight-play 68-yard drive. Jefferson is 4-for-7 passing for 122 yards and one landing with one interception.

Colorado laying it on due to run recreation

ORLANDO, Fla. – Colorado now has scored touchdowns on three straight possessions to take a 21-7 lead with 12:21 left earlier than halftime. This time operating again Dallan Hayden, a switch from Ohio State, burst up the center for a 14-yard landing.

The Buffaloes have surged since opening the sport with an interception from quarterback Shedeur Sanders. And so they’ve been buoyed by part of their offense that hardly existed earlier than Saturday – the operating recreation.

The Buffs have 59 yards dashing on 10 carries from three completely different ball carriers.

Colorado take the lead behind Sanders’ play

ORLANDO, Fla. – Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders seems to be heating up after main the Buffaloes to a 14-7 on the finish of the primary quarter. He has led the Buffaloes on back-to-back landing drives capped by two massive landing passes – one for 23 yards to Travis Hunter and one for 47 yards to Will Sheppard.

Sanders completed the primary quarter with 12-for-15 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The CU offense has been boosted by a operating recreation that has 36 yards on seven carries.

UCF scores: RJ Harvey solutions again with landing

ORLANDO, Fla. – The UCF Knights answered Colorado’s landing drive with a landing of their very own on the very subsequent play. Quarterback KJ Jefferson lofted a first-down cross to the left aspect of the sphere, the place operating again RJ Harvey caught it and outraced Travis Hunter down the left sideline to attain on a 75-yard landing catch with 3:38 left within the first quarter. The rating is tied at 7-7.

Colorado Scores: Shedeur Sanders finds Travis Hunter for landing

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Shedeur Sanders-Travis Hunter present simply bought began. And now the Buffaloes are up 7-0 towards Central Florida with 3:49 left within the first quarter.

Sanders, Colorado’s quarterback, discovered Hunter close to the purpose line for a 23-yard landing cross, ending an 80-yard, 11-play scoring drive for the Buffaloes. Freshman operating again Micah Welch had two runs on the drive for 27 yards.

Hunter now has 4 catches for 36 yards after two possessions. Sanders is 8-for-9 passing for 35 yards and a landing with one interception.

Rating: Colorado 7, UCF 0 with 3:49 within the first quarter

Colorado, UCF swap interceptions to begin recreation

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two possessions, two interceptions. After the delayed kickoff, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw an interception on his first possession of the sport, organising a brief area for Central Florida on the Colorado 29-yard line.

However the Buffaloes bought the ball again with an interception of their very own when UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson lofted a cross into the top zone that was picked off by Colorado defensive again Preston Hodge. UCF ran 10 performs earlier than the turnover and has 24 yards of offense.

The rating remains to be 0-0 with 4:17 left within the first quarter.

When is Colorado-UCF recreation?

Kickoff is Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Learn how to watch Colorado vs. UCF recreation

The sport will likely be broadcast on FOX and likewise is on the market on Fubo.

Colorado-UCF kickoff delayed

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kickoff for the Colorado-Central Florida recreation has been delayed till a minimum of 4:20 p.m. ET due to inclement climate and lightning within the space.

The sport had been set to begin at about 3:30 p.m. on Fox, then was delayed till 4:05 after which 4:20. The brand new kickoff time is “pending no lightning strikes inside 8 miles,” in accordance with the stadium video board.

Colorado vs. UCF odds, line

Odds as of Saturday.

Unfold: UCF (-14)

UCF (-14) Moneyline: UCF (-550)

UCF (-550) Over/Beneath: 61.5

Rain, rocket fill skies close to UCF stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – A rain cloud burst above the sphere at FBC Mortgage Stadium about 100 minutes earlier than kickoff, chasing gamers off the sphere and underneath the quilt of the stadium. The downpour additionally chased away Cam Newton, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner who was strolling on the sphere earlier than the sport as a visitor.

It’s not clear how lengthy the rain will final, however the skies have been one thing to look at right here these days. At 1:17 p.m. ET, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission lifted off about 35 miles east of the stadium on the Cape Canaveral House Pressure Station. The launch wasn’t seen from the stadium due to cloudy climate.

About an hour earlier than recreation time, the stadium video board was nonetheless imploring followers to go away the seating bowl.

“Inclement climate within the space!” the video board mentioned. “Please exit the seating bowl at the moment.”

Many college students nonetheless stayed seated behind the top zones.

Deion Sanders, Colorado gamers return dwelling to Florida for UCF recreation

Coach Deion Sanders calls them his “Florida boys” – gamers on his Colorado soccer staff who’re Florida natives identical to him.

This week a lot of them got here dwelling when the Buffaloes arrived in Orlando Wednesday for Saturday’s recreation at Central Florida.

The Colorado roster formally lists 18 gamers on the roster from Florida, second solely to gamers from Texas (21) and greater than even gamers from Colorado itself (14).

However there are greater than that with connections to the state. The record doesn’t even embrace two-way star Travis Hunter, who’s from West Palm Seashore however moved to Georgia for highschool. It additionally doesn’t embrace freshman beginning offensive deal with Jordan Seaton, who performed the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, however is from Washington, D.C.

The record does embrace broad receiver LaJohntay Wester, who returns dwelling a hero after catching a Hail Mary landing cross final week as time expired within the fourth quarter of a 38-31 extra time win towards Baylor. He’s from Palmetto, Florida, and transferred to Colorado from Florida Atlantic, alongside along with his brother Jaylen, a linebacker for Colorado.

Sanders is from Fort Myers, Florida, and performed at Florida State. He has made it some extent to recruit gamers from Florida and cited the state’s excessive variety of gamers within the NFL. Earlier this 12 months, he additionally employed Orlando native Warren Sapp to affix his teaching workers as a graduate assistant. Sapp starred on the College of Miami.

It is a massive recruiting weekend for Deion Sanders

UCF is predicted to host dozens of recruits Saturday. However Deion Sanders urged that many will likely be there to take a look at the Buffaloes.

“I shouldn’t say this,” Sanders mentioned on his weekly present on CBS Colorado. “However that is the way in which we do it… A whole lot of recruits that actually wish to see us, they’ll signal as much as go to the sport on the behalf of an opposing staff.”

Sanders mentioned he assured the Knights will “have their largest recruiting weekend this weekend.”

“Each recruit in Florida is gonna be on that sideline,” he mentioned.

Colorado vs. UCF predictions

ESPN: UCF has an 82% probability to win

In keeping with ESPN’s Matchup Predictor, the UCF Knights have an 82% probability to beat the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 5.

The Oklahoman: UCF 34, Colorado 31

Justin Martinez writes, “Colorado beat the chances in its extra time win over Baylor final week, getting a Hail Mary landing from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester on the finish of regulation. I do not assume the Buffaloes will be capable of repeat that magic towards the Knights, although. UCF ranks first within the nation in dashing yards per recreation this season (375.7), and it will use that power to manage the time of possession and take the ball out of Sanders’ arms. This one will likely be nearer than the chances recommend, however UCF will nonetheless get the win.”

Buffaloes Wire: UCF 34, Colorado 28

Jack Carlough writes, “The Knights are at the moment favored by about two touchdowns, which is way too beneficiant towards UCF. Nonetheless, Colorado’s particular groups woes and continued offensive line issues nonetheless have me leaning towards these Knights.”

Colorado vs. UCF all-time report

Saturday will mark the primary time the 2 packages have met and can see UCF (3-0) tackle Colorado (3-1), led by its second-year coach, Deion Sanders.

Colorado depth chart

Offense

QB: Shedeur Sanders

RB: Isaiah Augustave

WR: Will Sheppard

WR: Travis Hunter

WR: Jimmy Horn Jr.

TE: Sav’ell Smalls

LT: Jordan Seaton

LG: Tyler Brown

C: Hank Zilinskas

RG: Kahlil Benson

RT: Phillip Houston

Protection

DE: BJ Inexperienced

DT: Chidozie Nwankwo

DT: Shane Cokes

DE: Samuel Okunlola

LB: Lavonta Bentley

LB: Nakhai Hill-Inexperienced

NB: Preston Hodge

CB: Travis Hunter

S: Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig

S: Carter Stoutmire

CB: DJ McKinney

Specialists

Punter: Mark Vassett

Placekicker: Alejando Mata

UCF depth chart

Offense

QB: KJ Jefferson

RB: RJ Harvey

WR Xavier Townsend

WR: Kobe Hudson

WR: Trent Whittemore

TE: Randy Pittman Jr.

LT: Amari Kight

LG: Adrian Medley

C: Caden Kitler

RG: Marcellus Marshall

RT: Paul Rubelt

Protection

LDE: Malachi Lawrence

NT: Lee Hunter

DT: Ricky Barber

RDE: Nyjalik Kelly

WLB: Deshawn Tempo

MLB: Ethan Barr

CB: Brandon Adams

S: Sheldon Arnold

S: Quadric Bullard

CB: Mac McWilliams

NB: Braeden Marshall

Specialists

Punter: Mitch McCarthy

Placekicker: Colton Boomer

