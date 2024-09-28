Live updates, highlights for Buffaloes-Knights

Live updates, highlights for Buffaloes-Knights

by

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado soccer staff traveled by aircraft to Florida on Wednesday, sooner or later sooner than they’d deliberate, all to keep away from the hurricane that made landfall within the state on Thursday.

Then they tried to prepare for all of this – a heat, moist and humid recreation Saturday towards Central Florida and the No. 1 dashing offense within the nation (375.7 yards per recreation).

Final week, the Buffaloes (3-1) wanted a miracle to outlive a moist homecoming recreation in Boulder towards Baylor. On Saturday, they may want one other one at sold-out FBC Mortgage Stadium, a minimum of in accordance with oddsmakers who favor the Knights (3-0) by 14 factors.

The sport kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox and can mark a distinct type of homecoming for Sanders and plenty of of his gamers from the Sunshine State, together with two-way star Travis Hunter, who’s from West Palm Seashore.

A giant query is whether or not Hunter will likely be sufficient towards the Knights. He is lifted the Buffs to victory at instances this 12 months, together with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However this is likely to be a taller job. UCF hasn’t scored fewer than 35 factors this season underneath coach Guz Malzahn.

Comply with alongside right here for the newest updates, information and highlights.

Colorado extends lead

ORLANDO, Fla. –  Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders simply led the Buffaloes on their sixth scoring drive of their previous seven possessions, serving to them take a 34-14 lead towards Central Florida with 9:11 left within the third quarter.

The Buffs marched 63 yards on 4 performs to attain this time, highlighted by a 32-yard cross to receiver Will Sheppard that introduced the ball to the UCF 1-yard line. Freshman operating again Micah Welch then scored on a 1-yard run up the center.

Welch has 33 yards on 4 carries to assist revive the Colorado operating recreation.

Colorado leads UCF at halftime 27-14

ORLANDO, Fla. –  Colorado leads Central Florida at halftime 27-14 after scoring two area targets within the closing 42 seconds of the second quarter.

The primary got here after one other clutch play by two-way starter Travis Hunter, who grabbed a cross from Shedeur Sanders on third down and 6 for a 29-yard acquire, protecting the Buffaloes’ drive alive earlier than they went up 24-14.

Sanders had rolled left to flee strain and threw it into protection, the place Hunter plucked it away close to the UCF 40-yard line.  The Buffs’ drive then sputtered with three performs after that, forcing them to accept a 36-yard area purpose with 37 seconds earlier than halftime.

The kick from Alejandro Mata put the Buffs up 24-14.

After a punt from Central Florida, Colorado bought the ball again with just a few seconds left and used it to get in place for a 46-yard area purpose from Mata as time expired.

Hunter has seven catches for 81 yards and one landing on the half. Shedeur Sanders has accomplished 22 of 27 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. 

UCF retains tempo with Jefferson landing

ORLANDO, Fla. –  Central Florida has struck again because it tries to maintain up with Colorado. Quarterback KJ Jefferson bowled into the fitting nook of the top zone for a 7-yard landing run with 8:41 left earlier than halftime, serving to reduce Colorado’s result in 21-14.

The play ended an eight-play 68-yard drive. Jefferson is 4-for-7 passing for 122 yards and one landing with one interception.

Leave a Reply