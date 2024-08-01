Live updates: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, Israeli strike in Beirut, war in Gaza

CNN reviewed statements by Hamas and others, along with state media shops and different social media posts, to investigate and observe the Islamist militant group chief Ismail Haniyeh’s actions since October 7, 2023.

After he celebrated seeing his fighters return to the Gaza Strip with Israeli tools in Hamas’ workplace in Istanbul, Turkey on October 7, Ismail Haniyeh spent the vast majority of his time in Doha as head of Hamas’ Political Bureau however took a variety of journeys to Tehran, Istanbul and Cairo, based on a CNN evaluation.

Tehran: Haniyeh took a minimum of 4 journeys to Tehran – in November, March, Might and July. Throughout all 4 visits, he met with Iranian Supreme Chief Ali Khamenei.

In Might, he attended the funerals of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and overseas minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who have been killed in a helicopter crash.

On his remaining journey to Tehran, which ended along with his assassination, he was attending the inauguration of the brand new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Cairo: He additionally took three recognized journeys to Cairo in November, December and February, to steer Hamas’ ceasefire negotiating delegation. That negotiation course of, which remains to be ongoing, has been shepherded by Qatar and Egypt.

Doha: As struggle ravaged Gaza, Haniyeh spent the vast majority of his time in Hamas’ Doha workplaces. Whereas there, press statements from Hamas point out he repeatedly met with a variety of overseas dignitaries, gave speeches and held conferences.

Doha can be the place Haniyeh issued his first assertion after his three sons, and 4 grandchildren have been killed in Gaza by an Israeli airstrike. In that assertion from mid-April, he mentioned that such killings will solely make Hamas extra steadfast in its rules, including that Hamas is not going to give up, is not going to compromise, irrespective of how nice the sacrifice.