Live updates: Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris

Donald Trump walks off stage after talking at a marketing campaign rally on July 20, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Photographs

Donald Trump was joined by his newly minted working mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, on Saturday on the former president’s first marketing campaign rally because the try and assassinate him final weekend.

The 2 have been greeted by an amped up crowd at an indoor enviornment in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Right here’s what occurred:

New working mate: Vance, who fired up the gang forward of Trump’s remarks, stated, “I gotta be sincere, it’s nonetheless slightly bit bizarre seeing my identify on these indicators,” referring to the Trump-Vance marketing campaign materials waving behind him within the viewers.

Vance defended his loyalty to the US, after Vice President Kamala Harris stated he “shall be loyal solely to Trump, to not our nation.”

“There’s some unhealthy information truly, Vice President Kamala Harris, she doesn’t like me,” Vance stated in remarks about two hours earlier than Trump took the stage. “Kamala Harris stated one thing to the impact that … I’ve no loyalty to this nation,” he continued. “Properly, I don’t know, Kamala, I did serve in america Marine Corps and construct a enterprise. What the hell have you ever carried out aside from accumulate a test?”

Earlier than the vice presidency, Harris was the district lawyer of San Francisco, California’s lawyer common, after which the state’s junior senator.

Vance later got here again out to introduce Trump for a roaring crowd.

On the rally taking pictures: Trump, who wore a smaller, beige-colored bandage on his ear, stated he “took a bullet for democracy.”

The previous president, who spoke for almost two hours, thanked the employees at Butler Memorial Hospital, the place he was taken minutes after the taking pictures at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, the previous White Home doctor, stated Saturday that Trump is “recovering as anticipated” from a gunshot wound to his ear. Investigations into the rally shooter and dealing with of safety on the occasion proceed.

Trump famous in his first joint interview with Vance that individuals at his rally final weekend observed there was somebody on the roof earlier than the assassination try.

Help from Musk: Trump stated he spoke to tech billionaire Elon Musk earlier than coming to the Grand Rapids rally. The previous president stated Musk didn’t point out reporting from The Wall Road Journal that he shall be committing round $45 million a month to a pro-Trump tremendous PAC.

“Elon endorsed me the opposite day, and I learn, I didn’t even know this, he didn’t even inform me about it, however he offers me $45 million a month,” Trump stated. “And I talked to him just a bit whereas in the past to say I used to be coming right here, the way you doing, and he didn’t even point out it.”

About world leaders: Trump stated Chinese language President Xi Jinping and different world leaders wrote to him after the assassination try. He stated he “bought alongside very effectively with President Xi, who’s an ideal man,” and claimed that he labored effectively with different world leaders, too, though they understood throughout his presidency that the “jig was up” when it comes to benefiting from the US on a world stage.

Biden marketing campaign’s response: President Joe Biden’s reelection marketing campaign blasted Trump’s remarks on the rally, saying Trump is “targeted solely on himself.”

“He’s peddling the identical lies, working the identical marketing campaign of revenge and retribution, touting the identical failed insurance policies, and – as normal – targeted solely on himself. The one unity we noticed in the present day was between Donald Trump, JD Vance, and their Venture 2025 agenda,” Biden marketing campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa stated in a press release.

Venture 2025 refers back to the coverage blueprint created by a conservative suppose tank. Democrats have latched on to a few of the doc’s controversial right-wing proposals, whereas Trump has tried to distance himself from the platform, regardless of dozens of individuals from his former administration having a hand in its creation.