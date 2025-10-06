Live updates and analysis from the AI startup

OpenAI’s Christina Huang, a member of the company’s technical staff, built an AI agent within eight minutes to demo AgentKit to the audience.

The agent was completed with 49 seconds to spare and was live for attendees to use.

“So in just a few minutes, we’ve designed an agent workflow, visually,” Huang said. “We added in some tools and widgets. We previewed it, we deployed it, we tested it, and now you all can use it.”

— Ashley Capoot