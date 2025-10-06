Live updates and analysis from the AI startup

OpenAI demos AgentKit, builds an AI agent in eight minutes
OpenAI’s Christina Huang, a member of the company’s technical staff, built an AI agent within eight minutes to demo AgentKit to the audience.
The agent was completed with 49 seconds to spare and was live for attendees to use.
“So in just a few minutes, we’ve designed an agent workflow, visually,” Huang said. “We added in some tools and widgets. We previewed it, we deployed it, we tested it, and now you all can use it.”
— Ashley Capoot
OpenAI will enable apps to integrate ChatGPT-powered chat
Developers of apps will soon be able to easily plop in a ChatGPT-powered artificial intelligence chat into their apps or websites, Altman said. The product is called ChatKit.
“You get a simple, embeddable chat interface that you can make your own. You can bring your own brand, your own workflows, whatever makes your own product unique,” Altman said.
— Kif Leswing
OpenAI introduces AgentKit for agentic AI
Altman introduced AgentKit, which is designed to help developers build AI agents and take them from “prototype to production,” he said.
“Our hope is that everyone from individual developers to large enterprises will get a lot of value from this,” Altman said.
— Ashley Capoot
OpenAI demos App SDK with Canva
OpenAI showed a live demo of App SDK, where a user asked ChatGPT to create poster mock-ups for a dog walking business using Canva.
After a couple of minutes, Canva generated four different posters for the business and presented them to the user right within the chatbot.
Users can also ask for follow-up edits and create other forms of media. OpenAI also generated a pitch deck as part of the demo.
— Ashley Capoot
Coursera stock pops on DevDay mention
Coursera stock one-day chart.
Coursera stock popped over 6% as the company was used as a demonstration of deep integration with ChatGPT.
OpenAI demonstrated using ChatGPT to access a Coursera video inside ChatGPT, and demonstrated how the AI was able to go deeper on some topics in the video.
“Here, ChatGPT responded and explained the instructor’s data preparation steps before training a machine learning model, and then it breaks it down a couple times,” said Alexi Christakis, a software engineer.
Coursera was founded in 2012 to provide access to computer science courses. Its founders, Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng, are considered to be artificial intelligence luminaries.
— Kif Leswing
Altman introduces App SDK
Altman introduced App SDK, which will allow users to access apps directly through the company’s chatbot, ChatGPT. A user could type in ask the chatbot to create a playlist for a party, for instance, and get recommendations from Spotify.
— Ashley Capoot
Altman says ChatGPT has 800 million active users
Altman opened the session with a few stats — 800 million weekly users, 4 million developers, and 8 billion tokens processed per minute using the company’s API.
That user number is up from last month, when OpenAI said it hit 700 million weekly active users.
Over 22,000 people were streaming the announcements on YouTube as it kicked off.
— Kif Leswing
Altman takes the stage
Altman just stepped on stage to kick off the keynote. He was met with a big round of applause from attendees.
— Ashley Capoot
The stage is set for Sam Altman’s opening keynote
OpenAi DevDay 2025 at Fort Mason in San Francisco on Oct. 6, 2025
Ashley Capoot | CNBC
CNBC just sat down ahead of the keynote. Altman’s presentation will kick off in a few minutes.
The stream is available on the OpenAI YouTube page.
— Ashley Capoot
Altman’s talk with Jony Ive will be closely watched
Jony Ive attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York.
Evan Agostini | Invision | AP
Altman’s chat with the ex-Apple design chief Ive will be a highly anticipated part of this year’s event.
OpenAI rocked the tech sector in May when it announced it would buy Ive’s AI devices startup io for about $6.4 billion.
Ive is responsible for designing Apple’s most iconic products, including the iPod, iPhone, iPad and MacBook Air. He is now overseeing “deep creative and design responsibilities across OpenAI,” according to a blog post.
The company has kept its work with Ive under wraps, but a screen-less hardware device is reportedly in the works, according to several media outlets.
— Ashley Capoot
DevDay Doors are open
Doors to the venue have opened, so CNBC and other attendees are heading inside to get registered and enjoy some breakfast ahead of Atlman’s keynote.
— Ashley Capoot
Line is forming outside the venue
OpenAI DevDay
Ashley Capoot | CNBC
It’s a crisp 60 degree morning here in San Francisco, and a line is starting to form outside the DevDay venue. Doors open at 8:30 a.m PT.
— Ashley Capoot
The DevDay Schedule
Here’s what’s on the agenda at this year’s DevDay.
10 a.m PT: Altman will deliver the opening keynote with Romain Huet, OpenAI’s head of developer experience. The pair will share announcements and walk through live demos. This session will be livestreamed.
11:15 a.m. PT: Three different sessions: “Context Engineering & Coding Agents with Cursor,” “Orchestrating Agents at Scale” and “OpenAI on OpenAI: Applying AI to Our Own Workflows.”
12:00 p.m. PT: Two sessions: “Evals in Action: From Frontier Research to Production Applications” and “Built for SF by SF: AI Solutions Helping Our City Thrive.”
12:30 p.m. PT: A session called “Shipping with Codex” will kick off, where four OpenAI employees will discuss how the company’s engineers use Codex’s coding tools.
12:45 p.m. PT: Attendees can listen to a talk called “Model Behavior: The Science of AI Style.”
1:15 p.m. PT: Two different sessions: “AMA: Scaling AI Applications into the Enterprise” and “Live Demo Showcase: Tools That 10x Your Codebase” will kick off.
2:00 p.m. PT: Three different sessions: “Sora, ImageGen, and Codex: The Next Wave of Creative Production,” Building with Open Models,” and “Measuring Agents with Interactive Evaluations.”
3:15 p.m. PT: Brockman and Olivier Godement, OpenAI’s head of platform, will give the “Developer State of the Union.” The pair will discuss how OpenAI’s Codex, gpt-oss and API can help developers build. This talk will not be livestreamed.
4:15 p.m. PT: DevDay will close with a conversation between Altman and Ive, where they will discuss “design process, and what it means to build tools thoughtfully, responsibly, and beautifully,” according to OpenAI. This chat will not be livestreamed.
— Ashley Capoot
OpenAI strikes another big infrastructure deal, this time with AMD
Early Monday, OpenAI announced a deal with Advanced Micro Devices that sent the chipmaker’s stock soaring more than 30%.
OpenAI will deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD’s Instinct graphics processing units over several years, the companies said. AMD has also issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock with vesting milestones tied to both deployment volume and AMD’s share price.
“We need as much computing power as we can possibly get,” OpenAI President Greg Brockman told CNBC in an interview on Monday.
— Ashley Capoot
Altman teases DevDay in a post on X
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 8, 2025.
David A. Grogan | CNBC
Altman hyped DevDay 2025 in a post on X, writing in his signature lowercase style.
— Ashley Capoot