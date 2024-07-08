Live Stream John Cena on Discovery

While you purchase by our hyperlinks, Enterprise Insider might earn an affiliate fee. Be taught extra

It is time for some of the beloved American holidays of the yr: Shark Week. We have put collectively every little thing it’s essential learn about the place to look at Shark Week, whether or not you might have cable or need to stay stream the whole week.

Shark Week returns for its thirty sixth yr on Discovery Channel, this time with John Cena serving as host. Shark Week has grow to be an iconic cable mainstay recognized for offering viewers with thrilling and informative shark-related content material. Every night time will characteristic three hours of protection, including as much as about 21 hours complete of latest Shark Week content material. Plus, the remainder of the week is chock-full of older traditional shark-related specials.

Whether or not you are a diehard Shark Week fanatic otherwise you’re excited about checking it out for the primary time, we have you lined in relation to tuning in. Preserve studying for full Shark Week particulars, together with a have a look at John Cena in his new function.

The place to look at Shark Week: fast hyperlinks

The place to look at Shark Week within the US

Shark Week airs on the Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. ET within the US from July 7 to 13. If you do not have cable, you’ll be able to catch the stay streams by Max or Sling TV.

Max might be your least expensive choice right this moment. Subscriptions begin at $9.99 a month, and the streaming service exhibits choose stay TV throughout numerous Warner Bros. Discovery properties, together with a number of sporting occasions and a few CNN protection. If you happen to’re on the lookout for a extra elaborate stay TV cable-alternative, Sling TV’s Sling Blue plan additionally stay streams the Discovery Channel. Subscriptions begin at $40 a month, however you’ll be able to normally get about half off your first month should you’re a brand new subscriber.

The way to watch Shark Week from wherever

If you happen to’ll be touring outdoors the US throughout any a part of Shark Week, you’ll be able to nonetheless entry your subscriptions utilizing a VPN. Brief for digital personal networks, VPNs mean you can change your system’s digital location to maintain up with your entire common web sites and apps from wherever. Plus, they’re prompt methods to spice up your on-line privateness. This suggestion might be greatest for Individuals who’re merely touring overseas in the mean time because the providers we have highlighted right this moment require US types of fee.

Our go-to suggestion for the VPN-curious is ExpressVPN. It is beginner-friendly, so that you needn’t fear a couple of studying curve, and it comes with a 30-day money-back assure. You could find all the small print in our ExpressVPN evaluate, and preserve studying to learn to use it.

The way to watch Shark Week with a VPN

Join a VPN should you do not have already got one.

Set up it on the system you are planning to look at on.

Flip it on and set it to a US location.

Join the above streaming providers with a US type of fee.

Navigate to Discovery and luxuriate in Shark Week.

Shark Week trailer

Whilst you’ll should tune in to see precisely what Shark Week has in retailer this yr, Discovery launched a quick trailer with John Cena on the finish of Might. Take a look at the complete video under:

Notice: The usage of VPNs is illegitimate in sure nations, and utilizing VPNs to entry region-locked streaming content material may represent a breach of the phrases of use for sure providers. Insider doesn’t endorse or condone the unlawful use of VPNs.