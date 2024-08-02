Live results for Round 2 at Golf National

The second spherical of golf is underway on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama established himself because the early chief within the clubhouse after taking pictures a powerful 8-under-par 63 throughout Thursday’s opening spherical at Le Golf Nationwide in Guyancourt, France.

Defending gold medalist Xander Schauffele leads the USA in second place behind Matsuyama at 6-under par, two strokes off Matsuyama’s lead. Schauffele, who recorded seven birdies in Spherical 1 on Thursday, will as soon as once more play alongside Viktor Hovland (Norway) and Jon Rahm (Spain) on Friday — certainly one of a number of stacked group pairings on the Paris Video games.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler stays in rivalry for a medal in his Olympic Video games debut as he shot 4-under par on Thursday, putting him into an eight-way tie for sixth place. Forty-one of the 60 golfers in Paris enter Friday’s second spherical underneath par at Le Golf Nationwide on Friday.

With that, this is all you could know concerning Friday’s second spherical of males’s golf on the 2024 Paris Olympics, together with leaderboard, tee occasions, pairings, tips on how to watch info and extra:

Olympics golf leaderboard in the present day

Outcomes, courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard, might be up to date.

Spherical 2

Under are the highest 20 golfers, together with ties, atop the leaderboard in Spherical 2. For full outcomes, click on right here.

Holes accomplished in parentheses

T-1. Xander Schauffele (United States): -11 (F)

-11 (F) T-1. Tommy Fleetwood (Nice Britain): -11 (F)

-11 (F) T-1. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan): -11 (F)

-11 (F) 4. Jon Rahm (Spain): -9 (F)

-9 (F) T-5. Tom Kim (Korea): -8 (17)

-8 (17) T-5. Thomas Detry (Belgium): -8 (F)

-8 (F) T-5. C.T. Pan (Chinese language Taipei): -8 (F)

-8 (F) T-8. Stephan Jaeger (Germany): -7 (F)

-7 (F) T-8. Guido Migliozzi (Italy): -7 (17)

-7 (17) T-10. Joaquin Niemann (Chile): -6 (F)

-6 (F) T-10. Erik van Rooyen (South Africa): – 6 (F)

– 6 (F) T-10. Scottie Scheffler (United States): -6 (F)

-6 (F) T-13. Matt Fitzpatrick (Nice Britain): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-13. Victor Perez (France): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-13. Alejandro Tosti (Argentina): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-13. Corey Conners (Canada): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-13. Jason Day (Australia): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-13. Rory McIlroy (Eire): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. Matteo Manassero (Italy): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. Sami Valimaki (Finland): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. David Puig (Spain): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. Colin Morikawa (United States): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. Carlos Ortiz (Mexico): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. Ludvig Aberg (Sweden): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. Zecheng Dou (China): -4 (16)

Who’s competing for Crew USA on the Paris Olympics in golf?

Making up Crew USA’s roster for the Paris Olympics in males’s particular person stroke play is Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark. Schauffele is the defending gold medal champion from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic golf Spherical 2 pairing, tee occasions

This is a take a look at the golf pairings and tee occasions for Spherical 2 on the 2024 Paris Olympics:

All occasions Jap

3 a.m.: Yechun Yuan (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia) and Matteo Manassero (Italy)

Yechun Yuan (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia) and Matteo Manassero (Italy) 3:11 a.m.: Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland) and David Puig (Spain)

Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland) and David Puig (Spain) 3:22 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan) and Kevin Yu (Chinese language Taipei)

Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan) and Kevin Yu (Chinese language Taipei) 3:33 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark) and Thomas Detry (Belgium)

Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark) and Thomas Detry (Belgium) 3:44 a.m.: Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Eire) and Nick Taylor (Canada)

Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Eire) and Nick Taylor (Canada) 3:55 a.m.: Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway) and Jon Rahm (Spain)

Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway) and Jon Rahm (Spain) 4:11 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Nice Britain)

Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Nice Britain) 4:22 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) and Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) and Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 4:33 a.m.: Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile) and Kristoffer Ventura (Norway)

Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile) and Kristoffer Ventura (Norway) 4:44 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland) and Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)

Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland) and Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland) 4:55 a.m.: Victor Perez (France), Matthias Schmid (Germany) and C.T. Pan (Chinese language Taipei)

Victor Perez (France), Matthias Schmid (Germany) and C.T. Pan (Chinese language Taipei) 5:06 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina) and Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina) and Joaquin Niemann (Chile) 5:17 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden) and Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden) and Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 5:33 a.m.: Min Woo Lee (Australia), Corey Conners (Canada) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

Min Woo Lee (Australia), Corey Conners (Canada) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) 5:44 a.m.: Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Tommy Fleetwood (Nice Britain)

Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Tommy Fleetwood (Nice Britain) 5:55 a.m.: Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia) and Tom Kim (Korea)

Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia) and Tom Kim (Korea) 6:06 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Eire) and Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)

Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Eire) and Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) 6:17 a.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand) and Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand) and Guido Migliozzi (Italy) 6:28 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Inexperienced (Malaysia) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Inexperienced (Malaysia) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 6:39 a.m.: Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico) and Dou Zecheng (China)

Olympics golf dwell TV protection

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Friday’s second spherical of golf on the Paris Olympics might be broadcast dwell on Golf Channel.

Olympics golf streaming choices

You possibly can stream Spherical 2 of males’s golf motion on the 2024 Paris Olympics on the go on the NBC app, NBC Olympics app or on NBCOlympics.com by logging in together with your TV supplier credentials. You may as well stream it on Fubo, which carries the Golf Channel and affords a free trial, or on Peacock.

