Results from Round 1 at Golf National

Live results for Round 2 at Golf National

by

The second spherical of golf is underway on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama established himself because the early chief within the clubhouse after taking pictures a powerful 8-under-par 63 throughout Thursday’s opening spherical at Le Golf Nationwide in Guyancourt, France.

Defending gold medalist Xander Schauffele leads the USA in second place behind Matsuyama at 6-under par, two strokes off Matsuyama’s lead. Schauffele, who recorded seven birdies in Spherical 1 on Thursday, will as soon as once more play alongside Viktor Hovland (Norway) and Jon Rahm (Spain) on Friday — certainly one of a number of stacked group pairings on the Paris Video games.

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS:Comply with USA TODAY’s full protection of the Summer time Olympics

Leave a Comment